(The Drive) Remember how Germany and Japan had problems producing arms as World War II progressed? Well, Russia has a missile shortage
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If switchblades take out the Russian S-300 anti aircraft system it will be open season for the Ukraine to just decimate all Russian military in the Ukraine including driving the Russian terrorists out of Ukraine.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Germany is in for a cold winter.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ukrainian intelligence reports Russia has at most 45% of its missiles remaining.

Good enough for me!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Germany is in for a cold winter.


 A crisis of their own making.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wouldn't right about now be an opportune time to turn Russia into dust and eliminate that threat for the next...forever?


Ok, ok, I'm about 27% serious.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Last year Putin said he could have Russian soldiers in six European capitals within forty eight hours. He was right, if you count deserters.

And here's a guy explaining why Russia is screwed.
Thread by @kamilkazani on Thread Reader App - Thread Reader App

TL:DR Russia deliberately made themselves dependent on imported tech, components and machinery.  So  worldwide sanctions really really screw them. They just don't have the knowledge or capability to make this stuff themselves.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Last year Putin said he could have Russian soldiers in six European capitals within forty eight hours. He was right, if you count deserters.

And here's a guy explaining why Russia is screwed.
Thread by @kamilkazani on Thread Reader App - Thread Reader App

TL:DR Russia deliberately made themselves dependent on imported tech, components and machinery.  So  worldwide sanctions really really screw them. They just don't have the knowledge or capability to make this stuff themselves.


How screwed would the US be if China invaded Taiwan and we lost production in both locations?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

enry: Carter Pewterschmidt: Last year Putin said he could have Russian soldiers in six European capitals within forty eight hours. He was right, if you count deserters.

And here's a guy explaining why Russia is screwed.
Thread by @kamilkazani on Thread Reader App - Thread Reader App

TL:DR Russia deliberately made themselves dependent on imported tech, components and machinery.  So  worldwide sanctions really really screw them. They just don't have the knowledge or capability to make this stuff themselves.

How screwed would the US be if China invaded Taiwan and we lost production in both locations?


In hugely simplified terms the US, and the west in general, would be far better off. The stuff we'd lose from China is largely cheap mass produced stuff, which could be done elsewhere, like India. Apple is already planning to produce iPhones in India for example, alongside China. We in the west have the knowledge and can acquire or outsource the cheap labour.  Russia has the cheap labour, and natural resources, but it's far harder to acquire the knowledge and technology, and outsourcing it is tricky because of sanctions.

/That's not to say that a sudden cut off of stuff from China and Taiwan wouldn't be a huge short term shock.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: enry: Carter Pewterschmidt: Last year Putin said he could have Russian soldiers in six European capitals within forty eight hours. He was right, if you count deserters.

And here's a guy explaining why Russia is screwed.
Thread by @kamilkazani on Thread Reader App - Thread Reader App

TL:DR Russia deliberately made themselves dependent on imported tech, components and machinery.  So  worldwide sanctions really really screw them. They just don't have the knowledge or capability to make this stuff themselves.

How screwed would the US be if China invaded Taiwan and we lost production in both locations?

In hugely simplified terms the US, and the west in general, would be far better off. The stuff we'd lose from China is largely cheap mass produced stuff, which could be done elsewhere, like India. Apple is already planning to produce iPhones in India for example, alongside China. We in the west have the knowledge and can acquire or outsource the cheap labour.  Russia has the cheap labour, and natural resources, but it's far harder to acquire the knowledge and technology, and outsourcing it is tricky because of sanctions.

/That's not to say that a sudden cut off of stuff from China and Taiwan wouldn't be a huge short term shock.


Disruptions from COVID are still affecting us almost 3 years later.  There's more than just "cheap mass produced stuff" coming out of both locations.  Computer hardware would mostly grind to a halt.  Oh sure Intel has chip plants everywhere and so does GlobalFoundries, but the motherboards almost all come out of China.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Send them some
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: Disruptions from COVID are still affecting us almost 3 years later.  There's more than just "cheap mass produced stuff" coming out of both locations.  Computer hardware would mostly grind to a halt.  Oh sure Intel has chip plants everywhere and so does GlobalFoundries, but the motherboards almost all come out of China.


