Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 904: "Au Naturel"
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Au Naturel

Description: Nothing human-made or human-cultivated here. Show us photos of places or things that are completely natural.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Technically, yes there are spacecraft in the picture.  However, I would love for you to prove it!)
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Midnight at Chilliwack Lake, taken under a full Moon
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lower Joffre Lake in the foreground, Joffre Glacier in the background
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size





/Lookout Mountain, elevation 3760 sf
//Montreat, NC
///Proud dad moment, I felt pretty good about hiking this peak, but the same day I was doing this one peak, my daughter hiked hiked seven peaks over 4000' in New Hampshire, on the Presidential Range. She is hiking the entire Appalachian trail this summer/fall.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


0 (1)-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Trunk Beach
//St John, USVI
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Emerson Bay, Lake Okoboji, IA
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Winds at White Sands National Park
Kodak Ektar 100
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kodak Imagelink, developed a little warm (72F) and using fresh fixer, both leading to stronger contrast
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Independence Monument, Colorado National Monument
full moon, 40 second exposure, before I knew anything of photoshoppery
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Snapping Turtle, Hopkins, MN, Spring 2021
Fark user imageView Full Size

Discovered that I recently entered a photo that I'd already used once before, so, no voting this time.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Discovered that I recently entered a photo that I'd already used once before, so, no voting this time.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mammoth Hot Springs, a couple of weeks ago.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Summer Hill"

Little Buffalo State Park near Newport, Pennsylvania
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"The Horizon"

Near Thompsontown, Pennsylvania
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Buzz Off"
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Casually snapped with the phone the other day.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A leaf on a rocky beach
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Willamette River
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lunar eclipse through thin clouds
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anna's Hummingbird
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Pelicans just before sunrise
//I forget where
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
2018 preserve-016 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Wild grass lit by the setting sun. Robinson Preserve
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Canyon-006 by Jonathan, on Flickr

The Grand Canyon
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thunder clouds forming illuminated by setting sun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake habitat
Fark user imageView Full Size

Red Eared Slider by Elsinore, on Flickr

(Similar to a shot used in a different contest, but it's a different frame)
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Earth, Sea, Sky by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RudyTenudy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
