(Some Guy)   China: Was it over when the Americans bombed Pearl Harbor?   (polygraph.info) divider line
37
    More: Amusing, United States, World War II, Zhang Meifang, Consul General of China, Chinese state media, Zhang's tweet, proxy wars, Imperial Japan  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's standard asian history. They also forget we're willing to whoop ass up to and including nuking people when taunted.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: That's standard asian history. They also forget we're willing to whoop ass up to and including nuking people when taunted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh China, bless your big, dumb, authoritarian, thieving heart.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I used to read that Chinese government would sponsor letter-writing contests to thank Claire Chenault's children for helping out China in its time of need. Is that not happening anymore?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: That's standard asian history. They also forget we're willing to whoop ass up to and including nuking people when taunted.


Sounds like SOMEONEis on the "Fark Around" side of "Find Out" right now...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
忘了它。 他很顺利。
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The US does enough stupid and immoral shiat that you shouldn't have to invent more.

The only people with skins possibly thinner than Republicans are the CCP.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The graphic was in the article is low res so zooming in made it blurry. Does it imply historicity of "The War of Northern Aggression"?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, so that's what's in classified Mar-a-Lago papers.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

blondambition: edmo: That's standard asian history. They also forget we're willing to whoop ass up to and including nuking people when taunted.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


They'd better hope we never have to come to China to defend them against terrorism.

opening team america
Youtube 9zbjGUmI4Js
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whataboutism with Chinese characteristics.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
China's power comes from your consumerism.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In 1941, America froze all Japanese assets in the states, preventing Japan from purchasing oil. Having lost 94% of its oil supply and unwilling to submit to U.S demands, Japan planned to take the oil needed by force. However, striking south into British Malaya and the Dutch East Indies would almost certainly provoke an armed U.S response. To blunt that response, Japan decided to attack the U.S Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, hoping that the U.S would negotiate peace.

Saying Japan fired first is technically correct, but there's blame to share here and that we were surprised by their behavior is especially egregious.

Then again, this is also the same country that gave Bush a 95% approval rating for failing to prevent 9/11. He failed in his first duty and should have resigned in absolute humiliation, but keep waving that flag, everybody! Maybe someday we'll learn from our past mistakes.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Perl Harbor was an inside job.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: In 1941, America froze all Japanese assets in the states, preventing Japan from purchasing oil. Having lost 94% of its oil supply and unwilling to submit to U.S demands, Japan planned to take the oil needed by force. However, striking south into British Malaya and the Dutch East Indies would almost certainly provoke an armed U.S response. To blunt that response, Japan decided to attack the U.S Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, hoping that the U.S would negotiate peace.

Saying Japan fired first is technically correct, but there's blame to share here and that we were surprised by their behavior is especially egregious.

Then again, this is also the same country that gave Bush a 95% approval rating for failing to prevent 9/11. He failed in his first duty and should have resigned in absolute humiliation, but keep waving that flag, everybody! Maybe someday we'll learn from our past mistakes.


Please explain to the class WHY the US froze Japanese assets and cut Imperial Japan off from the world oil market. Here's a hint: it involve naked aggression and China.

If you're gonna BSAB stuff, please make sure you don't cherry-pick your data points.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: The US does enough stupid and immoral shiat that you shouldn't have to invent more.

The only people with skins possibly thinner than Republicans are the CCP.


Authoritarians have thin skin because to show weakness is to invite overthrow.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Riche: Perl Harbor was an inside job.


As is regularly expressed.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good, bad who's #1
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some Farkers fail history, too

Before Russia invaded Ukraine there were idiots on here blaming the US for Nato expansion in Russian backyard for said war. No matter how much I tried to tell them that Russia used to occupy Ukraine and Putin really wants to recreate the Russian empire, they didn't care. They were deadset against the American empire.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let us continue to pretend 'Merican political appointees in embassy jobs would do better.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Let us continue to pretend 'Merican political appointees in embassy jobs would do better.


Could you elaborate on this, please?
 
bababa
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is strange though - usually Chinese people are not on Japan's side.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Riche: Perl Harbor was an inside job.


Pearl's harbor is the nickname for mom's underwear, and that was definitely an inside
Job.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bababa: It is strange though - usually Chinese people are not on Japan's side.


