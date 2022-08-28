 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   CSB Sunday Morning: Using a BBS, online service (such as AOL, Compuserve, Prodigy, etc.) or dial-up internet in the 90s   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
58
    More: CSB, Internet, interconnect computer networks, use of the Internet, wide area networks, history of the Internet, introduction of the first computers, distributed network, International connections  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 28 Aug 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
We had a phone sound connected 80 bold modem that the "on call" guy had to use to control the HVAC in a remote office building. If someone working needed HVAC on the weekend it was up to one of us to turn it on using special commands from home. I would type in a single letter, wait a few seconds and then type in the next letter on a small keyboard. It would take about 15 to 20 minutes to type the sentence required to set the unit on and the duration. Now I am on a 300 MBPS modem and and it still takes me 20 minutes to write a sentence.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My first email address was an AOL one. At the time internet access cost money, but I was an instructor in the Air Cadets and AOL gave us free accounts and access, which was nice. I can still hear the dial up tone, the having to log in every time you wanted to go online, having to log off and hang up to make a phone call etc.

I still see work trucks, brand new expensive vehicles, professionally signwritten, with "Blog­g­sheati­n­g[nospam-﹫-backwards]LOA*com" or "Ac­mepai­n­ti­ng[nospam-﹫-backwards]tenre­tnitb*com" email addresses. I've even seen some with a proper fit com website but a AOL or Yahoo email address underneath.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, the stories I could tell, if not for the terms of the settlement that I'm not allowed to disc§$%&?$[CARRIER LOST]
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on Primenet for email and Usenet access before the web became the big thing. Lots of fun time on alt.sex.hello-kitty.

Then everything became ad driven and went to hell.

/Adjusts onion on belt.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had Prodigy in 1990 and I guess I was at some bulletin boards before that. There was surprisingly little porn then.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ran a small local WWIV BBS in the late 80s/early 90s.

Basically it was a small time piracy hub with a  FIDONET feed.

It was fun but tough to afford as a college student
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compuserve starting in 94. Couldn't do much because 14.4K modem.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I had Prodigy in 1990 and I guess I was at some bulletin boards before that. There was surprisingly little porn then.


Bandwidth.  Porn was mainly jpgs and very short clips.

(and ASCII porn for some reason)
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just gonna devolve into a discussion about porn, isn't it?

AOL, 56k modem. This was in 2000. I was 12. The damn noise the thing made
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's grandparents didn't understand why our phone was busy all the time when we had dial-up, even though they had dial-up and used AOL.  They also wondered why we didn't use AOL. Brought me so many AOL discs.

They were also confused by my answering machine message, which was Neo from the Matrix saying the end monologue.

They were starting to slide into dementia, now in hindsight,
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Mugato: I had Prodigy in 1990 and I guess I was at some bulletin boards before that. There was surprisingly little porn then.

Bandwidth.  Porn was mainly jpgs and very short clips.

(and ASCII porn for some reason)


I recall a big kerfuffle in some UseNet group: alt.porn.pics or something where people argued GIFs vs JPGs for what seemed like forever.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy in the mid 80s who had a modem. He would go to the various BBSs and download every piece of software he could find, legal or not. In the corner of his living room he had a stack of boxes full of floppies. Not shoeboxes, those 16"x18" boxes that hold hundreds of disks.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See y'all in L.O.R.D. and best be running a Wildcat server. ACID ASCII was some genuine cool art.

INN was sort of ahead of its time. Multiplayer Red Baron. Yserbius was good too. Quake multi blew all that away and things were forever changed and set on a rapid pace of improvement.

9600 was my starting speed. 386. Quickly to a 486 at 33mhz. Microsoft Encarta CD-ROM was just nuts for a kid who read the encyclopedia for fun.
 
dustman81
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: My wife's grandparents didn't understand why our phone was busy all the time when we had dial-up, even though they had dial-up and used AOL.  They also wondered why we didn't use AOL. Brought me so many AOL discs.

