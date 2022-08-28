 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   ♬ ♪ (Under the boardwalk) Someone has a gun (Under the boardwalk) Shooter's still on the run (Under the boardwalk) One dead, four injured above (Under the boardwalk) We won't be falling in love (Under the boardwalk) Boardwalk ♪ ♬   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Coney Island, 42-year-old man, NYPD officials, stable condition, NY Langone Hospital, person, others, iconic Coney Island boardwalk  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 3:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "good guys" with guns are never anywhere near the bad guys. Hannity or Tucker must have been on.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYPD officials said a 42-year-old man was shot in the back after gunfire rang out at West 29th near the western end of the Riegelmann Boardwalk in Brooklyn. He was later pronounced dead.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noice subby. ;)  I remember there was once a gunman at an IHOP somewhere, and someone posted "rooty tooty fresh and shooty."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't sound like it was a drifter, Subby.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Nice work, sunny.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Nice work, sunny.


Or subby.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But were the whitefish alright?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York doesnt have enough gun laws yet or this sort sort of thing obviously wouldnt keep happening
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 subs
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: New York doesnt have enough gun laws yet or this sort sort of thing obviously wouldnt keep happening


Hey! I had at 10 comments before someone said something dumb about NYC gun laws. Good for you.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
New York, New York!
It's a fabulous town
Shootings go up
Bystanders go down
 
pdieten
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How long have you been waiting to use this one, subby?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.