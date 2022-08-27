 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Dutch soldiers shot in Indianapolis. Officials rudder not say why   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, English-language films, Dutch soldiers, downtown Indianapolis, American films, Dutch defense ministry, Indianapolis, critical condition, local police believe  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2022 at 11:20 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome to America.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why was Nigel Powers in Indianapolis?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Dutch also are known for things other than rudders.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Dutch need to be more careful about imposing their culture on others.  My understanding, based on other reports, is that the gunman became incensed when strong armed into trying their oven.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news, the Netherlands has apparently invaded Indianapolis.  That's not gouda.

//actually GOW-dah
//hope they are ok
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. EDT in Indianapolis' entertainment district.

I'm honestly curious what the Indianapolis entertainment district contains.  A couple diners and a titty bar?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they tried to follow Little Boy Blue's example and someone objected to it.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So the New World Order they always warned me about has finally started?
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The problem with visiting the US from a civilized nation, is that you don't realize that even the most trivial confrontation is cause for gunshots.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Naido: The Dutch need to be more careful about imposing their culture on others.  My understanding, based on other reports, is that the gunman became incensed when strong armed into trying their oven.


I mean it was their oven or their rudders... when given the choice go with the oven.
 
shabu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. EDT in Indianapolis' entertainment district.

I'm honestly curious what the Indianapolis entertainment district contains.  A couple diners and a titty bar?


https://www.visitindy.com/indianapolis-things-to-do-music-nightlife
 
zerkalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They didn't know they were deployed to a war zone
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

olorin604: The problem with visiting the US from a civilized nation, is that you don't realize that even the most trivial confrontation is cause for gunshots.


This^

I'd bet the farm that these Dutch soldiers were some twenty something alpha males who started in on giving some shiate to some shlub, not realizing that in the US insecure shlubs are often armed, and can easily be "in fear of my life" when engaged in a common bar type altercation
 
mjg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
PROTIP:
If you are visiting a foreign country:
1. Don't get into an altercation with a local (like it's being reported the Dutch guys did)
2. Don't get into an altercation with a local in a country where guns are legal.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
wind mills and haircuts with bangs and being scrubed with a brisle brush
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait til they get the medical bills.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.