(Daily Mail)   UK water companies under fire for dumping raw sewage in waterways somehow come up with a solution that's even worse   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick  
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the UK, subby, they've made a name for themselves over the past several years of almost always doing the exact wrong thing in most circumstances.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's good enough for the ISS, what's the problem?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: It's the UK, subby, they've made a name for themselves over the past several years of almost always doing the exact wrong thing in most circumstances.


In the UK they call that "sensible."
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: It's the UK, subby, they've made a name for themselves over the past several years of almost always doing the exact wrong thing in most circumstances.


It's almost like they thought back to Churchill's quote and thought "Hey, we should be more like America!".
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
podcastingthemsoftly.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably thought "y'know what Great Britain no longer has but used to when it was great? Cholera."

/jk graywater systems when properly used can help reduce the strain on groundwater aquifers
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people angry at the water companies? Wasn't this almost the first thing the Tories did after freeing themselves from the shackles of the big, bad EU, make it legal to spew faeces all over the waterways?
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why don't they just use it for agricultural water
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear "Concerned" Subs,

Grey Water initiatives (that is, water that's already been used once) are what we are going to have to do...if you'd like to live through the climate change.

/ probably some black water too
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tory death toll continues to mount...

Your mom
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very Thatcher-esque. "What's the problem? There's plenty of clean drinking water if you fly to Fiji in your private jet."
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't water drawn from a river that's had treated waste water put into it upstream already this?

Like... All city water is treated ffs.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well she's right, we don't want them here at all
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Isn't water drawn from a river that's had treated waste water put into it upstream already this?

Like... All city water is treated ffs.


Hell, this basically eliminating a step. I mean, the process is basically this:

Waste water -> some form of filtering -> river/lake -> heavy treatment -> drinking water.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Xai: why don't they just use it for agricultural water


Grey Water (water that's been used once) is often used in agricultural and industrial applications where the potability (drinkability) of the water does not matter.

/ Poo water straight into baby's bottle is the screech of the conservative asshole who doesn't really care as long as they get theirs
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meat0918: Isn't water drawn from a river that's had treated waste water put into it upstream already this?

Like... All city water is treated ffs.


Not quite. The actual solid waste and ammonia is filtered out and used in applications ranging from fertilizers to chemical and petrochemical. What is ejected is the treated water*.

/ *in a funded system where they actually did what they are supposed to be doing
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Why are people angry at the water companies? Wasn't this almost the first thing the Tories did after freeing themselves from the shackles of the big, bad EU, make it legal to spew faeces all over the waterways?


Does the law require that they do that?

Because there are lots of things that are legal that are still reprehensible, and "We're legally allowed to do this" isn't an excuse.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Very Thatcher-esque. "What's the problem? There's plenty of clean drinking water if you fly to Fiji in your private jet."


The problem with corporatism is that you eventually run out of other people's water.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby seems like a dumbass. Nothing wrong with recycling wastewater, it's water. A dinosaur and some other stuff already pissed out whatever you drank this morning a bunch of times in the past already.

Treating and recycling our literal shiat rather than spraying it on our beaches and into our oceans is better.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm confused. The new system looks like a standard US waste treatment plant from 50 years ago.

People downstream in every river in the US are already drinking the treated sewage from the people living upstream.

This makes me wonder if they are still dumping untreated sewage straight into the rivers and seas in England.

Ewww.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
London's been doing that since the '70s.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
BRITISH ANGRY


d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would be all for it. After all taking polluted water and turning it into drinkable water is exactly what the planet does.  Machinery can actually do it much more efficiently and thoroughly.

Note that I said would be.  That comes with a qualifier.  The problem is that humans are aggressively stupid.  Even though there is absolutely zero reason to ever shunt the untreated water into the treated area, the designer will nonetheless put a valve that does just that in place. The valve will be given a large sign that states "Warning: Use of this valve will result in black water being discharged directly into the clean water tanks."  And then somebody will turn it because the boss told them to turn a valve and how were they supposed to know that it wasn't the right valve.

You just have to look at how many times treatment plants have somehow dumped raw sewage into waterways to know it's true.  Build a plant that has absolutely zero way for the input water to get into the output area without being processed and I won't hesitate to drink it.  The output that is.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Why are people angry at the water companies? Wasn't this almost the first thing the Tories did after freeing themselves from the shackles of the big, bad EU, make it legal to spew faeces all over the waterways?


Oh no it's the fault of pulling out of the EU that was the bestest thing ever. Just ask CP he'll tell you all about it.
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they can treat it to the point where there's no difference then just do it, don't ask about it. They fact that they're asking means that there will be notable difference.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Why are people angry at the water companies? Wasn't this almost the first thing the Tories did after freeing themselves from the shackles of the big, bad EU, make it legal to spew faeces all over the waterways?

Oh no it's the fault of pulling out of the EU that was the bestest thing ever. Just ask CP he'll tell you all about it.


It's not the fault...
/damn lack of editing.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The grim reality is all water has been "recycled" at some point.
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dear "Concerned" Subs,

Grey Water initiatives (that is, water that's already been used once) are what we are going to have to do...if you'd like to live through the climate change.

/ probably some black water too


Those assholes go by Constellisnow, not Blackwater.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably cleaner than what you're drinking now.
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: The grim reality is all water has been "recycled" at some point.


The water cycle is eternal, with ice delivered by comet billions of years ago, filling the seas and the air and making clouds.  Rain to snow to rivers to seas to rain again.

It has led to green grasses, swimmy fishes.  It comes and goes, it floats and it sinks, it freezes and it vaporizes.  It is eternal, only changing form.

Remember, all of this is eternal and will be eternal.  Your tears, kind reader, was once dinosaur piss.
 
thisispete
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
While they're at it, why don't they re-open the Broad Street pump?
 
