(Al Jazeera)   Day 186 of WW3: UKR forces on counteroffensive around Kherson. Orcs say they've destroyed ammo depot in Dnipropetrovsk that has HIMARS rocket systems and shells for M777 Howitzers. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The IAEA has approved a group of experts who will visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week

The group will be headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. There will also be 13 experts from mostly neutral countries. Neither the United States nor Great Britain (which Russia considers "unfriendly" and therefore a threat to life) are not represented in the group.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL - The fabric of orc lives

A series of explosions in Sevastopol, the air defense

We are waiting for official information and wish all the occupiers cotton.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For other helpful links, check out Oneiros for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. And remember, we don't talk about Bruno.

Ukraine War Thread update for the week of August 20 through August 26 (Days 178 to 184):

Happy Independence Day, Ukraine! Other countries formerly under Russia's boot heel celebrated the holiday as well. You can fark off, though, Lukashenko.

Is this more Gilligan's Island or Groundhog Day? Either way, Russia's demographic problems are bigger than just war dead, and even hopelessly corrupt organizations want nothing to do with them. Probably explains their desperate desire for immigrantsAnd recruits.

Speaking of Groundhog Day...

Speaking of Groundhog Day...

Speaking of Groundhog Day...

Speaking of Groundhog Day...

Germany's having a real gas now that they've hit their storage target.

We debated whether retreating to Crimea was a smart move. Wenchmaster thinks it's a mistakeA really big one. Either way, Taiwan is taking notes on Ukraine's strategy.

It's hard to say just how much money the US has given Ukraine, but dildo tontine and sdkOyOte see it as money well spent. Who would have thought it would be so cheap to help protect a burgeoning democracy? Certainly not the old cold warriors. At least all this equipment we designed to defeat the USSR is getting to do its job. And the US saw that it was good and gave even more money and arms and all kinds of goodiesWith massive public support. (Can we please give them ATACMS?)

Turkey continues its complicated relationship with RussiaVery complicated. Putin would love to get his hands on Bayraktars, but Mr. Baykar basically told him to take a walk off a pier. Meanwhile Erdogan continues to take advantage of his position to do pretty much whatever he wants. He's promised to help rebuild Ukraine but also refused to sanction Russia like the rest of NATO. He does at least recognize that Crimea is Ukraine.

Ukraine definitely didn't strike the Black Sea Fleet HQ, and if they did it wasn't successful and was shot down by Russian AA. Please ignore the fleet leaving Sevastopol. And ignore how jumpy the Russians still are.

Maybe the calls to ban visas for Russians have a point. Then again, there's this and this.

Daria Dugina was suchgreat person (/s)Coordinating EU far right movements kind of "great person". That said, it's not clear who killed her. Maybe Putin was taking her father's adviceIt certainly wouldn't be the first time. Ukraine denied their involvement and Russia claiming otherwise shows that Russia is weakThe National Republican Army has claimed responsibility, and man is that a hilariously on-point abbreviation. Dugina was probably the target rather than her father, though. Tuhmayto, toemahto, they're both trash. Recursive ursinoids, everyone involved is trash.

Brrrrrrrt might have entered the chatNicer equipment than Russia gets. Better training than Russian soldiers get, too.

A protest against Germany's Scholz was the absolute tits.

Fireproof explains how Russian propaganda works.

Wenchmaster and I discussed the problems in figuring out the number of dead Russian soldiers.

Well, well, well...

It's like that one scene in Return of the King between the...well I guess I should say that word. Some people might need their fainting couches.

Welfare Check-Ins:

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive!

Father_Jack is visiting his bank accounts.

Tracianne's got big booms.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Main news on August 27:

▪ the Russians shelled the center of Kharkiv. As a result of the night "arrivals", the historic building - the house of the merchant Adam Piotrovsky and the school - was damaged.

▪ the Russians are torturing the ZNPP workers so that they do not tell too much to the IAEA inspectors. ZNPP employees note that now there is an atmosphere of fear at the station.

The military of the Russian Federation was attacked in the village of Kamianka: 5 people died, among them 2 - children

▪ The IAEA has approved a group of experts who will visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week. The group will be headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. There will also be 13 experts from mostly neutral countries. Neither the United States nor Great Britain (which Russia considers "unfriendly" and therefore a threat to life) are not represented in the group.

No partnership - Ukraine has terminated the agreement on cooperation with Russia in the field of atomic energy. The agreement was in effect for almost 30 years, but today the Cabinet of Ministers terminated its validity.

"Putin before the tribunal": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls to support the petition and punish the leadership of the Russian Federation. The petition calls for bringing the Russian political and military leadership to justice, in particular by establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The Russian authorities have already asked Avaaz to close this petition.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose now that China has said to The ruscists to stop farking around with the power station, they'll triple down on being assholes about it, because The farking ruscists.

/morning
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Kharkiv region
At night, one of the enemy missiles hit a nearby inactive children's camp in the Kharkiv region-3 buildings and a substation of the institution were partially damaged. There were no casualties.