They were also confused by my answering machine message, which was Neo from the Matrix saying the end monologue.

They were starting to slide into dementia, now in hindsight,


Thanks AOL for the many free floppies you sent out. Drill the copy protection hole and presto, free disk.

The CDs made for nice coasters.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I downloaded iDs Hovertank 3d off Prodigy. What a shiatty game, but it was an important step in the industry. Took like hours to download.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FidoNet
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mom! Hang up the phone! Jeez!
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I ran a Renegade BBS in Grand Rapids, MI and had a FIDOnet style network of systems around the area.  I think we had 14 at the peak.  I started out with a 300 baud modem on my Vic20 connecting to Compuserve, moved to a 1200 baud Sears (Hayes), switched to PC and got a 2400, then got into the sysop program at Supra and picked up a 14.4, then the sysop program at USR and bought a v.Everything.  Before the Renegade board I bought the source code for EBBS (ran on the C64) and modified it to add more message and file boards.  I believe I had five people running that in Grand Rapids before we all moved to PCs.  I used to dial into Merit (before dial-up internet) and dial out to systems in other parts of Michigan.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had just come home from seeing The Celebration. The film kind of blew my mind, and I wanted to see what other people thought of it. So I fired up my brandy new Gateway computer and connected noisily to AOL. Once there, I clicked on the "movies" chat room.

Yeah, the folks in there weren't discussing movies. It was low grade suggestive banter that was uncomfortably sophomoric. I did try, though. A couple times, actually. Until someone addressed me directly along the lines of "nobody saw that farking movie and nobody farking cares. Can't you see that's not what's going on in here?"

I don't know what was creepier, the movie or that experience.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was dating Mrs. Johnson back then and had bought a halfway decent Mac to use at the house.
Her daughter had just graduated HS but was not going to college and I got her an EMAIL ADDRESS (on Earthlink I think).

This was during the summer before her friends went off to college and those that had them, exchanged emails.

She got online, sent a message and the actually got a response from one of her friends, and then had a short back and forth email session that mostly consisted about "how cool is this".  She then shouted out loud: "THIS IS BETTER THAN TV!"
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Met my (now) wife on AOL.........
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
DDN for USAF e-mail, BBS for CP/M files/forums, then GENIE for same until they hooked to the Internet and lost their "captive" user base, just like AOL, Prodigy, CompuServe, etc.

I miss GENIE. Even though it was a dial-up connection, it was a fast and stable interface with good offline features for threads.  Download the current messages, disconnect to read/answer/post new, then reconnect to upload.  Select files to download and set to "disconnect when finished"...start the queue and go to bed. Files all there in the morning.
 
dustman81
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
First accessed the Internet in 1995, on my grandparents Compaq Presario Pentium 100 running Windows 95 with a 28.8 kb/s modem. Their ISP at the time was had time limits, except for 12a-6a, where you could surf unlimited.

I got Internet myself in 1999 using my grandparent's old Compaq (the same as the one above). My uncle gave me his old 56k modem, so at least I was surfing at somewhat decent speeds for dial-up. I worked at an ISP at the time, so I got a free account, which was nice, but having to use the phone line was still an issue.

I got my first taste of broadband when I moved in my dorm room in college in the early '00s. After that, never wanted to use dial-up again. When I graduated college and moved out, immediately got broadband and never looked back to dial-up.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: I had Prodigy in 1990 and I guess I was at some bulletin boards before that. There was surprisingly little porn then.


Back in the day, I stumbled upon a site called Bianca something. No images, but a lot of sex forums there. Something for every taste.
 
neofonz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Used to run a BBS back in the early 90's, running Renegade multitasked on a IBM PS/1 486 running OS/2, since I also needed my computer for class work as well. Eventually built me a newer 486 (my first computer build), and let the VBS run dedicated on the old PS/1.