But we have the knowledge and technology to make them in the US or Europe, or in places like India. Costs would be higher, but we could start production of motherboards outside of China far faster than Russia could build the capability from scratch to build all the stuff it needs to not only make the high tech stuff it needs but also to make the stuff it needs to make the other stuff it needs.
Their entire power structure is based on not giving the tech guys too much power. They don't want Russian Steve Jobs or Elon Musks to become successful and powerful because then they'd threaten Putin and his oligarch cronies.

Think how hard American healthcare and insurance bosses lobby to stop universal healthcare being adopted in the US, because it would threaten their business. Russian oligarchs will do far far more than "lobbying" to stop anyone inside Russia threatening their position.

We in the west could adapt. Apple, as mentioned, is already moving production away from China. Russia would need a total revolution.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: enry: Disruptions from COVID are still affecting us almost 3 years later.  There's more than just "cheap mass produced stuff" coming out of both locations.  Computer hardware would mostly grind to a halt.  Oh sure Intel has chip plants everywhere and so does GlobalFoundries, but the motherboards almost all come out of China.

But we have the knowledge and technology to make them in the US or Europe, or in places like India. Costs would be higher, but we could start production of motherboards outside of China far faster than Russia could build the capability from scratch to build all the stuff it needs to not only make the high tech stuff it needs but also to make the stuff it needs to make the other stuff it needs.
Their entire power structure is based on not giving the tech guys too much power. They don't want Russian Steve Jobs or Elon Musks to become successful and powerful because then they'd threaten Putin and his oligarch cronies.

Think how hard American healthcare and insurance bosses lobby to stop universal healthcare being adopted in the US, because it would threaten their business. Russian oligarchs will do far far more than "lobbying" to stop anyone inside Russia threatening their position.

We in the west could adapt. Apple, as mentioned, is already moving production away from China. Russia would need a total revolution.


If China were to invade Taiwan tomorrow our computational abilities would grind to a halt for a minimum of 5 years.  No new PCs, no new motherboards or peripherals.

Sure we could design and build new infrastructure to replace it but those 5 years or so are really going.to suck.  Expanding domestic chip manufacturing as the US has already approved will be a huge help but as a country we'll be very dependent on China and Taiwan for a while.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully they'll run out of the ability to make food and all starve to death.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, we've got the right idea now to start investing in domestic chip manufacturing. Whether it's too late or not is the question.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Yeah, we've got the right idea now to start investing in domestic chip manufacturing. Whether it's too late or not is the question.


Agreed.  It's good to see people getting that it's strategically important for this country to have a strong manufacturing presence, and that we are better able to work from a position of strength when we do.  People weren't wrong when they sensed that it was a bad idea to let other countries actually make everything while we all learn to code, or work in a service industry.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Germany is in for a cold winter.


I can keep some warm I have room for four at least.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they paid attention to basic fire safety rules they'd be fine.  Don't be careless with your cigarettes at the weapons depot!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be an awful shame if some Russian power plants suffered significant damage, leaving them only enough capacity to keep the lights on in residential homes this coming winter but enough to support heavy manufacturing.

/they would probably freeze some old babushkas in order to make bombs
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that many of the people who remember WW2 read Fark
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take this with a grain of salt. For months there have been articles about military equipment and people that Russia is running out of, but the war continues with no end in sight.
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading, at the near end of WWII, there was a factory in Michigan that produced a B17 bomber every 90 seconds.

America at its peak industrial capacity. They won the war.

And what was their reward? The Rust Belt.

