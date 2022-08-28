 Skip to content
(Vox)   Americans are moving to where the sun is and where the water isn't   (vox.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They say that you can't hear a photo, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People are still flocking to Sunbelt regions where the housing is cheaper and plentiful ...

Ima gonna stop you right there. Nothing is cheaper in Arizona. I bought a place in Oro Valley, north of Tucson, it wasn't cheap and not where I wanted to be but it was available, because there isn't a big supply either. Fortunately, Oro Valley is darn water conscious, regulating what you can plant for one thing. Also big on dark skies.

As the water runs out, I'll still be able to sell the place. I mean, there's homes up near Scottsdale with no water at all and people are still buying them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My fellow Americans are overly-entitled, and stupid, morons.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: People are still flocking to Sunbelt regions where the housing is cheaper and plentiful ...

Ima gonna stop you right there. Nothing is cheaper in Arizona. I bought a place in Oro Valley, north of Tucson, it wasn't cheap and not where I wanted to be but it was available, because there isn't a big supply either. Fortunately, Oro Valley is darn water conscious, regulating what you can plant for one thing. Also big on dark skies.

As the water runs out, I'll still be able to sell the place.


To who?! Aquaman Rainman?!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: edmo: People are still flocking to Sunbelt regions where the housing is cheaper and plentiful ...

Ima gonna stop you right there. Nothing is cheaper in Arizona. I bought a place in Oro Valley, north of Tucson, it wasn't cheap and not where I wanted to be but it was available, because there isn't a big supply either. Fortunately, Oro Valley is darn water conscious, regulating what you can plant for one thing. Also big on dark skies.

As the water runs out, I'll still be able to sell the place.

To who?! Aquaman Rainman?!


House Atreides.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live in North Dakota and am lucky enough to buy a modest house last year. Every decision we make for the house and yard is around climate change. Drainage to keep rain storms in check. Replacing as much lawn as possible with drought resistant plants for pollinators. A garden. Hopefully solar in the next few years.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Americans are not known around the world for their intelligence.
They are known for being batsh*t crazy stupid people obsessed with guns.

/American
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: edmo: People are still flocking to Sunbelt regions where the housing is cheaper and plentiful ...

Ima gonna stop you right there. Nothing is cheaper in Arizona. I bought a place in Oro Valley, north of Tucson, it wasn't cheap and not where I wanted to be but it was available, because there isn't a big supply either. Fortunately, Oro Valley is darn water conscious, regulating what you can plant for one thing. Also big on dark skies.

As the water runs out, I'll still be able to sell the place.

To who?! Aquaman Rainman?!


https://www.12news.com/article/news/local/water-wars/running-dry-rio-verde-foothills-heads-toward-water-cutoff-in-6-months/75-d21c586c-9649-47a4-8297-6146496be593
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We're a deeply stupid people.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Should they go where it's moist and the sun don't shine?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Florida has water and sun

But you don't want to move here
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sam Kinison World Hunger
Youtube P0q4o58pKwA
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's interesting...as things are actually cheaper here in Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma and we aren't quite at the point where we're all going to die in 6 months because there's no more water.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hissatsu: We're a deeply stupid people.


It's not necessarily that we're stupid individually. It's that we definitely make the worst decisions possible collectively.

/ Like how we're really only supposed to be fishing X but since we're MERICA...we fish at least 4x
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hoping to do the opposite soon...

//now, antarctica may seem like a strange choice for some, but with today's real estate prices you've really got to plan ahead....
 
zeaper12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Getting water is easy, it just takes money.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not all of South Carolina is coastal. And it has the worlds best BBQ.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But we won't invest in desalination because that creates super-concentrated brine that gets discharged back into the ocean and harms the ecosystem. That's bullshiat. We created the technology to remove the salt and gunk from sea water but can't figure out how to safely relocate it to someplace it won't cause problems? So instead it makes total sense to source our water from snow-capped mountains a thousand miles away and divert it from a river that used to empty into the Sea of Cortez through a lush jungle delta but no longer actually touches the sea.

Eff that.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's move into the middle of a desert. What could POSSIBLY go wrong?
 
killershark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a resident of a Great Lakes state, I smugly point and laugh.
 
JRoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let them die. They can move right back to where water falls freely from the sky when they get thirsty.

Fark these idiotic genetic rejects.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not just "Americans." Oh well, I'm sure the Southwest has plenty of water and energy for our citizens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: But we won't invest in desalination because that creates super-concentrated brine that gets discharged back into the ocean and harms the ecosystem. That's bullshiat. We created the technology to remove the salt and gunk from sea water but can't figure out how to safely relocate it to someplace it won't cause problems? So instead it makes total sense to source our water from snow-capped mountains a thousand miles away and divert it from a river that used to empty into the Sea of Cortez through a lush jungle delta but no longer actually touches the sea.

Eff that.


Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of tons of the stuff is just spread all over roads north of the 38th parallel each year.
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This information is useful for future me - don't go to those places.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

killershark: As a resident of a Great Lakes state, I smugly point and laugh.