Good little loophole: back then, my local phone company had a special phone rate for phone lines that were used for inbound calls only, and it was like $5/mo for a line. So I ran the BBS on that rate pretty cheap.

Had 300+ users at one point, active message boards and door games. My file selection was meh (didn't allow piracy) but files wasn't my focus - storage was expensive and modems were slow, and there were other boards for that.

Shut it down in 1996 as the WWW was gaining in popularity, plus I needed some cash. Sold the PS/1 to a friend's father, who used it for bookkeeping at a church. Kinda wish I still had that old PS/1.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thanks to years of psychotherapy, a partial lobotomy and then becoming a Buddhist priest and moving to a remote monastery with no electricity or Internet, I have eliminated all these painful tech memories from my mind. Well, all except the TiVo Series 1 that required dial-up to update the program guide overnight. That one *nervous tic* that one *nervous tic* that one lingers.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1996. My parents got dialup from the local ISP. I can't even remember the name of it now.

I do remember finding a chat site called "Dave's World" and talking to random strangers for hours. I also learned HTML pretty quickly. My mom thought I was going to be hosting websites on our little Packard Bell computer.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
a/s/l?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Mugato: I had Prodigy in 1990 and I guess I was at some bulletin boards before that. There was surprisingly little porn then.

Bandwidth.  Porn was mainly jpgs and very short clips.

(and ASCII porn for some reason)


And each pic loaded from top to bottom very slowly. I don't know how we survived those times.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

neofonz: Used to run a BBS back in the early 90's, running Renegade multitasked on a IBM PS/1 486 running OS/2, since I also needed my computer for class work as well. Eventually built me a newer 486 (my first computer build), and let the VBS run dedicated on the old PS/1.

Good little loophole: back then, my local phone company had a special phone rate for phone lines that were used for inbound calls only, and it was like $5/mo for a line. So I ran the BBS on that rate pretty cheap.

Had 300+ users at one point, active message boards and door games. My file selection was meh (didn't allow piracy) but files wasn't my focus - storage was expensive and modems were slow, and there were other boards for that.

Shut it down in 1996 as the WWW was gaining in popularity, plus I needed some cash. Sold the PS/1 to a friend's father, who used it for bookkeeping at a church. Kinda wish I still had that old PS/1.


Team OS/2!  <fistbump>
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: Team OS/2!  <fistbump>


Hells yeah. I ran a Citadel-86 under OS/2 called The Dark Tower circa 1994. We had a registered version of Trade Wars.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mid-90s, 14.4k modem. Had a Juno email account. Dial up the local node, download incoming and upload outgoing messages, then it disconnects. No attachments, just text.

Did my internet surfing at work.

Finally got DSL at home when that became available a few years later. Loved that lightning fast 1.5Mb.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Started with a 300 baud modem, playing Trade Wars, that was painful but fun. Also playing barons.

At this point, I was using a single BBS.

Moved up to a 2400 baud shortly, I remember right after, the BBS discontinued 300 baud support for some raison.

After this , I had a list of about 5 that I regularly dialed into.

After that, a whopping 14.4, and being offered a "courier" job being "paid" in warez.

At this point, there were about 15-20 BBS that I regularly called into.

Then a 33.6k, and the first internet, with "Sympatico.ca", then upgrading that to "56k" with software [ it was a USRobotics , one below the courier V.Everything ] .

Here, the list got pared down to about 5.

After that, the "real' 56k standard arrived, and it was upgraded yet again.

After this, the BBS list got reduced to about 1-2, and then disappeared entirely.

Used that for a while, and then discovered DSL. A modem is a modem is a modem. Just got faster, changed the medium and added some new protocols.

There are still BBSs out there, and even some dial up ones. I still have that 56k external modem and a very good long distance plan. I still call 1-2 out there, just to keep the BBS spirit alive, that bbzzt ksssh, piiiing, bring back many good memories.

There are some telnet bbs's out there, it's just not the same.

Setting modem init strings, turning the speaker volume to low, and the chant when I was younger "dooont pick up the phooooone!!"

