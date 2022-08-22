 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ho-hum, just another day with a woman walking her pet alongside the road...whoa, WHAT IS THAT?   (nypost.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Sighthound, Dog breed, Gray Wolf, Irish Wolfhound, Canis, Scottish Deerhound, Coyote, Dog  
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A mutt with Irish Wolfhound in it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it a big dog or is she a small woman?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: A mutt with Irish Wolfhound in it.


Clearly a mixed breed, my money is on Pomeranian and Irish Wolfhound
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Judging by the shape of the tail, I also second Irish Wolf Hound.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She brought it home as a cute li'l pupper.

And then...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yaw String: A mutt with Irish Wolfhound in it.


Probably a couple Chihuahuas in it too.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Since wolves don't look like that, I'm going with 'not a wolf'.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Looks like a hyena.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also, she's gotta carry one of these...

fleetfarm.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Part Cerberus

1funny.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Is it a big dog or is she a small woman?



That was my thought. She's very round but very short at the same time.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
you city people are so farking weird
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Might I suggest registering the name dog-breed name "Fluffiwoofacuss"?
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a farking direwolf
 
sneakynut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This might not age well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People have been making fake videos well before we had a fake president. This is nothing out of that sphere of influence.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When people ask if my dog is a wolf I just give them a dumb look and walk away. If kids ask I give their parents a dumb look.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yaw String: A mutt with Irish Wolfhound in it.


With some Scottish Deerhound.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's beefier than a Great Dane, but it has some of the conformation. It's more likely a Wolfhound, though.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Yaw String: A mutt with Irish Wolfhound in it.

Probably a couple Chihuahuas in it too.


Well, we do live in a dog-eat-dog world.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sneakynut: This might not age well...
[Fark user image 425x524]


- Humans still work for us.
- Why the fark are you naked?
 
Shamrock1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wolfhound, maybe with a Great Dane/Mastiff mix?

/ Adopted a Xoloitzcuintli; occasionally get chupacabra.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dinsdale?
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Malamutt with a bad haircut. My in-laws had one that almost didn't fit through doors, I couldn't get my arms all the way around him and he wasn't overweight, he stood up and left paw prints at the very top of the patio door, he was the only thing my pittie was ever scared of, absolute massive beast and all love
 