They aren't. But Japan doesn't have nuclear weapons or a strong military, so China is willing to brush aside historical fact to stiggit to the US. It's pure propaganda, facts be damned.
 
neaorin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: In 1941, America froze all Japanese assets in the states, preventing Japan from purchasing oil. Having lost 94% of its oil supply and unwilling to submit to U.S demands, Japan planned to take the oil needed by force. However, striking south into British Malaya and the Dutch East Indies would almost certainly provoke an armed U.S response. To blunt that response, Japan decided to attack the U.S Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, hoping that the U.S would negotiate peace.

Saying Japan fired first is technically correct, but there's blame to share here and that we were surprised by their behavior is especially egregious.


Not this crap again.

I know that for some people history started in 1941, but Japan had made up its mind that it was going to be an empire long before the US cut off their access to oil.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of stuff the Japanese did before FDR put a stop to Japan buying oil:

They invaded and annexed Korea in 1910.
They invaded and conquered Manchuria in 1931 and turned it into a puppet state.
They invaded China several times, most notably in 1937, and occupied several Chinese territories.
They invaded and occupied French Indochina in 1940.
They also tried their luck with the Soviets (in Mongolia in 1939) and got their asses so badly they never tried it again for the duration of the war.

They also put together The Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere which was to be a political instrument for bringing the entire East Asia region under Japanese domination.

We know Neville Chamberlain was naive for believing Hitler had no more territorial ambitions beyond Sudetenland. But FDR would have had to be a grade A moran to believe the Japanese who were essentially making the same claim two years later.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aungen: blondambition: edmo: That's standard asian history. They also forget we're willing to whoop ass up to and including nuking people when taunted.

[Fark user image image 259x194]

They'd better hope we never have to come to China to defend them against terrorism.

[YouTube video: opening team america]


Thanks for reminding me that Parker and Stone need to be burned for making puppets.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Dustin_00: In 1941, America froze all Japanese assets in the states, preventing Japan from purchasing oil. Having lost 94% of its oil supply and unwilling to submit to U.S demands, Japan planned to take the oil needed by force. However, striking south into British Malaya and the Dutch East Indies would almost certainly provoke an armed U.S response. To blunt that response, Japan decided to attack the U.S Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, hoping that the U.S would negotiate peace.

Saying Japan fired first is technically correct, but there's blame to share here and that we were surprised by their behavior is especially egregious.

Then again, this is also the same country that gave Bush a 95% approval rating for failing to prevent 9/11. He failed in his first duty and should have resigned in absolute humiliation, but keep waving that flag, everybody! Maybe someday we'll learn from our past mistakes.

Please explain to the class WHY the US froze Japanese assets and cut Imperial Japan off from the world oil market. Here's a hint: it involve naked aggression and China.

If you're gonna BSAB stuff, please make sure you don't cherry-pick your data points.


That's my point! They are going to war, we did something to get their attention, then act all surprised they attack us too???
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Some Farkers fail history, too

Before Russia invaded Ukraine there were idiots on here blaming the US for Nato expansion in Russian backyard for said war. No matter how much I tried to tell them that Russia used to occupy Ukraine and Putin really wants to recreate the Russian empire, they didn't care. They were deadset against the American empire.


Omg ... lol ... "thanks Obama!"

I ...

Uh ...
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The graphic was in the article is low res so zooming in made it blurry. Does it imply historicity of "The War of Northern Aggression"?


It lists major wars that the US was involved in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Please explain to the class WHY the US froze Japanese assets and cut Imperial Japan off from the world oil market. Here's a hint: it involve naked aggression and China.

Don't worry: Dusthead will be there to recommend that Russia bomb Pearl Harbor for sanctions after the Ukraine/Georgia/Belorussia invastions.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Ragin' Asian: The graphic was in the article is low res so zooming in made it blurry. Does it imply historicity of "The War of Northern Aggression"?

It lists major wars that the US was involved in.

[Fark user image image 850x536]


Including the wars on drugs and Christmas?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: In 1941, America froze all Japanese assets in the states, preventing Japan from purchasing oil. Having lost 94% of its oil supply and unwilling to submit to U.S demands, Japan planned to take the oil needed by force. However, striking south into British Malaya and the Dutch East Indies would almost certainly provoke an armed U.S response. To blunt that response, Japan decided to attack the U.S Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, hoping that the U.S would negotiate peace.

