(Some Ambitious Guy)   FL State Motto: If you can't be intelligent, be ambitious   (wpdh.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume he brought a semi to haul the cash away.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can't trust Tito, man
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is that Junior in the picture?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Be obsequious and purple and clairvoyant
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: You can't trust Tito, man


I'd say that was his first mistake, but it's pretty clear that there were a whole bunch more mistakes leading up to that point.  Bath salts only explain a few of the problems here.  Forget why a guy who has this magic blank check would (A) sell it for $100 and (B) be homeless to begin with, accepting that kind of thing is basic "it made sense when I was high out of my mind" stuff.  The real question I have is why he would have waited several months to try and cash it.  Did he just decide "no, I'm not in a bad enough situation yet, I'll save it for when I really need it"?
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love this story. Read the article, folks. It gets better with each successive paragraph.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes I would like 1% of the global GDP please.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Plus, the check is stale-dated.
 
sxacho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
An underwater Italian restaurant, big enough for 30 million people, with sharks and sh*t, would be pretty cool. They should have given him the cash.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ClicheRinpoche: I love this story. Read the article, folks. It gets better with each successive paragraph.


I can agree. It goes 99% Florida at the end.

Waters was charged with unlawfully carrying Chinese stars and possessing bath salts.

The only thing missing is an alligator.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"innocent as a schoolgirl" - never heard that one before. it was schoolgirls that made my ears wiggle. when i was a schoolboy.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A seven year old story?  Seriously?  The guy has probably already served his time and picked up for another crime by now.
 