FIDOnet for mail, offline mail readers, the the glory days of ARC,LHA, ZIP, SFX, MODs, etc.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Met my (now) wife on AOL.........


Yeah. I was really socially awkward in real life. Met my first girlfriend and second boyfriend on AOL chat rooms.
The former lived across an ocean and I didn't actually see her until long after the "relationship" was over. Still quite good friends with her. The latter was local and the affair was stupid, young, and torrid. No clue where he is these days.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll never forget when we used to+==+#%+=#+{}#€£

NO CARRIER
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd been using computers since 1975, but my first exposure to the internet (then capitalized) was in '91 when I started to telnet to my university Unix system from home with my Mac Plus. I remember the excitement of upgrading from 1200, 2400, then 14.4 modems. At the slower speeds, I could read Usenet faster than it came in. And, yeah, stumbling across Usenet was amazing. Although my favorite group went down the crapper with Eternal September, we're still shooting that shait with a listserv.

At the time it felt like I was doing nothing but reading about computers to get up to speed on things: Unix commands, Ed Kroll's The Whole Internet. I spent annoying hours with Archie and gopher. I checked out the WWW before Mosaic and wasn't impressed.

In 1993, I thought it was the coolest thing in the world when I ftp'ed software that called the atomic clock in Boulder to set the clock on my SE/30. (I still think it's pretty cool when my computer automatically adjusts for daylight savings time, but that was freakin' amazing.) Later that year, I remember setting up my computer to download a 1MB file, which seemed huge at the time for a download, before leaving work, and hoping that my officemate wouldn't pick up the phone and screw things up.

In 1994 I met up with Mrs Clam, who I hadn't seen in 11 years, and offered her my email (then spelled e-mail) address. She had no idea what that was.

1995 was the year they started putting urls on billboards, but when you'd try to tell someone on the phone your email address you'd always have to say something like "that thing over the 2 on your keyboard" and they were always amazed that you knew what was on their keyboard.

When I got married. Mrs Clam liked Usenet and using the phone, so we started reading Usenet offline using MacSOUP, which was a revelation. People could reach me on the phone again. The first time I used MacSOUP on a computer plugged into the university ethernet (1997) it downloaded everything in about a second. Astonishing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I was 16, I used to dial into adult BBSes in my ongoing search for porn. You had to agree that you were an adult, and many called your modem back as some sort of early age proving method. I don't know why, maybe if you had a phone line it proved you were an adult and not just some kid using a parent's line? Well it didn't make sense but most if them did that.  I gave the BBS my number, hung up, waited a minute, it called back, I connected, and I was granted access to the wonderful world of downloading grainy images at 1200 baud.
Until the day I tried Bunny Blue's BBS. Gave it my number, and waited. And waited. No modem dial back. Ok, I went and did something else.
An hour later the phone rings. My dad answers. It was goddamn Bunny Blue.
"Hello?"
"Hi, is this MythDragon? "
"Who the hell is this? "
"It's Bunny Blue, who the hell is this? "

Well now I got yelled at to come downstairs. My dad is yelling "who the hell is this in the phone? " I say well I have no clue since I can't see through the phone. He shoves the phobe at me and the lady quickly starts yelling at me for trying to access her system underage, my dad is yelling at me for having weird people call (she did sound hot though), and my mom is yelling at me for trying to get on 'sick perverted computer things'. All at once.  They are all demanding answers at the same time and as I'm trying  to talk to one, the other two are yelling at me. I said fark it and hung up on Mrs Bunny, and tried to explain that I didn't know it was adult, and I had no idea that porn was even a thing one could do on computers and frankly I was shocked. (Shocked, I tell ya) and I was just looking for BBS games. I dialed into a benign BBS to show them one of the games I like (Solar Realms Elite....obviously not Pimp Wars) and how it was all just text with nary a boobie in sight.
They bought it. For a while.

