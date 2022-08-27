 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Sasquatch. Bigfoot. He Who Is In Perpetual Soft Focus. Mythological beast, intelligent being, or cyborg constructed by a colony of time shifting aliens?   (ktla.com) divider line
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is no such thing as Bigfoot and if you believe he exists you are a moran. The skunk ape though, that mother farker is real.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His name is Darryl.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
we forgive you;
given choice for now, not forever;
let us back in
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sh*t again?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Maybe he's just really blurry."
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA   "To that, Moneymaker and the BFRO counter that bigfoots, apparently being both nocturnal and intelligent, are difficult to photograph and very adept at "thwarting" attempts at capture."

Probably it's just that they hear a bunch of Bubbas hiking around and decide to move to a quieter neighborhood
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: we forgive you;
given choice for now, not forever;
let us back in


Do not leave your location. The 05 Council is sending someone to speak with you
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Welp, I know what my vacation plans are the next time I go to Hawaii!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I prefer Nessie.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
History Channel, 10 years ago: Yeah, let's start airing a show that says the Biblical Flood proves there were aliens way back when, but don't show up now for reasons! It's a moneymaker! What's the worst that could happen?

Now: How is the Republcian Party still in power at all? Doesn't anyone have actual critical thinking skills anymore?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: "Maybe he's just really blurry."


I just had a thought.

What if Bigfoot is Japanese? Japanese girls get inexplicably blurry sometimes....
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I think Bigfoot is blurry, that's the problem. It's not the photographer's fault. Bigfoot is blurry, and that's extra scary to me. There's a large, out-of-focus monster roaming the countryside."

-Mitch Hedberg
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IlGreven: History Channel, 10 years ago: Yeah, let's start airing a show that says the Biblical Flood proves there were aliens way back when, but don't show up now for reasons! It's a moneymaker! What's the worst that could happen?

Now: How is the Republcian Party still in power at all? Doesn't anyone have actual critical thinking skills anymore?


I mean....the options were clearly MOAR WWII stuff or speculative bullshiat about aliens. And speculative bullshiat won.

/ I also blame Disney for buying National Geographic and chaining Davis Attenborough to a recording microphone.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least some of the Bigfoot sightings in California were my brother, who is 6'7" and weighed about 250 lbs. at that time, the 1980s. He was long-haired and bearded. He lived in a cabin in the Sierras with his pretty girlfriend, but he spent maybe 6 days a week prospecting for gold and living in the woods. He'd come home, sell his gold, and leave again.
 
p89tech
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'69 Moonlanding: Faked on a soundstage by Kubrick and the US Government.

Bigfoot: Real, kind of nice. Helped pull my car out of a ditch once. Wouldn't take any money. Heck of a musk.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

asymptonic: [ih1.redbubble.net image 537x717]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
