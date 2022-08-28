 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Good morning passengers, this is your Air France pilots speaking: We are currently slapping each other so you all might be crashing soon   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, Airbus, Air France, Airline, Airbus A330, Airbus A380, Air France pilots, rowdy pilots, Airbus A320 family  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The commuter airline I worked for had a similar incident. A guy and gal, who became romantically involved, he about 45 and she 25, happened to be flying together, had a spat in the cockpit loud enough passengers reported it to the company. They got warned. It happened again a few weeks later. They got canned.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
<shrug>  Amateurs.  American pilots would just shoot each other.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They did say to stop calling them Shirley.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Voler le ciel amical!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Midair is the not the time to decide to be insubordinate to your superior
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Aerodynamic drag is a conspiracy by the government to control us!"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's an entirely different kind of fighting, altogether.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Were there suggestions of elderberry-odor?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Air France? Which pilot surrendered first?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With their dicks?
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh NOW the French are fighting.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Slap 2
Youtube hHZvUeAdzeI
 
fsbilly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Midair is the not the time to decide to be insubordinate to your superior


Shortly after takeoff is definitely not the time. Holy shiat. Depending on who hit whom, at least one of them needs to lose their license and their TSA clearance.
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: The commuter airline I worked for had a similar incident. A guy and gal, who became romantically involved, he about 45 and she 25, happened to be flying together, had a spat in the cockpit loud enough passengers reported it to the company. They got warned. It happened again a few weeks later. They got canned.


If people get arrested for making a fuss in the air with serious charges, so should the pilots.

No one is above the law


/yeah I know that's not how our species really operates. Humans suck.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet Richard Simmons slap better than them.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cool headline correction.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fsbilly: pastramithemosterotic: Midair is the not the time to decide to be insubordinate to your superior

Shortly after takeoff is definitely not the time. Holy shiat. Depending on who hit whom, at least one of them needs to lose their license and their TSA clearance.


Honestly, unless Europe has changed significantly since I last looked at a map, the time between takeoff and landing couldn't have been more than a few minutes apart.

The article makes it seem like this went on for awhile.  The flight attendant forced to keep them separated probably was away from duty around 5 minutes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
eh, it's their way

static.timesofisrael.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Let them fight.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fsbilly: pastramithemosterotic: Midair is the not the time to decide to be insubordinate to your superior

Shortly after takeoff is definitely not the time. Holy shiat. Depending on who hit whom, at least one of them needs to lose their license and their TSA clearance.


The TSA.... in France.... Lol
 
