(Some Guy)   News: ancient Egyptian artifact discovered in Memphis. Fark: Memphis, Tennessee   (cbp.gov) divider line
21
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Letter to Memphis" - Pixies
Youtube erHJJgyt_Tw
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a damn shame they never did a prequel to Bubba Ho-Tep.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Long distance information..
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Did I forget to mention, to mention Memphis
Home of Elvis and the ancient Greeks
Do I smell? I smell home cooking
It's only the river, it's only the river."
Talking Heads - Cities
Youtube CimjfBxHsdY
 
DrWhy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Virginia is for lovers.  Tennessee is for livers....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why do you always end up at nick's cafe?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Walking in Memphis like an Egyptian?
 
The_Limper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in Memphis, I'm getting a kick out of these replies
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: [Fark user image image 425x566]


SO DO YOU!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Walking in Memphis like an Egyptian?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
King Tut
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's my favorite honky.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh you've been very naughty, mister antiquities smuggler!

-King Tut Tut
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He keep that crap where it belongs: the British Museum.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Strange. Not huge on Egyptian history. But the moment I saw the item, I said to myself "it's the top of a canopic jar." How the heck did I know that?
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Mekons Memphis Egypt from the album Rock And Roll (Rough edit)
Youtube lqsgDHYb1l4
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it heading to Hobby Lobby?
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I should start making these. Looks like my local limestone would work.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Strange. Not huge on Egyptian history. But the moment I saw the item, I said to myself "it's the top of a canopic jar." How the heck did I know that?


This is you you find out you are the reincarnation of Pharoah Rameses II, come back from the dead to seek revenge on all the evil robbers of the graves of the great god-kings of ancient Egypt.  Congratulations on finally discovering your life's calling!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: He keep that crap where it belongs: the British Museum.


Obviously in their gift shop

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