Some billionaires gotta keep their heads down these days.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin should pass some legislation to improve Russia's domestic microprocessor manufacturing, address their supply chain problems, and reduce dependence on foreign technology.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a shame that the Ukraine cannot bomb Russian arms factories...
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany once posed a threat to the world as did Japan. The reason we went to war was to stop their war machines and resolve their inherent problems. Today Germany and Japan are upstanding nations worthy of respect and honor.

It cost us all in total untold lives. Whatever you think it may have been worth, I think we shouldn't do that again.
 
Emmexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: If switchblades take out the Russian S-300 anti aircraft system it will be open season for the Ukraine to just decimate all Russian military in the Ukraine including driving the Russian terrorists out of Ukraine.


I'd prefer more than 10% of the Russian military gone.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US is running out of Hellfire missiles because of ISIS

The U.S. is running out of bombs to drop on ISIS
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Best Korea has some missiles for sale.   Not sure if they work but at this point who else is selling to Russia?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

enry: Disruptions from COVID are still affecting us almost 3 years later.  There's more than just "cheap mass produced stuff" coming out of both locations.  Computer hardware would mostly grind to a halt.  Oh sure Intel has chip plants everywhere and so does GlobalFoundries, but the motherboards almost all come out of China.


If there is one thing COVID showed us is that we need to bring critical production back home.

This country needs a comprehensive plan to weather a complete shutdown of global trade while managing a major public health emergency at the same time.

/Elon Musk could have helped SpaceX and Tesla and indeed the United States by putting the $44 billion he spent on Twitter toward a state of the art chip foundry instead.  For that price he could have built two.
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

enry: Carter Pewterschmidt: Last year Putin said he could have Russian soldiers in six European capitals within forty eight hours. He was right, if you count deserters.

And here's a guy explaining why Russia is screwed.
Thread by @kamilkazani on Thread Reader App - Thread Reader App

TL:DR Russia deliberately made themselves dependent on imported tech, components and machinery.  So  worldwide sanctions really really screw them. They just don't have the knowledge or capability to make this stuff themselves.

How screwed would the US be if China invaded Taiwan and we lost production in both locations?


Our military supply-chain is far, far less dependent on foreign sources than Russia's is.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If Russia has all these shortages, then why don't other countries like Syria, Egypt, Israel, just fly in and bomb the fark out their nuclear sites, flatten their airports and turn their seaports to lava? If Russia is truly suffering these shortages, Putin and the Russian mob that runs the military can be eliminated in a couple of days. What'll they do, run away from the itnernet? Turn off the various targetable apps on their iPhones?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: If Russia has all these shortages, then why don't other countries like Syria, Egypt, Israel, just fly in and bomb the fark out their nuclear sites, flatten their airports and turn their seaports to lava? If Russia is truly suffering these shortages, Putin and the Russian mob that runs the military can be eliminated in a couple of days. What'll they do, run away from the itnernet? Turn off the various targetable apps on their iPhones?


You go poke that bear while I lace up my running shoes.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GOOD LUCK ORCS, you'll need it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: enry: Carter Pewterschmidt: Last year Putin said he could have Russian soldiers in six European capitals within forty eight hours. He was right, if you count deserters.

And here's a guy explaining why Russia is screwed.
Thread by @kamilkazani on Thread Reader App - Thread Reader App

TL:DR Russia deliberately made themselves dependent on imported tech, components and machinery.  So  worldwide sanctions really really screw them. They just don't have the knowledge or capability to make this stuff themselves.

How screwed would the US be if China invaded Taiwan and we lost production in both locations?

Our military supply-chain is far, far less dependent on foreign sources than Russia's is.


I'm figured the military would be fine, but the rest of the economy would go on the toilet.

Then again, if China and Taiwan had it out the economy would be the last thing to worry about.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Valter: Germany once posed a threat to the world as did Japan. The reason we went to war was to stop their war machines and resolve their inherent problems. Today Germany and Japan are upstanding nations worthy of respect and honor.

It cost us all in total untold lives. Whatever you think it may have been worth, I think we shouldn't do that again.


