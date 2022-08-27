 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman trapped in bathroom wrote a farewell note flushed with embarrassment
13
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Turn the water on and flood the place. Someone will show up quicker than three days.
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Her farewell letter scribbled on the wall using a face cream read:

Oh, that's a much better idea
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't leave the toilet seat up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's weird about this?  I get stuck in the bathroom for three days every time I eat Thai food.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who goes to the bathroom without their cell phone?
/what?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
54 years old and can't break an interior door to save her life. Not saying you need to be like Arnie but don't be a complete weakling either.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's great they found her, and it's lucky that the bathroom was where she got locked in. Source of water and place to dispose of waste.

If it had been a bedroom or something she would have had a much worse time.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


"It reads, 'Here may be found the last words of Josephine of Aramathea. She who is valiant and pure of spirit may find the Holy Grail in the Toilet of auuggggggh'."
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here I sit so broken hearted
Tried to shiat but merely got locked in the bathroom
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That farewell note is VERY neat and formal looking.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Here I sit so broken hearted
Tried to shiat but merely got locked in the bathroom


Here I sit, sad and shocked.
Came to shiat, now stuck in, locked.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HairyNevus: Her farewell letter scribbled on the wall using a face cream read:

Oh, that's a much better idea


This. I saw the headline and was all WHAT DID SHE WRITE IT WITH??
 
