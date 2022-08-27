 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Shock Alex Jones "systematically transferred millions of dollars" to himself and his relatives while claiming bankruptcy to avoid compensating the families in the several lawsuits he faces. Er. Allegedly   (nbcnews.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He definitely transferred the money.

I'm gonna guess that he probably has texts in which he talks about his cunning plan. I'm not even sure they need proof that he knew he was evading judgments.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be delicious if the people he transferred it to refused to give any back.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [media3.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that, you know, BANKRUPTCY FRAUD, an actual crime?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly can't believe no one has shot and killed him yet.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grifters gonna grift. Ric Romero reporting.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be hilarious to watch all his assets disappear to then only end up in prison for 5-10.

Betcha he either doesn't make it to prison and offs himself or doesn't even last a year in prison before he's dead.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: I honestly can't believe no one has shot and killed him yet.


Then they wouldn't get their money. If he was actually bankrupt, he'd get shot.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Isn't that, you know, BANKRUPTCY FRAUD, an actual crime?


I'm fairly sure that THAT would also be obstruction of justice.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My goodness. If you can't trust a right wing radio personality like Alex Jones, who CAN you trust?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: I honestly can't believe no one has shot and killed him yet.


Just another distraction from the pure evil and craziness this world contains that should never be permitted to leave, allegedly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bankruptcy court is really slow.  It can take a decade for bankruptcy to end if the people are being evasive, but they will get caught.   They always get caught.  The courts have an army of accountants who will find your money.

If it was easy to commit a fraudulent bankruptcy, then everyone would do it.  The courts know this.  Alex Jones actually thinks he's smarter than all of these stupid judges and lawyers. That's why he did this.
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bankruptcy court is really slow.  It can take a decade for bankruptcy to end if the people are being evasive, but they will get caught.   They always get caught.  The courts have an army of accountants who will find your money.

If it was easy to commit a fraudulent bankruptcy, then everyone would do it.  The courts know this.  Alex Jones actually thinks he's smarter than all of these stupid judges and lawyers. That's why he did this.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bslim: Isn't that, you know, BANKRUPTCY FRAUD, an actual crime?


Isn't usury a crime?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They call it The Sackler Two-step
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It would be delicious if the people he transferred it to refused to give any back.


"Sorry uncle Al, I think that was a false flag transfer, can't help ya"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have this fear that we aren't going to get the payoff we deserve with this weasel.

I really hope my fear is misplaced.
 
Valter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why is it that the people whose voice is horrible are the ones dominating right wing media?

It physically hurts. Your voice actually hurts me!

/notwithstanding the content they spew which is flagrantly incorrect
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kinda surprised he didn't have it all in gold bars, buried in several states
 
vogonity
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who is "Shock Alex Jones?"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If fraud during bankruptcy was a crime, how did TFG get away with it?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: KodosZardoz: I honestly can't believe no one has shot and killed him yet.

Then they wouldn't get their money. If he was actually bankrupt, he'd get shot.


Yeah. That's the only reason I can think of as well.
 
Artist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd like to know how the transfers were made. Wire fraud is a Federal crime.
Hiding assests? IRS would like a word.....
Bank fraud?
Which leads into tax evasion of said transfers, assests, evasion, criminal intent to deceive, and so much more!
Alex Jones, quite a few US of A agencies would like a word with you! Sleep tight!

Bslim: Rapmaster2000: Bankruptcy court is really slow.  It can take a decade for bankruptcy to end if the people are being evasive, but they will get caught.   They always get caught.  The courts have an army of accountants who will find your money.

If it was easy to commit a fraudulent bankruptcy, then everyone would do it.  The courts know this.  Alex Jones actually thinks he's smarter than all of these stupid judges and lawyers. That's why he did this.

[c.tenor.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


If that is Alex Jones-the elevator ain't never gonna even leave the first floor.
 
Valter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vogonity: Who is "Shock Alex Jones?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Valter: Why is it that the people whose voice is horrible are the ones dominating right wing media?

It physically hurts. Your voice actually hurts me!

/notwithstanding the content they spew which is flagrantly incorrect


Jesus, this.  Hannity has the worst voice. DeSantis sounds and gestures like a ventriloquist dummy.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

starsrift: My goodness. If you can't trust a right wing radio personality like Alex Jones, who CAN you trust?


Right wing? That's about as dumb as all of a sudden peanut allergies. Nutter wing is more like it with about 30% accuracy.

Nutter. You see when you dehumanize you are permitted to ignore the laws of feelings. Search your feelings... You have none. Do you care why? No. You wish the worst for this whackjob nutter.