Some time later I gave my younger brother a print out of naked girls...whom he loaned  to a friend, who left it on his living room floor for his mom to find...in a folder with my brother's name on it.
But that's a story for another time.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I setup a BBS for the company I worked for back in the early '90s.  It was an Applebee's franchisee and we needed  the individual restaurants (about 20 of them) to be able to upload timeclock data and sales data to the home office.  We had two incoming lines dedicated to it.  If memory serves, it was the Major BBS platform.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's college kids today who complain that their dorm "only" has gigabit Ethernet, but when I was in school, during peak times the campus dial-up pool was so overloaded that you'd have to sit there watching it redial for up to an hour before you got in.

You could try going to one of the all-night computer labs, assuming you could find one that wasn't a massive Doom Deathmatch session.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
True story: my first wife left me for a guy in Canada she was chatting with on one of the old chat services (around 1998-ish). I was pretty naive about that type of stuff.
About 6 months later, I get a phone call from her saying she'd made a mistake and moved back to town.
She said "I could move back in with you"
I got a good laugh out of it and said "Hell no. That ship has sailed"
So the internet saved me from my miserable first marriage.
 
Kattungali
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got into the BBS scene in the late 80s.  Started with a full-manual 300baud modem I picked up for $20.  I soon upgraded to a 1670, then an Aprotek 2400bps when I started my BBS.

The C64 BBS scene in my town was quite busy, with a couple of hundred users.   The boards were run by three friends who were assholes (regularly blacklist people for no reason, or stupid reasons.)

Being the tech nerd that I was, I decided to start my own BBS - which immediately got me blacklisted by the assholes.   I invested in a couple of 1581s for storage, and made "free speech" the cornerstone of the board, and within a few months mine was the #1 C64 board in the city.    At one time the number of callers took down the phone exchange in my area.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After I exited the Marine Corps in '95, I did have dial-up to AOL for 2 years. But for the latter half of the decade, I had two ISDN lines paired by a 3com modem. No THAT was speed!!!
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, I've never was on a BBS in the 90's. Because of my situation, I didn't have a computer until the mid-90's and then AOL was a thing.

But, when I lived with adults in the late 80's there were BBSs aplenty for those of us with a C=64, a 300 BPS modem, and CCGMS (A terminal program; what you kids would now call a browser.) The downside was you could only connect for a limited time because there was only 1 line in. Busy signals were the norm on the popular BBSs. You had a list of BBS numbers which CCGMS would dial until you got through to one of them. And my mother would only let me tie up the phone late at night.

I cannot remember the name of the software my friend ran for his C=64 BBS, but I do remember using it to contact other people in the area to have software trading parties where we would lug our equipment and boxes 5.25" floppies to some Moose Lodge once a month or so.
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'94 or so..  My sister, her husband, and I were all online and she got one of the very first d!ck pics ever.  It was agonizingly slow with a bad payoff.  Wait for it...  wait for it..  wait for it.. BOOM!

I wrote back a godawful redition of penthouse letters.  Even more outragously fake than the ones they publish.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember using this thing to connect to my local BBS at one point.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I mostly played MajorMUD, it was like a shiatty early WoW, with words instead of images.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Before the Web, there was Gopher.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In 1994 my parents bought a modem and signed us up for AOL. I remember keeping a magazine next to the computer to read while pages loaded. It took awhile for me figure out what, exactly, was the point of all this internet business. I wisely listened to the adults and never gave out personal info (oh how that's changed!) and was only creeped out in chat rooms on a few occasions. I didn't get too much into internet use until I got broadband around 2001 and THAT shiat was a game changer.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was on DDial in Rockford IL. We invented online chat.

Sorry about that.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mid 1990s on 14.4 modem with a shiatty unreliable local ISP called Citynet.

So many different MUDs and BBS that were practically incomprehensible. Kind of miss those days but certainly don't miss the modem noise or my idiot sister kicking me offline by trying to call her friends and getting player killed...
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.