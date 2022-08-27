 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Covid isn't done with us yet   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick, United States Senate, Federal government of the United States, Federal COVID funding, Vice President of the United States, incoming President Joe Biden, President of the United States, Joe Biden, Vaccine  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2022 at 2:20 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We never really locked down.

We f*cked ourselves, and we were told that's what we were doing.

Humans hate listening, sacrificing, whatever it takes for the common good.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: We never really locked down.

We f*cked ourselves, and we were told that's what we were doing.

Humans hate listening, sacrificing, whatever it takes for the common good.


I know you're frustrated, but it's far from all of us not considering the common good nor ignoring science. Most people in my city still mask up before entering stores or other public places, and some, including myself, wear masks when with friends and family.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Covid isn't done with us yet

America has won the war against Covid. Ya know, like In the same way we won the war in Vietnam -- it got too expensive, we pretended that it was over, and declared ourselves victorious.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Cafe Threads: We never really locked down.

We f*cked ourselves, and we were told that's what we were doing.

Humans hate listening, sacrificing, whatever it takes for the common good.

I know you're frustrated, but it's far from all of us not considering the common good nor ignoring science. Most people in my city still mask up before entering stores or other public places, and some, including myself, wear masks when with friends and family.


The kid brought it home from summer camp a couple weeks ago (she masked, but was likely in the minority) and quickly gave it to me. We're both past the 10-day window and testing negative, I have the same lingering cough I always get with colds and the like (sounds rough, but I feel fine). Still plan on masking wherever we go, even though we're at a greatly reduced risk.

/My wife's in the "did she have it/didn't she have it" thing, where she never tested positive but had some cold-like symptoms for a lil bit.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, we could stand to lose a few more R antivaxxers
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why they're ending free tests being sent out? (and government paid for antivirals)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Winter is coming.

It mostly spikes in winter. Mostly.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Covid isn't done with us yet

America has won the war against Covid. Ya know, like In the same way we won the war in Vietnam -- it got too expensive, we pretended that it was over, and declared ourselves victorious.


ic.pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nnnooooooooowuh!
 
ssa5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh, just get vaccinated and boosted and move on with life. If tens of thousands of unvaccinated end up dying, well I consider this a plus. If it could wipe out every MAGArat/Anti-Vaxxer/Freedumb convoy I would think humanity would have taken a step forward.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: "Not every expert agrees"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No external force could have brought us down...

So they gave a shiat ton of money to an internal force to bring us down.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Propaganda to get more Patriots to take the Mark of the Beast Fauci Ouchie and have the kill switch installed.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When your children or grandchildren ask what Covid was like...just stream the movie Don't Look Up.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.