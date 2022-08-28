 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 7 Fort Myers)   Police are investigating stolen port-a-potties across southwest Florida, but have nothing to go on   (abc-7.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, Toilet, Portable toilet, property owner, Toilets, Outhouse, Chemical toilet, Pay toilet, portable toilet  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 11:02 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They finally have a suspect in custody. He was caught blue handed.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This crime stinks!
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could take a page from Uvalde and just go in your pants in front of everyone.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be someone who had already clogged all the toilets at their home with torn up paperwork, maybe?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the 200,000th time Fark has included this joke in a headline, and they have become very efficient at it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone on the force must have a nose for crime.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OK, subby, you win.

FOR TODAY.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think they can be found at Mar-A-Lago since the treasonous shiat weasel is crapping bricks
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it really that hard to just discreetly place a GPS/Airtag in a porta potty and just wait to see what happens?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Is it really that hard to just discreetly place a GPS/Airtag in a porta potty and just wait to see what happens?


That's Encrapment!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If they're being stolen in Lehigh, assume that someone figured out how to turn a porta potty into meth.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shagbert: Could it be someone who had already clogged all the toilets at their home with torn up paperwork, maybe?


weburbanist.comView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there a word for when jokes become reality? I mean actual setups for actual old jokes ... probably some long German word.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stealing port a potties is a shiatty thing to do.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

theteacher: [Fark user image 300x168]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who is the grinch that stole Cindy's loo?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call HOTY material right there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: [media-amazon.com image 587x330]


Other than National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1, I haven't seen Lance in any other films than Police Academy.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Solid work on that headline.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No shiat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like typical contractor stuff. Rent the minimum to get by, move it as needed, piss next to house the rest of  time.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.