Saying Japan fired first is technically correct, but there's blame to share here and that we were surprised by their behavior is especially egregious.


What the farking what? The "freezing assets" was not really a thing that mattered back then because the financial system was not dominated by the US. It was the refusal to sell oil that got Japan riled up.

Why did we refuse to sell them oil? Because they were using it to fuel their rape of China!  Which makes the Chinese diplomat's statements extra stupidy.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Accidentally 🤙 ng the Japanese the good guys in WW2 seems like a good way to get sent to an education camp for implying that the People's Liberation Army was somehow on the wrong side
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

neaorin: Dustin_00: In 1941, America froze all Japanese assets in the states, preventing Japan from purchasing oil. Having lost 94% of its oil supply and unwilling to submit to U.S demands, Japan planned to take the oil needed by force. However, striking south into British Malaya and the Dutch East Indies would almost certainly provoke an armed U.S response. To blunt that response, Japan decided to attack the U.S Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, hoping that the U.S would negotiate peace.

Saying Japan fired first is technically correct, but there's blame to share here and that we were surprised by their behavior is especially egregious.

Not this crap again.

I know that for some people history started in 1941, but Japan had made up its mind that it was going to be an empire long before the US cut off their access to oil.


From my 12 years of public school, Japan didn't exist until December 7, 1941.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Forget i, Xi's rolling.
 
Al!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: In 1941, America froze all Japanese assets in the states, preventing Japan from purchasing oil. Having lost 94% of its oil supply and unwilling to submit to U.S demands, Japan planned to take the oil needed by force. However, striking south into British Malaya and the Dutch East Indies would almost certainly provoke an armed U.S response. To blunt that response, Japan decided to attack the U.S Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, hoping that the U.S would negotiate peace.

Saying Japan fired first is technically correct, but there's blame to share here and that we were surprised by their behavior is especially egregious.

Then again, this is also the same country that gave Bush a 95% approval rating for failing to prevent 9/11. He failed in his first duty and should have resigned in absolute humiliation, but keep waving that flag, everybody! Maybe someday we'll learn from our past mistakes.


While US imperialism is often given as a reason for Japanese aggression, most of that imperialism took place long before the situation became tense in 1931. The reason behind that tension was the Japanese invasion of Manchuria. This accusation against the US also flies in the face of the numerous colonies and expansions undertaken by Japan during and after that era, including the invasions of French Indo-China, numerous Russian-held territories (some of which are still disagreed over to this day), and the Chinese mainland, with Japan controlling most of the south east Asian coastline by the end of 1940.

It's interesting that you cherry picked such an easily researched point to form your argument.. Were I to play the Devil's Advocate, I would have gone a different way, suggesting US imperialism was the cause rather than the 1941 sanctions that resulted from 20 years of Japanese invasions of their neighbors.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dustin_00: In 1941, America froze all Japanese assets in the states, preventing Japan from purchasing oil. Having lost 94% of its oil supply and unwilling to submit to U.S demands, Japan planned to take the oil needed by force. However, striking south into British Malaya and the Dutch East Indies would almost certainly provoke an armed U.S response. To blunt that response, Japan decided to attack the U.S Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, hoping that the U.S would negotiate peace.

Saying Japan fired first is technically correct, but there's blame to share here and that we were surprised by their behavior is especially egregious.

Then again, this is also the same country that gave Bush a 95% approval rating for failing to prevent 9/11. He failed in his first duty and should have resigned in absolute humiliation, but keep waving that flag, everybody! Maybe someday we'll learn from our past mistakes.


I've reached the point in my life where I assume by default, everything I learned in school about history can really only be described as propaganda. That's not to say it isn't true, but it's misrepresented.

In high school I learned that Japan attacked Pearl Harbor because Nazi Germans wanted to take over the world because they hated Jews. But we're oddly cool with the Asians. And the US didn't want to fight, but Japan did an evil sneak attack for no reason except maybe they hated our freedoms?

The oil embargo was an especially strong response because oil was Japan's most crucial import, and more than 80% of Japan's oil at the time came from the United States.[18]

...This hit Japan's economy particularly hard because 74.1% of Japan's scrap iron came from the United States in 1938. Also, 93% of Japan's copper in 1939 came from the United States.[12]
 
