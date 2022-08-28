 Skip to content
(CBC)   Parents upset that kids got free exorcism from Bible Camp counsellor who has history of pornography, domestic violence, drug addiction. In his defense, he did mention it on his Facebook page   (cbc.ca) divider line
44
44 Comments
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you love your kids
* don't send them to a Bible camp
* don't send them to VBS
* don't let them get within 100 yards of a youth pastor
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think you mean résumé.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Circusdog320: If you love your kids
* don't send them to a Bible camp
* don't send them to VBS
* don't let them get within 100 yards of a youth pastor


Or any member of the Catholic clergy or religious orders.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

CheatCommando: Circusdog320: If you love your kids
* don't send them to a Bible camp
* don't send them to VBS
* don't let them get within 100 yards of a youth pastor

Or any member of the Catholic clergy or religious orders.


Or any "pastor", "minister" or other religious individual.  Kee your kids away from the exploiters and their recruiters, guys.  Seriously.  The whole point of religion is to take advantage of vulnerable people - the afraid, the desperate, the helpless...  you think they won't do it to your kid?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Free exorcism with coupon*

*while supplies last
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good Christians are as mythical as their zombie god.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, that does sound like a man well-versed in wrestling with demons...

//I never said he won....
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: If you love your kids
* don't send them to a Bible camp
* don't send them to VBS
* don't let them get within 100 yards of a youth pastor


I had a great time at the religious themed camp I went to in middle school.  It was super fun actually.

We just ignored/ were super bored with the nightly service
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never had any exorcisms. Jeeze, I'm probably LOUSY with demons.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checks article ... Yup. Evangelical christian organization.

/nuff said
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Good Christians are as mythical as their zombie god.


If you're referring to Jesus...he's a Lich, not a Zombie. I know this because Zombies cannot perform magic.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sucked my first dick at a bible camp - Acquire the Fire in Dallas, TX.

It's so wholesome, see!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most liturgical christian churches:  Roman catholic, lutheran, methodist, anglican/episcopalian have an exorcism in the baptism rite.  It's not a big or elaborate thing or overdone and fancy, but it is there.   So I'm getting a kick out of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police being brought in instead of the Spanish Inquisition.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: If you love your kids
* don't send them to a Bible camp
* don't send them to VBS
* don't let them get within 100 yards of a youth pastor


*don't involve them in any religion in any way, shape, or form, ever - for any reason.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Circusdog320: If you love your kids
* don't send them to a Bible camp
* don't send them to VBS
* don't let them get within 100 yards of a youth pastor

I had a great time at the religious themed camp I went to in middle school.  It was super fun actually.

We just ignored/ were super bored with the nightly service


You got serviced nightly?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: maudibjr: Circusdog320: If you love your kids
* don't send them to a Bible camp
* don't send them to VBS
* don't let them get within 100 yards of a youth pastor

I had a great time at the religious themed camp I went to in middle school.  It was super fun actually.

We just ignored/ were super bored with the nightly service

You got serviced nightly?


I sadly did not go to camp with hsrdinoaramedic
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: I sucked my first dick at a bible camp - Acquire the Fire in Dallas, TX.

It's so wholesome, see!


A friend of mine got thrown out of bible camp for that.  He and another young lad hooked up and the other boy freaked out the next morning, confessed everything and went all born again over it.  My friend refused so they booted him and outed him to his parents.

He went around for years telling everyone his cock could make you find Jesus.
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Redberry Bible Camp board chair Wayne Dick said they're looking into the incident."

Looks like it's d*cks all the way down.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PuckinWebGuy: "Redberry Bible Camp board chair Wayne Dick said they're looking into the incident."

Looks like it's d*cks all the way down.


"Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick."
"How many Dicks is that?"
"A lot."
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pornography addiction? I mean. As far as these things go, that one seems downright wholesome.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: kudayta: Good Christians are as mythical as their zombie god.

If you're referring to Jesus...he's a Lich, not a Zombie. I know this because Zombies cannot perform magic.


My apologies, sometimes in the heat of the moment I forget the proper classifications of the imaginary.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send kids to Fundy Camp.
Complain that they get some fundy religion.
Profit?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You send your kids to a farking BIBLE CAMP.
What did you expect?
 
Vern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

maudibjr: We just ignored/ were super bored with the nightly service


Great, so you were one of those kids that just lays there. Takes all the fun out of it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Circusdog320: If you love your kids
* don't send them to a Bible camp
* don't send them to VBS
* don't let them get within 100 yards of a youth pastor

I had a great time at the religious themed camp I went to in middle school.  It was super fun actually.

We just ignored/ were super bored with the nightly service


Replace the nightly service with nightly movies and you have my camp experience at a completely secular summer camp in The Appalachians. Camp is awesome because kids love to be in the wilderness; the religious crap is totally unnecessary.