📍 Zaporozhye region
That night Zaporozhye was again attacked by the enemy. "Arrivals" were recorded in two districts of the city. At this time, it is known about five houses that were damaged, and about 2 victims who were injured by glass fragments.

It was loud in the temporarily occupied Melitopol and the village of Mirne. At one o'clock, residents of all districts heard loud explosions. The first of them was so strong that in some houses windows shook and plaster fell down. According to preliminary information, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit another base of the invaders. Waiting for confirmation.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
The enemy covered the Nikopol district with Grad rockets and heavy artillery. There were no casualties. Nikopol itself was shelled three times. Several residential buildings and cars were disfigured. More than 1,500 families were left without electricity.

In the Marganets community, "arrival" destroyed a house, up to a dozen were damaged. In Manganese, a warehouse and workshops of a local factory were caught. In the city, the power line is broken.

In the Chervonogrigoriv community, too, there is a destruction of residential buildings.

The enemy hit the Kryvyi Rih district with a "Hurricane". The Zelenodolsk community came under attack. There once again hit the dacha area and the enterprise. No dead or wounded.

Kommersant -Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donbass in Bakhmut. Another 2 people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian Armed Forces forced the Russian army to retreat to the border of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - Gaidai

The main efforts of the enemy were focused on the Bakhmut direction, where they are unsuccessfully trying to break through from several towns and villages of the Luhansk region.

" The enemy does not stop the massive shelling of settlements and fortifications of the Ukrainian military on the border of the two regions for a single day. Yesterday, the Russians wanted to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in six different places. Twice they organized an assault with the support of aviation. However, our military managed to stop each of these offensives and push back the enemy , " said Serhiy Gaidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Army.

In total, the planes of the invaders carried out airstrikes near four settlements.

Only during the night that passed, artillery attacks from Russian troops were recorded 17 times. In five cases, they used multiple rocket launchers. Four times, tanks joined the attacks. The invaders retreated in six directions yesterday.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: ▪ "Putin before the tribunal": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls to support the petition and punish the leadership of the Russian Federation. The petition calls for bringing the Russian political and military leadership to justice, in particular by establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The Russian authorities have already asked Avaaz to close this petition.


Celtic fans have a suggestion for Putin: Try hanging out in a gas station.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Alternatively, if the ICC gets involved, maybe Putin can do this instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, the Russians drove through Kramatorsk: the railway was damaged and houses nearby

Information about the victims has not yet been received. Pavel Kirilenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Administration, noted that " the consequences of these attacks could have been much worse if the residents of the affected houses had not been evacuated in time."

Recall that the Donetsk region was declared a mandatory evacuation. After all, in the territories of military operations, most likely, during the heating season there will be neither heat, nor gas, nor electricity.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Better late than never

🇪 The German Foreign Ministry said that it is ready to provide Ukraine with weapons " as long as it is necessary "

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock assured that if necessary, his country is ready to support Ukraine for years in the fight against the Russian invasion.

" Of course, I would like the war to end as soon as possible, but, unfortunately, we must proceed from the fact that Ukraine may still need new heavy weapons from its friends next summer ," the German Foreign Minister said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The Minister expressed her conviction that " Ukraine also protects our freedom, our peaceful order, and we support it by means of military means. As long as it is necessary."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At night, one of the most powerful military bases of the invaders, Fedorov, was destroyed in Melitopol

" At night, explosions occurred in the village of Mirny, Melitopol district. One of the buildings where preparations for the pseudo-referendum were conducted was destroyed , " said Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol.

According to him, one of the largest enemy military bases on the territory of the Avtokolorlit plant was destroyed in Melitopol. Enemy losses are being investigated.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While the Russians want to fight - they have nothing to do in Europe - the honorary consul in the Netherlands calls for banning Russians from entering the EU

Honorary Consul of Ukraine in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Karel Burger Dyrven, calls for banning Russians from entering Europe.

will remind potential Russian tourists that the invasion turned Russia into a state-in-exile and that a return to normal life is possible only after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Russia launched a war against Ukraine, a country whose right to exist is categorically denied by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Russia as a whole, not just Putin and his entourage, must bear collective responsibility and feel the consequences of this war ," the honorary consul emphasized.

He also emphasized that the vast majority of the Russian population supports the war in Ukraine, and Russian soldiers commit war crimes, rob and kill.

As reported, on August 31, the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union will discuss the introduction of restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Russia. The Baltic countries, Denmark, Poland, Finland, and the Czech Republic are in favor of a European-wide ban on Russians traveling freely in Europe, except for Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meet 'Cotton'!Ukrainian Bavovnyatko burns the bases of the occupiers: the Ministry of Defense showed a new mythical creature

" Fluffy and restless. At night, Bavonnyatko quietly comes to the bases of the occupiers, warehouses, airfields, oil refineries and other places filled with flammable objects, and starts playing with fire there ," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a message on Twitter.

