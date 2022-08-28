 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida Woman answers the question "How drunk do you have to be to think that dancing an Irish jig for the cop will help you pass your sobriety test?"   (fox13news.com) divider line
23
745 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 10:48 AM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh... sure why not. Give me a few car bombs first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Meh... sure why not. Give me a few car bombs first.

[Fark user image 275x356]


Wow, she comes with her own Knee pads. Is that just forward thinking, or a OSHA thing?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The jig is up.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RENO 911! - Drunk Catwalk
Youtube D6VQDNIZH7U
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When "Dance like nobody's watching" gets real...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is that like a Black Russian?
 
saywhat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think doing an Irish jig during a sobriety test will help your cause, but you go for it Florida girl
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dashcam Shows Student Juggles to Prove Sobriety to Police
Youtube EF8_Jecacso


Worked for this guy. When keepin' it real go right in Conway, Ar.
 
Freakin Rican
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
id hit it
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Riverdance: The later years
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Invoking privileged white girl activities doesn't work as well as it used to.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Out of the blue: Invoking privileged white girl activities doesn't work as well as it used to.


It might have helped if she could have ACTUALLY danced...
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: The jig is up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Florida Lady's night was over as soon as Officer Florida Lady showed up. For no reason at all. Nope. None.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/jelly school
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Tracey Ullman Show: D.U.I.
Youtube 64mlGnEEAF8
Tracy Ullman
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Irish are noted for being cops, but also noted for doing DUIs.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: The Irish are noted for being cops, but also noted for doing DUIs.


Only sober cops should arrest drunks.  Prove me wrong.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Freakin Rican: id hit it


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a bad 38 at all.

Hard to pull off a good mugshot.

The eyebrows are a bit tragic.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildbill0712: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EF8_Jecacso?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Worked for this guy. When keepin' it real go right in Conway, Ar.


At the end of that video, the cop tells him he was pulled over because he was driving below the speed limit.

So the police can pull you over for going over the speed limit, and they can pull you over for going under the speed limit.  Welcome to the land of the free.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Drunk ballet ≠ Irish Jig
 