It's nuts that the humble staple of the pb and j can cause some much horror.
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: starsrift: My goodness. If you can't trust a right wing radio personality like Alex Jones, who CAN you trust?

Right wing? That's about as dumb as all of a sudden peanut allergies. Nutter wing is more like it with about 30% accuracy.

Nutter. You see when you dehumanize you are permitted to ignore the laws of feelings. Search your feelings... You have none. Do you care why? No. You wish the worst for this whackjob nutter.

It's nuts that the humble staple of the pb and j can cause some much horror.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did he transfer his gay frogs?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: It will be hilarious to watch all his assets disappear to then only end up in prison for 5-10.

Betcha he either doesn't make it to prison and offs himself or doesn't even last a year in prison before he's dead.


I think as long as people are listening to Jones, he won't off himself. He's like an asshole 13-year-old: he thrives on any attention, good or bad. If you thought his recent days in court were a shiatshow, you ain't seen nothing yet
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: It will be hilarious to watch all his assets disappear to then only end up in prison for 5-10.

Betcha he either doesn't make it to prison and offs himself or doesn't even last a year in prison before he's dead.


It will be depressing to see anonymous crypto-bro donors bail him out again
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: EvilEgg: It would be delicious if the people he transferred it to refused to give any back.

"Sorry uncle Al, I think that was a false flag transfer, can't help ya"


Extra awesome if the niece/nephew donated it all to progressive causes.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I honestly can't believe no one has shot and killed him yet.


Without dreams, where would we be?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bankruptcy court is really slow.  It can take a decade for bankruptcy to end if the people are being evasive, but they will get caught.   They always get caught.  The courts have an army of accountants who will find your money.

If it was easy to commit a fraudulent bankruptcy, then everyone would do it.  The courts know this.  Alex Jones actually thinks he's smarter than all of these stupid judges and lawyers. That's why he did this.


I'm gonna laugh so hard if by trying to avoid the (relatively, for him) small damages he ends up losing everything. 'Cause you know he didn't do the job well enough to cause a bankruptcy court to even break a sweat tracking it. This is a guy who names his shell companies after himself and puts his folks and kids in "control" of them.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And I am sure an army of forensic accountants is going to make a nice home in his ass finding everything he has stashed since this started.
 
markhwt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I should have become a grifter.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Repeated Meme: Kinda surprised he didn't have it all in gold bars, buried in several states


Alex Jones is a conspiracy minded moron. But even he is smart enough to know that investing in gold is a racket.
 
markhwt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dsmith42: The Repeated Meme: Kinda surprised he didn't have it all in gold bars, buried in several states

Alex Jones is a conspiracy minded moron. But even he is smart enough to know that investing in gold is a racket.


Unlike Sean inanity, I don't think Jones believes a damn word he says.
 
djfitz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can the internet lawyers fill me in on what the actual crime is and how that affects AJ getting around paying court judgements? Also why are the families going after ownership of his company?
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I could have sworn he openly admitted to that on his show.  He's not even trying to hide it.  I'm
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markhwt: I should have become a grifter.


That post was screaming for a meme:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: It will be hilarious to watch all his assets disappear to then only end up in prison for 5-10.

Betcha he either doesn't make it to prison and offs himself or doesn't even last a year in prison before he's dead.


If he decides to off himself to avoid prison, he's 100% going out like Budd Dwyer.  He's too locked into who he's portraying himself to be.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Could someone loan me a million dollars?  I'd like to try this bankruptcy fraud.  Oh, I plan on declaring bankruptcy just before paying you back.  For the realism.  But I will pay you back fingers crossed Don't read the little stuff.

If this were the Twilight Zone, he'd be offered the ground floor opportunity for a new brain metabolism.  This stuff will double, no triple your braining.  On live whatever he is, he drinks a bottle and his head asplodes like the guy in Scanners.

"I feel smarter.  Much smarter.  I can see my own death and it's NOW!" Pop.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A bankruptcy judge does not have to approve your bankruptcy
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: Isn't that, you know, BANKRUPTCY FRAUD, an actual crime?


Like most financial crimes, if you're rich, and your offense didn't hurt other rich people, your chances of getting more than a slap on the wrist are negligible.
 
Picklehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: markhwt: I should have become a grifter.

That post was screaming for a meme:

[Fark user image 500x369]


Thanks! I had the same image in my head and smiled when I saw your post.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: Isn't that, you know, BANKRUPTCY FRAUD, an actual crime?


Oh come on. It's not like he's a black kid with an ounce of weed
 
undernova
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I honestly can't believe no one has shot and killed him yet.


Hope springs eternal.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
