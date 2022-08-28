 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Remember that you can only take 3 ounces of meth in your carry-on baggage, and put the other pound and a half or so in your checked baggage   (bigislandvideonews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Cocaine, Police, Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety, Deputy Sheriffs, Drug addiction, Hawaii, Honolulu, Julia Leilani Kaulukukui  
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Checked baggage" is a funny way to spell "rectum," but I'll allow it. This time.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, after reading about that plane running out of gas circling the tarmac the other day it sounds like bringing a satchel of meth on the plane might just be a great idea to help pass the time.

I suggested coke originally, but my days flying first class dried up years ago - put me in the back with the meth heads and the board games!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a good thing they transitioned to electronic testers. The human testers had a pretty quick turnover rate.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
METH:  NOT EVEN ONCE.

/NSCSB:  I recently spent a little over a week in the hospital (if you must know, I was severely anemic and had a lotta lotta fluid retention, but I'm feeling MUCH better now), and on my second day there, they brought me a new roomie.  A kid about 19 years old, and he was tweeking SO HARD on meth.  Most of the time he slept, but when he was awake he became VERY combative and mouthy, to the point that they had to bring in two security guards and a cop.  Soon after, they moved me to another room for the rest of my stay, for my own safety.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why the fark would you use airlines to traffic drugs when most of the islands are literally visible from each other and you can SWIM. Just put it on a totally unregulated boat.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's a good thing they transitioned to electronic testers. The human testers had a pretty quick turnover rate.


OTOH, lots of volunteers.
 
