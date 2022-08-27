 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   SF police chief defends indefensible failure to arrest catalytic converter thief caught red handed. Still fine police work there Lou   (ktvu.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, SAN FRANCISCO, Catalytic converter, San Francisco police chief, catalytic converter, Criminal law, officers, man, car's catalytic converter  
•       •       •

822 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2022 at 3:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the kind of crime the public wants taken care of. Theft, even petty theft, is still expensive to victims and police departments are generally not interested in pursuing these. Sure, murder and rape and the like are far worse crimes but in terms of actually numbers of crimes, they are drops in the bucket. How the cops became so enamored of weed busts and speeding tickets I don't know.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: How the cops became so enamored of weed busts and speeding tickets I don't know.


93% of those arrested for weed in NYC in 2020 were Black or Hispanic.  Knowing ain't rocket surgery.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to sell the platinum somehow.   You can't just wander into a place and sell platinum, especially if it's attached to a converter.   So the shops must pay protection to the police to stay in business.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The thief is well-connected.  What else are the police to do?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If no one bought them without VINs and ID fewer people could sell them.

Also, arresting a thief sounds like work.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Earlier in the article:

The officers' computer systems were also down, so they couldn't positively ID the man or find the owner of the Honda.

Later in the article:

"If you take it and it's not yours, it would be stolen correct? And then you'd be violating your own probation. You probably shouldn't take it," the officer said to the man.

How would the police know the man was on probation if they couldn't positively ID him?
 
unlikely [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Earlier in the article:

The officers' computer systems were also down, so they couldn't positively ID the man or find the owner of the Honda.

Later in the article:

"If you take it and it's not yours, it would be stolen correct? And then you'd be violating your own probation. You probably shouldn't take it," the officer said to the man.

How would the police know the man was on probation if they couldn't positively ID him?


Came to ask exactly this. Also, how is that not enough to at least take him in and ask some more questions, maybe GET that positive ID?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Abolish the police. What are we paying them for?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

unlikely: Summoner101: Earlier in the article:

The officers' computer systems were also down, so they couldn't positively ID the man or find the owner of the Honda.

Later in the article:

"If you take it and it's not yours, it would be stolen correct? And then you'd be violating your own probation. You probably shouldn't take it," the officer said to the man.

How would the police know the man was on probation if they couldn't positively ID him?

Came to ask exactly this. Also, how is that not enough to at least take him in and ask some more questions, maybe GET that positive ID?


Makes me think either well-connected local or local CI let off on an orchestrated technicality.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can't exactly pose with a catalytic converter at the station the way you can bags of weed or homeless person signs. Not worth it.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
arrest the moron who partially the article
 
dericwater
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Earlier in the article:

The officers' computer systems were also down, so they couldn't positively ID the man or find the owner of the Honda.

Later in the article:

"If you take it and it's not yours, it would be stolen correct? And then you'd be violating your own probation. You probably shouldn't take it," the officer said to the man.

How would the police know the man was on probation if they couldn't positively ID him?


I think the probation is the letting the guy off in this particular incident. "Probation" is not used in the legal sense.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: You have to sell the platinum somehow.   You can't just wander into a place and sell platinum, especially if it's attached to a converter.   So the shops must pay protection to the police to stay in business.


YOU dont have to sell it. YOU sell it to a scrap yard that either processes it themselves or resells it to a company that does process it. Scrap yards dont always ask where things come from nor do they care. i knew a dude that drove around stealing ladders from construction sites and sold them for scap aluminum. brand new ladders with stickers still on them and the scrap yard happily paid him for the aluminum value.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

unlikely: Summoner101: Earlier in the article:

The officers' computer systems were also down, so they couldn't positively ID the man or find the owner of the Honda.

Later in the article:

"If you take it and it's not yours, it would be stolen correct? And then you'd be violating your own probation. You probably shouldn't take it," the officer said to the man.

How would the police know the man was on probation if they couldn't positively ID him?

Came to ask exactly this. Also, how is that not enough to at least take him in and ask some more questions, maybe GET that positive ID?


that is work and takes away from the easier jobs of writing profitable tickets, harassing minorities and sipping coffee
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when campus police would find someone stealing bikes on campus and tell them that if they came back they'd be trespassing.
 
blatsnorf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The police did this exactly correct...
 
dericwater
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If the claims were true: no tools, no metal shavings, etc. Then it's hard to pin the act on the guy. That said, lots of suspicious coincidences, like computer system down, up and about at 3am, no ID on the guy...

How about taking the guy in and holding him in jail until the computer system is back up and then figure out who he is? Get fingerprints, and dust the converter to see if there are prints there.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dericwater: Summoner101: Earlier in the article:

The officers' computer systems were also down, so they couldn't positively ID the man or find the owner of the Honda.

Later in the article:

"If you take it and it's not yours, it would be stolen correct? And then you'd be violating your own probation. You probably shouldn't take it," the officer said to the man.

How would the police know the man was on probation if they couldn't positively ID him?

I think the probation is the letting the guy off in this particular incident. "Probation" is not used in the legal sense.


Found the SF police chief's Fark account.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If the article is right then he was not caught red handed light the headline says, in fact the article does not say a word on where the guy was in relation to the car.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Next time, just shoot the thief on site and then feed them to the homeless. At least they'll be doing something positive with their life, er, death.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I agree with what I think I see the cops doing.

Besides, they probably had better things to be doing like patrolling a nicer neighborhood for teens that are out late vaping.
Let the time traveler refuel their pod and leave.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is how people end up taking the law into their own hands. Wonder what his response will be when someone gets shot.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuffy: This is how people end up taking the law into their own hands. Wonder what his response will be when someone gets shot.


Kick the jack.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The car's catalytic converter was partially, but there was no evidence tying the man to the theft though officers had their suspicions.

Partially what?

Don't leave us hanging.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: This is the kind of crime the public wants taken care of. Theft, even petty theft, is still expensive to victims and police departments are generally not interested in pursuing these. Sure, murder and rape and the like are far worse crimes but in terms of actually numbers of crimes, they are drops in the bucket. How the cops became so enamored of weed busts and speeding tickets I don't know.


ROI. Low probability of return fire for weed busts and speeding tickets.
 
Teemin Demon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds reasonable, it is not like he was watering plants
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SF doesn't like cars. What better way to get rid of them than to make it such a PIA to keep one there?
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Earlier in the article:

The officers' computer systems were also down, so they couldn't positively ID the man or find the owner of the Honda.

Later in the article:

"If you take it and it's not yours, it would be stolen correct? And then you'd be violating your own probation. You probably shouldn't take it," the officer said to the man.

How would the police know the man was on probation if they couldn't positively ID him?


Just lucky, I guess. That's why those hunches get the cops the big bucks.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My surgeon missed my surgery at VA Hospital Palo Alto and it had to be rescheduled because his catalytic converter was stolen from his car in front of his home in the San Francisco area. And, he's not the first of my doctors this has happened to. Also, my nephew's wife had her catalytic converter stolen from her car in front of their home in the Central Valley.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: My surgeon missed my surgery at VA Hospital Palo Alto and it had to be rescheduled because his catalytic converter was stolen from his car in front of his home in the San Francisco area.


Wow, the lengths some doctors go to, to prevent themselves from having to see Lurk naked.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's funny watching Farkers complain that the police aren't arresting people fast enough or holding them on suspicion until they can find evidence of a crime
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.