Difficulty: Germany and Japan didn't have nuclear weapons.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Naido: SoupGuru: Yeah, we've got the right idea now to start investing in domestic chip manufacturing. Whether it's too late or not is the question.

Agreed.  It's good to see people getting that it's strategically important for this country to have a strong manufacturing presence, and that we are better able to work from a position of strength when we do.  People weren't wrong when they sensed that it was a bad idea to let other countries actually make everything while we all learn to code, or work in a service industry.



Even allowing for hyperbole, there is not and has not been in our lifetimes any danger of letting other countries make everything (especially arms and materiel). US manufacturing output has been increasing for decades (and the defense industry remains a substantial part of that).

/manufacturing *jobs* have declined because fewer people are required in the manufacture of more goods
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

enry: TWX: enry: Carter Pewterschmidt: Last year Putin said he could have Russian soldiers in six European capitals within forty eight hours. He was right, if you count deserters.

And here's a guy explaining why Russia is screwed.
Thread by @kamilkazani on Thread Reader App - Thread Reader App

TL:DR Russia deliberately made themselves dependent on imported tech, components and machinery.  So  worldwide sanctions really really screw them. They just don't have the knowledge or capability to make this stuff themselves.

How screwed would the US be if China invaded Taiwan and we lost production in both locations?

Our military supply-chain is far, far less dependent on foreign sources than Russia's is.

I'm figured the military would be fine, but the rest of the economy would go on the toilet.

Then again, if China and Taiwan had it out the economy would be the last thing to worry about.


Sometimes I wonder how much stuff that is imported is stuff that we don't actually need, based on a culture of wasteful consumption.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Loucifer: RolandTGunner: Germany is in for a cold winter.

I can keep some warm I have room for four at least.
[Fark user image 850x715]


I think they can keep each other warm without you.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: RolandTGunner: Germany is in for a cold winter.

A crisis of their own making.


They weren't going to go nuclear power. Germany was farked and traumatized by the fallout from Chernobyl. We tend to forget how much of Europe got slammed by what spewed out of Ukraine.
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Valter: Germany once posed a threat to the world as did Japan. The reason we went to war was to stop their war machines and resolve their inherent problems. Today Germany and Japan are upstanding nations worthy of respect and honor.

It cost us all in total untold lives. Whatever you think it may have been worth, I think we shouldn't do that again.

Difficulty: Germany and Japan didn't have nuclear weapons.


I was born in Germany and I lived in Japan. Danke konichiwa.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Loucifer: RolandTGunner: Germany is in for a cold winter.

I can keep some warm I have room for four at least.
[Fark user image 850x715]


Looks like they already found a home in Boulder.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As for why these various countries suffered military production problems, didn't Germany and Japan see interruption partly because they were actively under attack?  Germany in particular saw both land and air attack as the war turned against them, and Japan similarly saw predominately American bombing at ever-increasing rates as the war approached conclusion.

Russia doesn't really have this sort of excuse.  Ukrainian regulars have only conducted air attacks on supply-chain depots in the immediate border area, not pushing deep into Russia.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"я был в бассейне!"

"Ya byl v basseyne!"
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

patcarew: I remember reading, at the near end of WWII, there was a factory in Michigan that produced a B17 bomber every 90 seconds.

America at its peak industrial capacity. They won the war.

And what was their reward? The Rust Belt.

Some billionaires gotta keep their heads down these days.


Not quite

Every American automaker turned its workforce and facilities to military production during World War II. But no project captured the public's imagination like Willow Run, where Ford Motor Company built one B-24 Liberator airplane every 63 minutes
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Emmexx: eurotrader: If switchblades take out the Russian S-300 anti aircraft system it will be open season for the Ukraine to just decimate all Russian military in the Ukraine including driving the Russian terrorists out of Ukraine.

I'd prefer more than 10% of the Russian military gone.


"Decimate" means one thing in Latin and another thing in English.
 
