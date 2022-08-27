 Skip to content
THEY-ARE-BACK. Release the hounds   (ozarksfirst.com)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Funny story from here in rural AK: Most homes have arctic entries - kind of an airlock-type system where you have a mud room and then the door into the house.  In the winter, we generally leave the outer door unlocked and the inner one locked, so if someone is caught out in terrible weather, they can shelter.  One of my coworkers tells the story of how she came home from work in -40 weather to find 2 JWs huddled in her arctic entry.  They weren't even witnessing, but their car broke down and they had gone door to door looking for help.  It's a small town, everyone knew they were JWs who come around to proselytize.  No one would even answer the door for them.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fellow acolytes, let me tell you of our Lord and Saviour, Cthulhu!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
17 years in Utah, and I have still not had a missionary knock on my door. Three years in Virginia, and I had that knock twice (even got a free Book of Morman out of it).

Not sure why I think this is relevant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Quite a few Mormon families live in my area and it seems a whole bunch of their kids have reached missionary age all at the same time. Its kind of funny listening to a kid in a suit give his speech about religion when half an hour ago he and his friends were singing along to hip hop while shooting hoops down the block. I should buy some oversized shorts, ridiculous socks and keep a 40oz bottle handy so I can answer the door in baller poseur mode just to fark with them.
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Say no firmly and without condemnation or restraint.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: 17 years in Utah, and I have still not had a missionary knock on my door. Three years in Virginia, and I had that knock twice (even got a free Book of Morman out of it).

Not sure why I think this is relevant.


Why would Mormons recruit in Utah?  Don't they kinda have that place locked down?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Valter: Say no firmly and without condemnation or restraint.


I invite them in and try to sell them a rooftop solar system.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Valter: Say no firmly and without condemnation or restraint.

I invite them in and try to sell them a rooftop solar system.


You know what, I missed the whole entire joke of the thread. I got it now though.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) - Clip 1: They're Back! (HD)
Youtube WKK2W7iTmu4
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So glad the article included a helpful picture of a front door. I never would have known what one looked like otherwise.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't answer unexpected knocks nor phone calls.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I felt bad once....couple of Mormons knocked on the door and I just wasn't in the mood to deal so I ignored them. A few minutes later I peek out and they are pulling weeds in the walkway to my door. I had a lot of weeds. I kinda felt bad after that and also a bit curious like, "What the hell guys, just go next door"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm hoping it's this lot instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/also, as a long time devotee of Sithrak I have my deity needs covered

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Hello!" Book of Mormon on Broadway
Youtube vmp-xmguqh4
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who are back?

Jedward?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, release the hounds.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The doormat read "gayest place in town"
Youtube _i-AbYJlWak
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Three Crooked Squirrels: 17 years in Utah, and I have still not had a missionary knock on my door. Three years in Virginia, and I had that knock twice (even got a free Book of Morman out of it).

Not sure why I think this is relevant.

Why would Mormons recruit in Utah?  Don't they kinda have that place locked down?


I have a lot of people tell me they did their mission in, like, SLC, or Provo, or whatever. I see them on their bikes with the shirt and tie and name tag. They've just never showed up at my house.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The ole "1,000 yard stare."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You've already got your 144,000, what do you need me for?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh yes. The stupidity that only 188k souls will survive. So.. uhh... recruit more sii or we can thin the prospects.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zerkalo: Don't answer unexpected knocks nor phone calls.


Wouldn't it be a lot nicer to live in a world where we don't have to fear answering our own door or telephone?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ncsb: About a decade ago I was visited by Jehovah's Witnesses three times in the span of a few months. Different people or couples and nice and cordial. We made some light talk about stuff on the porch but I made it pretty clear I wanted nothing to do with them. After the third visit I felt like I was being targeted for some damn reason
/then I hung an upside down cross made out of ebony wood on my front door door as a protective ward to keep them away  (not really). They stopped showing up...yay
 