We need to seccude and hord that shiat.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Let them die. They can move right back to where water falls freely from the sky when they get thirsty.

Fark these idiotic genetic rejects.


Let's all move to Portland.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Flushing It All Away: Let them die. They can move right back to where water falls freely from the sky when they get thirsty.

Fark these idiotic genetic rejects.

Let's all move to Portland.


It's still the 90s there.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: aerojockey: Flushing It All Away: Let them die. They can move right back to where water falls freely from the sky when they get thirsty.

Fark these idiotic genetic rejects.

Let's all move to Portland.

It's still the 90s there.


You can still sell CDs.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Relevant in-line feature:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

All Latest: Should they go where it's moist and the sun don't shine?


That's where your mom likes it
 
portnoyd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Horrible article, as to be assumed from Vox.

It pisses and moans about "Oh how dumb people are to move to dry climates", then covers at the end of the article that the dry climates are fine because they were built the way they were because they were dry. You know, after all the doom and gloom about droughts and climate change to appease the average Vox reader. Plus the writer's off handed comment about wanting to live in colder climates showing why they wrote it in the first place.

One of the more useless articles I've ever read.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
this feels like an intelligence test where you are wagering your life. I am okay with that.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: hissatsu: We're a deeply stupid people.

It's not necessarily that we're stupid individually. It's that we definitely make the worst decisions possible collectively.

/ Like how we're really only supposed to be fishing X but since we're MERICA...we fish at least 4x


Speaking of which, I read earlier this week that we're on track to have somewhere between 50% and 90% of salt water animal species going extinct by 2100

https://twitter.com/ClimateBen/status/1562775479748558848
 
Dave2042
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: We're a deeply stupid people.


Australian here.  You guys aren't inherently stupider than us.  But you're super organised about it as a society and work a whole lot harder at it.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: We're a deeply stupid people.

"You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else."


- Winston Churchill

"...false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge."

- Isaac Asimov

Two quotes that sum up America.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

killershark: As a resident of a Great Lakes state, I smugly point and laugh.


Don't worry, like their suggestion to try and reroute the Mississippi, they will eventually put forth a plan to try and get water from the Great Lakes.

/also these same people will be whining about water and helping them, while at the same time whining that those with student loans got a bailout
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: That's interesting...as things are actually cheaper here in Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma and we aren't quite at the point where we're all going to die in 6 months because there's no more water.


Difficulty is you are right in the hear of fascist America
 
phaseolus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: But we won't invest in desalination because that creates super-concentrated brine that gets discharged back into the ocean and harms the ecosystem. That's bullshiat. We created the technology to remove the salt and gunk from sea water but can't figure out how to safely relocate it to someplace it won't cause problems? So instead it makes total sense to source our water from snow-capped mountains a thousand miles away and divert it from a river that used to empty into the Sea of Cortez through a lush jungle delta but no longer actually touches the sea.

Eff that.


I think "we" are clever enough to know exactly how to get rid of the extra salt. But it's an expense, and capitalism doesn't like expenses.
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Not all of South Carolina is coastal. And it has the worlds best BBQ.


Difficulty? You're in Senator Blanche Ladybugs territory
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone moving into anyplace in the west that is dependent on the Colorado River, which is most of it, is an idiot.

The water problem is real.  It's not going away.  There is no plan.  It's only going to get worse.  If something isn't done, there will be no way to manage water down there for crops, or humans.  It's becoming a desert.

This is not hyperbole.  I am not making this up.  This is real and this is happening.

Gee, I wonder if that's why real estate is so cheap there now!

Seriously...  People need to be moving OUT of there, not INTO it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Horrible article, as to be assumed from Vox.

It pisses and moans about "Oh how dumb people are to move to dry climates", then covers at the end of the article that the dry climates are fine because they were built the way they were because they were dry. You know, after all the doom and gloom about droughts and climate change to appease the average Vox reader. Plus the writer's off handed comment about wanting to live in colder climates showing why they wrote it in the first place.

One of the more useless articles I've ever read.


What kind of idiot reads the articles?
 
phaseolus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: killershark: As a resident of a Great Lakes state, I smugly point and laugh.

Don't worry, like their suggestion to try and reroute the Mississippi, they will eventually put forth a plan to try and get water from the Great Lakes.

/also these same people will be whining about water and helping them, while at the same time whining that those with student loans got a bailout


Not with the Great Lakes Compact in place, they can't. It's Canada's water in the Great Lakes as much as it's the United States'.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

All Latest: Should they go where it's moist and the sun don't shine?


Leave Seattle alone.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have a couple friends coming to stay with me that are GTFO of Utah. One of them has been fighting wildfires for years and is tired of it because it is getting worse.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Getting water is easy, it just takes money.


Said Nestle.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: That's interesting...as things are actually cheaper here in Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma and we aren't quite at the point where we're all going to die in 6 months because there's no more water.


when the entire aquifer is contaminated with proppant it doesn't matter
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's plenty of water in the west for people.   There's not enough water in the west for people, almonds, alfalfa, cows, etc.
 