In fact it's kind of insidious that churches take kids to camp and tell them that the high they're feeling is Jesus when it's really nature - which is the true God anyway.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: kudayta: Good Christians are as mythical as their zombie god.

If you're referring to Jesus...he's a Lich, not a Zombie. I know this because Zombies cannot perform magic.


Begs to differ-

Zombies - Time Of The Season HD
Youtube qzpPy9hJYA8
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: PuckinWebGuy: "Redberry Bible Camp board chair Wayne Dick said they're looking into the incident."

Looks like it's d*cks all the way down.

"Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick, Dick."
"How many Dicks is that?"
"A lot."


>sigh< Can't ignore that bait.

SUBBY'S MOM!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The whole point of religion is to take advantage of vulnerable people


That is the inevitable outcome.  There are well-meaning individuals who think it's genuinely helpful and are trying to be part of that help.

I'd still like to see religion die off, but I wouldn't condemn every priest, minister, rabbi, imam, cleric, or whatever as an abuser.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have a friend whose mother used to exorcise her.  Tip of a very large iceberg.  She changed her name 20 years ago and has had no contact with any of her family.
Lovely person but a real mess.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: You send your kids to a farking BIBLE CAMP.
What did you expect?


That they'd be molested?

Exorcism is, otherwise, far down the list of probability.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If an exorcism is the worst thing that happened to your kid at bible camp, I'd say you got lucky.

Unless, of course, it was your intention to have them molested, which I can't rule out considering that by now everyone knows that's just what church youth counselors do.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

X-Geek: If an exorcism is the worst thing that happened to your kid at bible camp, I'd say you got lucky.

Unless, of course, it was your intention to have them molested, which I can't rule out considering that by now everyone knows that's just what church youth counselors do.


At the very least, I would expect unending mental abuse telling them how bad they are and how they should love God for punishing them for it.  That's the fundamental tool they use to jam the rest of the nonsense into your head.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He had a "history of pornography?"

Was he a director? Dialog coach? Stunt double?

It's like saying he had a "history of nose hair."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1. teach your kids logical reasoning skills before they hear a single thing about religion
2. enjoy the greatly improved society that you helped build
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"'God saved me from a life of debauchery. God saved me from a life of wickedness,' he said..."

Why didn't God save those kids from YOU?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Benevolent Misanthrope: The whole point of religion is to take advantage of vulnerable people

That is the inevitable outcome.  There are well-meaning individuals who think it's genuinely helpful and are trying to be part of that help.

I'd still like to see religion die off, but I wouldn't condemn every priest, minister, rabbi, imam, cleric, or whatever as an abuser.


So if you meant well, it's OK to commit fraud?  Or if you used some of the proceeds for good?  That's... well, that's a take, certainly.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It says he "renewed his relationship with Jesus."
Jesus needs some self respect and a better class of friend
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The man said he was exposed to pornography and sexual trauma at age eight at a friend's house.


Yeah.  So was I, Station F4 24 on satellite with my best friend.   And we didn't become addicted or child beaters.  Amazing.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So if you meant well, it's OK to commit fraud?  Or if you used some of the proceeds for good?  That's... well, that's a take, certainly.


No, but if there's a priest who believes in God and that spreading the message is good for kids and he's NOT using it as a way to get them in the back for a diddling... I still think it's unhealthy overall and I'd like to see that end, but I'm not going to call that priest a monster - just mislead but well-meaning.
 
Vern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: He had a "history of pornography?"

Was he a director? Dialog coach? Stunt double?

It's like saying he had a "history of nose hair."


Fluffer.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: He had a "history of pornography?"

Was he a director? Dialog coach? Stunt double?

It's like saying he had a "history of nose hair."


He made the salad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Benevolent Misanthrope: So if you meant well, it's OK to commit fraud?  Or if you used some of the proceeds for good?  That's... well, that's a take, certainly.

No, but if there's a priest who believes in God and that spreading the message is good for kids and he's NOT using it as a way to get them in the back for a diddling... I still think it's unhealthy overall and I'd like to see that end, but I'm not going to call that priest a monster - just mislead but well-meaning.


Ah.  So the parts about requiring people to disclose personal information under threat of their soul, or taking offerings from little old ladies ho can't afford both food and medicine, while he lives a relatively comfortable life themselves courtesy of those offerings, that's fine.

/And don't kid yourself, the priests knows he's doing it, and he knows it's unhealthy, and he's trained not to give a shiat.
 
slantsix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At about age 11, my neighbourhood friend invited me to a summer day camp he was going to. It didn't occur to him or his parents to tell me or mine that it was a Bible day camp.

It was the most boring, useless, stupid day. I can remember thinking to myself "I didn't ask for any of this, and besides that, none of it makes any sense at all."

My entire family is atheist. This just confirmed it for me. I never went back for a second day. No thanks.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why not just call it rape camp and be done with it. Guess the fundies were too busy breaking up drag shows to go after this place.
 
