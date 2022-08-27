 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "So how was your first day of college?" "electrifying"   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Lightning, Emma Eggler, Burn, Lightning strike, lightning strike, Nelson Libbert, Apple Watch, second-degree burns  
shinji3i
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the school doesn't offer her a full scholarship if she switches her major to electrical engineering I've lost all faith in humanity.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Struck by lightning? Sounds like she encountered a Pikachu.

/ or possibly a Zapdos
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
God hates Apple watches.  She doesn't want people worshipping anyone but her.
 
Picklehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [c.tenor.com image 498x187] [View Full Size image _x_]


Was about to post the same gif. Good thing I refreshed first, or that would have been awkward.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She tried to join the LARPing club?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"her doctors told her she should buy a lottery ticket because she was so lucky"

Getting struck by lightning is lucky now. I wonder how they feel about getting hit by a bus, or shot by a rifle?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
SHOCKING!

/got nuthin'
 
db2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What super powers did she end up with?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Be kind to animals. One of them might be Zeus on a sex vacation.
 
