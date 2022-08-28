 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "Florida man arrested for calling sex worker on his honeymoon"   (nypost.com) divider line
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honey, let me explain . . .
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I was trying to set up a three-way for your wedding present... really honey, that's all it was... honey? ... HONEY?"
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are obviously no serious crimes occurring in that part of Florida, good for them.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twist: His new wife turned out to be the sex worker.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the self-employed businessman arrived at the Hyatt Hotel, he was placed in handcuffs, caught up in a sting operation by local police to crackdown on sex trafficking."

WE ARE ALL SAFER NOW, FOLKS!

*See, calling it "sex trafficking" makes it seem like something worse than some schmuck getting a hooker.
 
PictureAWave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Twist: His new wife turned out to be the sex worker.

If you like Pina coladas....
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Twist: His new wife turned out to be the sex worker.


Do you like Pina Coladas?
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gott Dammmmmit
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This prostitute is not like what you are thinking. This prostitute is a whore for the law.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Twist: His new wife turned out to be the sex worker.


"Do you like pina coladas?  Getting caught in the rain?"
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The only question here was, as a wedding guest, was it too late to get the gifts that they gave returned back to them," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

Oh blow it out your ass hanging Chad.  You know as well as any Floridian that Tampa Bay is low-budget Miami for young couples coming to party with some hookers and blow.  It's not like the Hard Rock is a well known swinger's hunting ground, or the Gandy Bridge beaches are known for anything other than 'Dogging experiences' and the occasional Rave.  Then there are the three swingers clubs through two counties. 

This was totally a honeymoon three-way and the Sheriff is just an uninvited dick at the party.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, has anyone made a pina-colada reference yet?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  Is there a stronger phrase for "Doomed from the start"?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Huh.  Is there a stronger phrase for "Doomed from the start"?


"Trumped"?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: FTA: "The only question here was, as a wedding guest, was it too late to get the gifts that they gave returned back to them," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

Oh blow it out your ass hanging Chad.  You know as well as any Floridian that Tampa Bay is low-budget Miami for young couples coming to party with some hookers and blow.  It's not like the Hard Rock is a well known swinger's hunting ground, or the Gandy Bridge beaches are known for anything other than 'Dogging experiences' and the occasional Rave.  Then there are the three swingers clubs through two counties. 

This was totally a honeymoon three-way and the Sheriff is just an uninvited dick at the party.


Then why did he show up alone?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keep the whoring to onlyfans I guess


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is even dumber than locking people up for selling weed.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The honeymoon experience of someone who lives in Florida, and has their honeymoon in Tampa.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be the fake hooker that he was trying to fake hook up with was fake 16 so he will probably be charged with that as well.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the groom did the bride a huge favor.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect him or get elected to the House in 2028.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pugdaddyk: Gott Dammmmmit


I hate when that happens, anyway how ya doin? Been to our hometown lately?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "When the self-employed businessman arrived at the Hyatt Hotel, he was placed in handcuffs, caught up in a sting operation by local police to crackdown on sex trafficking."

WE ARE ALL SAFER NOW, FOLKS!

*See, calling it "sex trafficking" makes it seem like something worse than some schmuck getting a hooker.


The real dumb thing here is that according the law enforcement this was done to stop human trafficking. Yet no one involved in trafficking was actually arrested. It's like arresting a bum for sleeping on a bench and then patting yourself on the back for cracking down on DUI.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the wedding guests had stuck to the registry he wouldn't have had to go shopping on his wedding day.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: keep the whoring to onlyfans I guess


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 201x251]


Dude.....

If a lady wishes to monetize photos or videos of herself....that is her prerogative. If she wants to promote said photos or videos....that is her prerogative.

/ The only whores I see are people criticizing her for doing so.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Bslim: "When the self-employed businessman arrived at the Hyatt Hotel, he was placed in handcuffs, caught up in a sting operation by local police to crackdown on sex trafficking."

WE ARE ALL SAFER NOW, FOLKS!

*See, calling it "sex trafficking" makes it seem like something worse than some schmuck getting a hooker.

The real dumb thing here is that according the law enforcement this was done to stop human trafficking. Yet no one involved in trafficking was actually arrested. It's like arresting a bum for sleeping on a bench and then patting yourself on the back for cracking down on DUI.


