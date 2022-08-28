 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Should we list the deadliest road in each state alphabetically by those states?" "...No." "Maybe something interesting like by the order each state joined the union?" "...No." *stares in silence*   (related.earnspendlive.com) divider line
23
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is one of the deadliest roads?! How many of them are Teslas?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That article was weird. You never know when it's going to end.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The US 61 route in Mississippi has seen 120 deaths over 10 years since 2008. The road, which travels through western Mississippi has had about 14 fatalities each year.

Did you learn math in Mississippi?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been on the Alaska-Fairbanks route, albeit only on the southernmost section between Anchorage and Talkeetna. I can absolutely believe it's one of the most dangerous roads and I'm shocked that the annual fatality rate is only 4 per year.

Between the forests, mountains, and sheer isolation there are several sections where you have no phone service. The roads are closely hemmed in on both sides by trees and bushes where moose, bear, caribou, and other large wildlife live year round making huge collisions a regular hazard. The extreme weather causes the road to buckle and shift and need to be rebuilt every handful of years to remain smooth. It's also empty of other traffic for long stretches so it's easy to get lead foot and tunnel vision without realizing it - which makes all those other hazards more dangerous.

Basically, that is NOT an area where you want to have an accident at any time of year.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Route 13 in Delaware is the deadliest road, because it is the longest road.
Delaware is basically everything that happens next to it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weird farking article

/I don't even know where I40 is
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The states are listed in reverse order of population (I.e. Wyoming first, California last), which makes no sense.

Alternative title for the list: "Busiest highways in each state."
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And while we're at it, why bother with petty little things like normalizing by total miles traveled or length?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: That article was weird. You never know when it's going to end.


It ended for me when the page crashed my browser.

But the answer to subby'spuzzle is to order them from least populous to most.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: The states are listed in reverse order of population (I.e. Wyoming first, California last), which makes no sense.

Alternative title for the list: "Busiest highways in each state."


Dammit.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a shiat article.  Apparently Interstate 80 is the most dangerous freeway in Nevada.  Because it is the most highly traveled freeway.  The article just says "this freeway goes through the whole state, so be careful!"  I'd bet my next paycheck that there are sections of I95 near Las Vegas that are more dangerous on a per mile basis.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Weird farking article

/I don't even know where I40 is


In California, it starts in Barstow and goes across the Mojave Desert to the AZ border near Needles (where it then continues to the Atlantic coast in North Carolina). Dunno why it's the most dangerous--perhaps because they're mostly tweakers in the desert down there.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: Alternative title for the list: "Busiest highways in each state."


Yeah, this. "I-80 has the most crashes in Wyoming, Idaho and Iowa." Not mentioned: I-80 is the busiest road by far in Wyoming, Idaho and Nebraska. Roads through flyover states are generally used for driving through flyover states.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: What a shiat article.  Apparently Interstate 80 is the most dangerous freeway in Nevada.  Because it is the most highly traveled freeway.  The article just says "this freeway goes through the whole state, so be careful!"  I'd bet my next paycheck that there are sections of I95 near Las Vegas that are more dangerous on a per mile basis.


User name checks out. But you're right, assuming you mean US95 or I-15, as I-95 doesn't come within 2000 miles of Nevada.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: What a shiat article.  Apparently Interstate 80 is the most dangerous freeway in Nevada.  Because it is the most highly traveled freeway.  The article just says "this freeway goes through the whole state, so be careful!"  I'd bet my next paycheck that there are sections of I95 near Las Vegas that are more dangerous on a per mile basis.


I just realized that my username checks out.  Finally!
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: Maybe you should drive: What a shiat article.  Apparently Interstate 80 is the most dangerous freeway in Nevada.  Because it is the most highly traveled freeway.  The article just says "this freeway goes through the whole state, so be careful!"  I'd bet my next paycheck that there are sections of I95 near Las Vegas that are more dangerous on a per mile basis.

User name checks out. But you're right, assuming you mean US95 or I-15, as I-95 doesn't come within 2000 miles of Nevada.


I did mean I-15, and we were about 20 seconds away from the greatest simulpost ever...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Weird farking article

/I don't even know where I40 is

In California, it starts in Barstow and goes across the Mojave Desert to the AZ border near Needles (where it then continues to the Atlantic coast in North Carolina). Dunno why it's the most dangerous--perhaps because they're mostly tweakers in the desert down there.


I figured it was down there in the desert someplace
 
Threbus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Absolute garbage article. Why do they emphasize the total length of the roads when only a small portion (relatively) is in a given state? Their math is abysmal-389 deaths over ten years and the average per year is 33 (Alabama)? And the picture for Wisconsin is on US 41/I-41/I-894, NOT I-94 (at least it's just before the intersection with I-94). And I-65 starts at I-90 in Indiana, not in Illinois.

Another article I've seen recently ranked the dangerous roads by deaths per mile regardless of state borders, but does mention particularly dangerous locations along some of the roads: https://www.baumhedlundlaw.com/blog/2021/august/25-deadliest-u-s-highways-2021/
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

a far candle: [Fark user image 800x600]
This is one of the deadliest roads?! How many of them are Teslas?


I mean, tractors kill numerous tanks every month, so I'm not surprised.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been on most of those roads. We, Americans, are horrible drivers on HORRIBLY OUTDATED ROADS.

Is it infrastructure week, yet?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dishonorable mention for Washington:

522 between Woodinville and Monroe.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cyberluddite: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Weird farking article

/I don't even know where I40 is

In California, it starts in Barstow and goes across the Mojave Desert to the AZ border near Needles (where it then continues to the Atlantic coast in North Carolina). Dunno why it's the most dangerous--perhaps because they're mostly tweakers in the desert down there.


It's also heavily traveled by commercial traffic in CA, AZ and NM... at some times, almost exclusively.  I've used it to travel from LA to Denver in the winter when I-70 may be closed, and holy farking shiat, don't get in the way of the big rigs.  They OWN that road, and won't hesitate to let you know it.

But Flagstaff is actually quite a lovely town, and the Meteor Crater is cool.  And fantastic Tamales in a little place called el Modelo in Albequerque.

/note that I have nothing good to say about anything along I-40 in CA
//there's the world's biggest thermometer in Baker
///but that's actually on I-15
 