The animal in the picture symbolizes "cotton" - explosions at strategic Russian facilities, which propaganda explains because someone was smoking or playing with fire. The illustration of Cotton Baby was created by Svitlana Olsevska.

How about you Cotton? or 🔥 ?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's some demographics for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oh phew, the welfare of the thread regulars is good. Thank god.
You guys put yourself at such great risk where others fear to tread.

Truly the heroes of "WW3"
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm sorry you're lonely.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I see "Five OClock Charlie" is back.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fasahd: Avtokolorlit plant


Did they stay inside the lines?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Welfare Check-Ins:

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive!

Father_Jack is visiting his bank accounts.

Tracianne's got big booms.


Oh phew, the welfare of the thread regulars is good. Thank god.
You guys put yourself at such great risk where others fear to tread.

Truly the heroes of "WW3"


Maybe if you open up your tiny, calloused heart a bit, you could maybe, some day, be a part of a community where other people care about you. They tend to form spontaneously anywhere decent people come into regular contact with each other.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of Stugna-P ATGM strikes by Ukrainian Marines on a Russian Tigr vehicle and VDV BMD-2.

booms
 
Oneiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
A kit to make a pinhole camera: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of Stugna-P ATGM strikes by Ukrainian Marines on a Russian Tigr vehicle and VDV BMD-2.

booms


Couldn't happen to a nicer group of orcs!

How are you feeling this morning?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russian air defense S-300 made a bright "gesture of goodwill"


boom lol
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hi guys. You miss me? God it was a nice week in Switzerland. 4 days on a lake, 3 days up in a chalet in a pasture listening to cowbells and eating cheese.

got back to germany today and everything seems so boorishly middle class.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyways, on to todays announcements:

The ballpit has been sanitized. We're still reviewing the footage but when we find out who put that amount of that fluid into it there will be consequences. Someone broke into the nail salon next door so when you guys are out smokin' keep your eyes open for anyone seedy. Wait. We're all seedy AF. Suspicious. Keep your eyes open for anything suspicious. And give you condolences to Mai Liang if you see her they're inconsolable over there.

Bertor Vidas has given us another fantastic write up, can we give him a round of applause?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Oh phew, the welfare of the thread regulars is good. Thank god.
You guys put yourself at such great risk where others fear to tread.

Truly the heroes of "WW3"


There's a tip jar in my profile
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our artillery strikes a Russian-colored tank
Probably the blow was delivered by smart 155 precision-guided munitions

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of Stugna-P ATGM strikes by Ukrainian Marines on a Russian Tigr vehicle and VDV BMD-2.

booms

Couldn't happen to a nicer group of orcs!

How are you feeling this morning?


Much better - slept through the night no pain! :)  Thank you for asking :)
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russian air defense S-300 made a bright "gesture of goodwill"


boom lol


wat air defense doin?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
⚡The destruction of the Russian base in Nova Kakhovka is reported.
The information is being verified.

Smokey
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: [Fark user image 850x548]
I see "Five OClock Charlie" is back.


Don't you besmirch 5 O'Clock Charlie's name like that. At least the doctors and nurses of the 4077th got a lot of fun out of betting on where his bombs would land. His equivalents ITTs are way less enjoyable.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Hi guys. You miss me? God it was a nice week in Switzerland. 4 days on a lake, 3 days up in a chalet in a pasture listening to cowbells and eating cheese.

got back to germany today and everything seems so boorishly middle class.

[Fark user image 510x597]

Anyways, on to todays announcements:

The ballpit has been sanitized. We're still reviewing the footage but when we find out who put that amount of that fluid into it there will be consequences. Someone broke into the nail salon next door so when you guys are out smokin' keep your eyes open for anyone seedy. Wait. We're all seedy AF. Suspicious. Keep your eyes open for anything suspicious. And give you condolences to Mai Liang if you see her they're inconsolable over there.

Bertor Vidas has given us another fantastic write up, can we give him a round of applause?

[c.tenor.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


You spent several days in a swiss chalet?

Heh that's a name for a chain restaurant over here, mainly frequented by really old people
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russian air defense S-300 made a bright "gesture of goodwill"


boom lol


I have too many questions about all of these russian fail videos.  Such as:

1. Who is close enough to film these videos (I assume russian troops)
2. Why do they then post this stuff online?  (Is it 'hey, look at this funny thing that happened to me at work today?')
3. How has the russian army not cracked down on soldiers with cell phones? (Besides because they're incompetent)
4. How are the russian troops getting cell signal to post this sort of stuff? (The Ukrainians leave the cell networks up so they can track orcs?)

Don't get me wrong... it's a damned funny video.  It's up there with the boomerang missile, but that was taken from enough distance that maybe it wasn't a soldier.

I just can't believe that so many incompetent russian army videos are out there.  I know there's the dash am obsession in russia, so we know they like cameras... but is this a 'tip of the iceberg' situation where there are a *lot* of even bigger fail videos?  Or is this phones getting hacked and Ukraine putting together another episode of 'Russia's Stupidest Home Videos'?
 
