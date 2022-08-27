 Skip to content
(Patch)   New Pasco Co, FL high school needs a name - Do your worst, Farkers   (patch.com)
    Florida, Education, naming of a new school, School board policy, Pasco County School Board, High school, LAND O' LAKES, Hillsborough County, Florida  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Schooly McSchoolface?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Affluenza High
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida Man High
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The board encourages names that involve the general location of the school, features of the area or historical information.

Sinkholes are particularly common in the Florida counties of Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough-known collectively as the state's "Sinkhole Alley." Link.

"Sinkhole Alley STEAM Academy"
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It should be named for a prominent Floridian with a special love of high school kids: Jeffrey Epstein.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Edgar J Watson HS
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pasco Hicks
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dewnot Pasco High School.

It should also have Free Parking.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DeSantis Building fer Learnin'
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The board encourages names that involve the general location of the school,

LAND O' FLAKES
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pascoco-nuts.

/ Quick and dirty.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pasco Pre-Emptive 911 Call.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in Florida?

Pascoe FIMAS* High School.

*Fark Is My Ass Sweaty
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
420 High
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: It's in Florida?

Pascoe FIMAS* High School.

*Fark Is My Ass Sweaty


Swamp Ass High School. Home of the Fightin' Skunk Apes
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
GED Prep School
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Donald Trump school of Excellence in Business.....
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Midvale School For The Gifted
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gator High
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We Lost Our Grant When Disney Left High School
 
darkone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Matt Gaetz Lee Harvey Oswald memorial HS
 
darkone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
UFIA HS
 
antijester
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't beat the actual former mascot of my Florida high school- the Mullets.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pasco Juggalo Howdy Phukta Magnets Work School.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Several nudist resorts are located in Pasco. It has become known as the "naturist capital of the United States," beginning with a development in 1941.

Father Jack's School of Drink, Arse, and Girls
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Derp Academy.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

darkone: Matt Gaetz Lee Harvey Oswald memorial HS


The Matt Gaetz Finishing School for Trafficked Teen Girls
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pasco P Coltrane High


...because you're not getting there fast
 
darkone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Took a minute, but this is it
The Matt Gaetz teen pregnancy alternatives center
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Randy "Macho Man" Savage School
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Fark.com UFIA education center
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Several nudist resorts are located in Pasco. It has become known as the "naturist capital of the United States," beginning with a development in 1941.

Father Jack's School of Drink, Arse, and Girls


Dougal....you KNOW that's not a real thing.
 
assjuice
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Crowdsourcing names is stupid high school.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whoa! Hold up, bro! What's this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think the question just answered itself...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Carl Hiaasen High
 
vestona22
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Schooly McSchoolface?


Done in one.

Has nobody learned to never, ever, ask the internet for suggestions for names for anything other than cats?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mastergators
 
germ78
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pasco County Academy of Meth and Strippers
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Read'n Writen' & Other Learnin' Sh*t
 
yellowjester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NU HY SKEWL HAUS
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pill-Heads
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
grades 6-12.  So to me that's a combined Junior and Senior HS.  I don't know what to name it, but here's a direct link:
well, that's interesting.  I can't link to the form.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Naido: It should be named for a prominent Floridian with a special love of high school kids: Jeffrey Epstein.


That's the jr high.....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pasco Pre-Penitentiary.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Whoa! Hold up, bro! What's this:

[Fark user image image 425x398]

I think the question just answered itself...

[Fark user image image 425x315]


melmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Unlocked Door Is In The Back, near the parking lot.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The school will be a dedicated STEAM magnet school...

Pasco County Center for Involuntary Abstinence
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tommy Chong Very High.
 
