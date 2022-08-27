 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's the great pumpkin boat, Charlie Brown   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Strange, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is important to have dreams.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rules state you have to carry a jack and a lantern.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be out of his gourd!
*snicker snicker SLAP*
sorry
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be more impressed if he went half that distance up river.
/ Of course it wouldn't take much for me to be more impressed. It's kind of funny, but only because I'm not related to the guy.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL that there is a world record for distance traveled in a boat made out of a pumpkin. It's currently held by a guy in North Dakota, who obviously had nothing else to do up there.

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/378205-longest-journey-by-pumpkin-boat-paddling

If you ask me, an accomplishment should only be considered a world record after it's been attempted more than once.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's certainly an ambitious paddle in a coracle, but when we next see this dude attached to a Followup tag, he won't have made it even 1 of those 38 miles.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you form a raft from many pumpkins? If so we can build a bigger boat and put an outboard on it then sail circles around him!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: TIL that there is a world record for distance traveled in a boat made out of a pumpkin. It's currently held by a guy in North Dakota, who obviously had nothing else to do up there.

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/378205-longest-journey-by-pumpkin-boat-paddling

If you ask me, an accomplishment should only be considered a world record after it's been attempted more than once.


GBWR has transitioned from feats of strength and endurance to feats of clickbait and WTF.  You submit your attempt at a record and if it's approved, you have to pay for them to verify it.  It's like stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but you can do things like raft in a hollow pumpkin instead of have a successful film or tv career.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't encounter a crocodile named Peter Peter.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

darinwil: Can you form a raft from many pumpkins? If so we can build a bigger boat and put an outboard on it then sail circles around him!


No.

By definition, if you put an outboard motor on it, you would not be "sailing" circles around him.

The Guinness Book people take these things very seriously, you know.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gourdspeed
 
Squirm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Honestly relieved to click & find out this isn't happening in New Hampshire, but glad to see the Pumpkin Regatta's back.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


♬  "There'sssssno way of knowing....." ♬
 
blasterz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I hope he doesn't encounter a crocodile named Peter Peter.


I'm willing to bet there are no crocodiles named "Peter Peter" in the stretch of the Missouri river running from Bellevue to Nebraska City, Nebraska.
 
