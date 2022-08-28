 Skip to content
(The Spectator UK)   Actual headline: "Neckerchiefs are a sartorial risk worth taking"   (spectator.co.uk) divider line
17
17 Comments
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
World to this writer:

"Stop it"
"Hey, I was just asking man"
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Said no former Boy Scout ever.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're Fred Jones and driving around in a van solving mysteries with your friends and a dog, no.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So............is the code still the same?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson has that chart in his office for bow ties when he ghost writes Spectator articles.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
21 "Where Do You Buy A Baby Blue Kerchief" - The Venture Bros
Youtube 8FUHRwz2Hfk
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you're in to vintage fashion, then why not.  Most people out there are just wearing t-shirts instead of collared shirts, and little boy short trousers instead of real trousers.  Class it up a bit.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're good if you have a short neck that would otherwise strangle you in a collar.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Careful of the paper shredder.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image image 305x305][Fark user image image 187x187][Fark user image image 273x273]


He wears it well, a little old fashioned but that's okay.
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Conversely, its best not to risk the neckbeard.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They match your groovy slacks!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
El_Swino
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

