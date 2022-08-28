 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Deputy arrested. Immediately pays $175K bail. Nothing suspicious there   (sfgate.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Police, Constable, Sheriff, Viscount, deputy sheriff, Deputy sheriff, Coroner, Criminal law  
•       •       •

1272 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 8:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Shade_Richard_Swift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the police will look into how he was able to pay that sum so quickly. Yes, I'm sure they'll get right on that.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it tips the scales a bit on the thousands of deputies who are not charged.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You typically only need 10% for a bail bond.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I robbed this bank but I would like to use the money I stole to post my bail
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Shade_Richard_Swift: I'm sure the police will look into how he was able to pay that sum so quickly. Yes, I'm sure they'll get right on that.


Odds are the elected sheriff wasn't getting his cut and came up with an "informant" to throw the deputy under the bus.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like $17,500. The rest is covered by a bondsman.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: You typically only need 10% for a bail bond.


Yes, but then that 10% is GONE. If you front the full amount yourself, you get it all back after trial.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: You typically only need 10% for a bail bond.


That would be enough for the cops to do Civil Asset Forfeiture.

I mean, who has $20,000 (the amount plus fees) just laying around for legitimate purposes?
 
fzumrk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who did this guy piss off to actually face consequences?  He probably infringed on another cop's racket or didn't give someone their cut.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you typically only need to post 10 percent. And given that this is California, maybe it's even less.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: kmgenesis23: You typically only need 10% for a bail bond.

That would be enough for the cops to do Civil Asset Forfeiture.

I mean, who has $20,000 (the amount plus fees) just laying around for legitimate purposes?


This is why there's a whole bail bonds industry.

But if he's a cop, he probably has a good pension that he can take a loan from. And I wouldn't be surprised if the union helps him out.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: kmgenesis23: You typically only need 10% for a bail bond.

That would be enough for the cops to do Civil Asset Forfeiture.

I mean, who has $20,000 (the amount plus fees) just laying around for legitimate purposes?


The Police union.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't know the timeline but now that the suspect is out on bail it gives the sheriff's office time to make sure the case is as strong as they can make."

Translation: "Now that our brother-in-arms is safely out from behind bars, we can take our time investigating ourselves and determining that there was no wrongdoing."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: You typically only need 10% for a bail bond.


And he's been selling drugs.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Called in a favor with a bail bondsman.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Moron-Contra Affair.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remind me why cash bail is still a thing
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Remind me why cash bail is still a thing


So white folks don't go to jail and non-whites do, generally.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm just here to point and laugh at Subby for not knowing how bail works or how much a 15-year SFPD officer makes.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thornhill: Another Government Employee: kmgenesis23: You typically only need 10% for a bail bond.

That would be enough for the cops to do Civil Asset Forfeiture.

I mean, who has $20,000 (the amount plus fees) just laying around for legitimate purposes?

This is why there's a whole bail bonds industry.

But if he's a cop, he probably has a good pension that he can take a loan from. And I wouldn't be surprised if the union helps him out.


I was going to say his house. You all know what's happened to property values in the last 10 years.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"...but this arrest is not a reflection of the many outstanding employees of the Sheriff's Office."

Yes it is.

"The arrest was made on the 25th. It takes awhile for the sheriff to send a referral,"

Not if it was you or me.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.