"Human trafficking" is the "think of the children" of prostitution law enforcement.  It's a trigger phrase to get you to accept that something horrible is happening and not think any further about it.

Yes, human trafficking happens.  No, arresting random johns in Florida is not affecting it.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fat boy: Pugdaddyk: Gott Dammmmmit

I hate when that happens, anyway how ya doin? Been to our hometown lately?


Last time was 5 years ago. On my honeymoon with a hooker....nah. life is good.
Really has been 5 years with no plans in the near future.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If people really cared about stopping sex trafficking... They would legalize prostitution. And it would be regulated like any other industry and workers would need to be documented and have IDs and all the same legal protections everyone else gets.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems like a lot of you have shopped at the Mega Virgin Store.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's like straaaaaaange on your wedding day.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am thinking this could possibly be a red flag.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If people really cared about stopping sex trafficking... They would legalize prostitution. And it would be regulated like any other industry and workers would need to be documented and have IDs and all the same legal protections everyone else gets.


Unfortunately, stuck-up prudes, like bumpkins, vote in droves. Gotta appeal to your base.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: If the wedding guests had stuck to the registry he wouldn't have had to go shopping on his wedding day.


Maybe this was the registry item and he was...picking up his gift.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: It's like straaaaaaange on your wedding day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: It's like straaaaaaange on your wedding day.


Wait, wouldn't that be true for all devoutly religious people?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If people really cared about stopping sex trafficking... They would legalize prostitution. And it would be regulated like any other industry and workers would need to be documented and have IDs and all the same legal protections everyone else gets.


Not gonna lie to you - if prostitution was legal I'd still not be a patron because of the fear of STDs.  And if it wasn't that it would be difficulty separating sex from emotional bonding.  And if it wasn't that it'd be my wife's objections.

But without those issues, yeah, I'd have a couple of women over every once in a while to see if we could break the bed in a foursome.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Twist: His new wife turned out to be the sex worker.


"If you like piña coladaaaaaas..."
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: I am thinking this could possibly be a red flag.


Nah, he's learned his lesson and will never stray again.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: bostonguy: Twist: His new wife turned out to be the sex worker.

"If you like piña coladaaaaaas..."


Username checks out.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If people really cared about stopping sex trafficking... They would legalize prostitution. And it would be regulated like any other industry and workers would need to be documented and have IDs and all the same legal protections everyone else gets.


What about the poor policeman who won't have anyone to arrest? Will you please think of the poor policeman!?
 
sotua
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: It's like straaaaaaange on your wedding day.


Goddamn that's beautiful.
 
uberalice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I agree you shouldn't call your sex worker while he is on his honeymoon but I think being arrested for it is a bit much.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a crazy mix-up!  First, you're trying to order your favorite Melanie Griffith/Harrison Ford/Sigourney Weaver movie on your hotel TV and, next thing you know, the police are breaking down your door!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: iamskibibitz: Bslim: "When the self-employed businessman arrived at the Hyatt Hotel, he was placed in handcuffs, caught up in a sting operation by local police to crackdown on sex trafficking."

WE ARE ALL SAFER NOW, FOLKS!

*See, calling it "sex trafficking" makes it seem like something worse than some schmuck getting a hooker.

The real dumb thing here is that according the law enforcement this was done to stop human trafficking. Yet no one involved in trafficking was actually arrested. It's like arresting a bum for sleeping on a bench and then patting yourself on the back for cracking down on DUI.

"Human trafficking" is the "think of the children" of prostitution law enforcement.  It's a trigger phrase to get you to accept that something horrible is happening and not think any further about it.

Yes, human trafficking happens.  No, arresting random johns in Florida is not affecting it.


1st, to the groom, you're a wall-licking paint-chewing moron.
2nd, to the cops, some lady volunteering her own body in a personal ad ≠ sex trafficking.
3rd, to the guests who bought crap... hAHaHahAHahHaHAhaHAhHahAhAHahAHaHahAHahA

Fark user imageView Full Size

...except for maybe the bride...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Somaticasual: Huh.  Is there a stronger phrase for "Doomed from the start"?

"Trumped"?


<chuckle> Well-played...
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
