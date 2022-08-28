 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Oh, look: they're making statues to commemorate memes now. Still beats NFTs I guess   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
41
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it a meme if nobody has ever seen it?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is it a meme if nobody has ever seen it?


I've got no idea what the meme is either.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is it a meme if nobody has ever seen it?


No kidding. I'm still waiting on my Boxxy bronze statue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kt-atl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is it a meme if nobody has ever seen it?


On the Internet, everyone will be famous for 15 seconds.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the article, I can only assume that the word "meme" must mean something different in British English.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a British meme they have a different Internet on the other side of the pond.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather see  happy blokes having fun than grim-faced men who lost a battle, so...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have missed that meme.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: It was a British meme they have a different Internet on the other side of the pond.


They do. They post memes on the other side of the road
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....the statues are physical objects and have actual value.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark did I just witness?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me you're a sculptor who can't do necks without telling me you're a sculptor who can't do necks...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably from the same artist who brought us this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we can all agree that they are not even close to a superior group of men. That group is Icy Hot Stuntaz
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is it a meme if nobody has ever seen it?


Came here to post something similar.  Never seen or heard of this so-called meme.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bu.eduView Full Size

Those faces tho'
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'd rather see  happy blokes having fun than grim-faced men who lost a battle, so...


Por que no los dos?

Fark user imageView Full Size


This painting is called Gassed. It's from the First World War. Waaaaaaay in the background, between their legs, you can see a group of people playing soccer / football.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL that looking "stereotypically British" is the same as looking like a Jersey Shore cast reject.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this is one of those rare instances where if I know more I'll actually become stupider.  So I'm not gonna ask "What the fark is this nonsense?" to preserve my dwindling mental wattage.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a better statue of a better meme might look like:

exploreminnesota.comView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: It was a British meme they have a different Internet on the other side of the pond.


But they spell it "InteurNet" and pronounce it "Teliwomble".  That whole country needs speech therapy for their own native language.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop skipping leg day.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want an NFT of that statue.

/then I'll make a statue of the NFT
//or maybe start again with a statue of yo dawg
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immortalized in paper-mache

Until it rains, at least
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Tell me you're a sculptor who can't do necks without telling me you're a sculptor who can't do necks...
[Fark user image image 425x238]
Probably from the same artist who brought us this:
[Fark user image image 360x480]


The sculpture can't do necks or men's legs apparently.

Unless the intention was to make it look like there are a couple of them that have to use the loo?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image 600x650]


There are some things should not be 3-dimensional.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.memeshappen.comView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eclecticman666: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Tell me you're a sculptor who can't do necks without telling me you're a sculptor who can't do necks...
[Fark user image image 425x238]
Probably from the same artist who brought us this:
[Fark user image image 360x480]

The sculpture can't do necks or men's legs apparently.

Unless the intention was to make it look like there are a couple of them that have to use the loo?


It's definitely not supposed to be flattering.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: strathmeyer: It was a British meme they have a different Internet on the other side of the pond.

But they spell it "InteurNet" and pronounce it "Teliwomble".  That whole country needs speech therapy for their own native language.


Dorothy, you're not in Kansas anymore.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No dancing baby or chimp sniffing its finger statues please.

those were pretty early memes.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do a Domo Kun at least.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Salmon: Aquapope: strathmeyer: It was a British meme they have a different Internet on the other side of the pond.

But they spell it "InteurNet" and pronounce it "Teliwomble".  That whole country needs speech therapy for their own native language.

Dorothy, you're not in Kansas anymore.


Leave the gun, take the cannoli.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trik: No dancing baby or chimp sniffing its finger statues please.

those were pretty early memes.


As long as its not Hamster Dance I can live with anything else.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Is it a meme if nobody has ever seen it?


Then again, how many times do we see a news story about some video going viral with 2,000 views!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is amazing they think they have an empire
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'd rather see  happy blokes having fun than grim-faced men who lost a battle, so...


Pretty crummy statue though. Not a great sculptor.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Battle of the bulges
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elvis is everywhere, man!
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kukukupo: BizarreMan: Is it a meme if nobody has ever seen it?

Came here to post something similar.  Never seen or heard of this so-called meme.


Its now a meme for not being a meme.
Farker sees something that is labelled a meme when it isn't... post this pic of statues.
 
funzyr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The stairs are horrifying. It looks like they're all being sucked into their own individual black hole. And the status are even worse!
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, I learned one thing. Apparently, the word "lads" in England is equivalent to "douchebags" in the US.
 
