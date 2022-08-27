 Skip to content
(Metro)   Do yourself a favor and buy an old school alarm clock
46
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But 3am is when I do my best Fark shitposting.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
who is this advice for? i have never needed an alarm clock in my life, and i dont use my phone for this either. i just wake up when i need to. it's easy.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some features I like:

1) Can set the time automatically
2) Amber/red colors; some have choices
3) battery backup

Fun but not really needed
3) two alarms times for MW/TR schedules or Weekday, Weekend(if needed)
4) choices of alarm sounds
5) Projector to cast the time onto the ceiling/wall
6) date/weather

queue the alarm clock CSBs.  I know I have a few.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our phones don't come to the bedroom, especially after Ontario ruled that those mandatory public alerts at ear-piercing volumes can't be opted out from and they were setting them off at 2am for some kid that went missing 9 hours away from you.  And then it would go off again when the french version of the alert arrived.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just get older, then you'll wake up at 6am every day all on your own.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: But 3am is when I do my best Fark shiatposting.


Exactly.  If I can't sleep, may as well be as ornery as I want.  Once I get out of bed, I have to be somewhat civil.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the clock I have on my nightstand:

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
think_balance [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What is this movement to get rid of phones in the bedroom?

I use a phone to wake up and it hasn't affected my sleep at all.

Plus, the sleep app I use records me when I talk in my sleep. Comedy gold!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes, I need an alarm clock because reasons...

bestanimations.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: who is this advice for? i have never needed an alarm clock in my life, and i dont use my phone for this either. i just wake up when i need to. it's easy.


I'm an unemployed alcoholic too!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Just get older, then you'll wake up at 6am every day all on your own.


Having to pee.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: who is this advice for? i have never needed an alarm clock in my life, and i dont use my phone for this either. i just wake up when i need to. it's easy.


Same.
I wake up about 5am every morning whether I need to or not.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TFA seems to assume if you take your phone to your bedroom you don't have the discipline to silence it when you turn out the light.  My phone alarm works great, works every time, and once I turn off the alarm in the morning I look at what I missed overnight.
Narrator's voice: "He didn't miss anything."

/ The only exceptions are witty Fark posts.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This article has been brought to you by Sharp. Sharp: Only the best in standard alarm clocks.
 
Nullav
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No more pre-sleep doomscrolling

Or you could just do the regular human thing and set recurring alarms so you only need to worry about dismissing them when you wake up. I never do anything with my phone before sleep besides putting it on my nightstand to scream at me later.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What I do...

Activate "Do not disturb"
Mute everything except the alarm (careful here)
Put the phone on the charger
Tell the rest of the world to STFU
Sleep like a stone
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: But 3am is when I do my best Fark shiatposting.


The trick is to drink a glass or two of water before you go to bed at a reasonable hour.  You'll get more sleep, but still wake up at 3AM to pee.  Get your shiatposting in then and go back to sleep.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have a blue blocker on my phone, and i read books on it, since I don't need a light on to read the book.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The Irresponsible Captain: But 3am is when I do my best Fark shiatposting.

The trick is to drink a glass or two of water before you go to bed at a reasonable hour.  You'll get more sleep, but still wake up at 3AM to pee.  Get your shiatposting in then and go back to sleep.


and you can substitute the glasses of water with cans of beer to really get that farker's edge in your posts and delightful surprises when you look at your posts the next morning.
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Russ1642: Just get older, then you'll wake up at 6am every day all on your own.

Having to pee.


No. Having to change the sheets because you already peed.
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a gamer I prefer a computer to my phone 99% of the time. The most useful thing my phone does for me is when I'm driving or when I'm pooping. At all other times I am not using my phone.
 
70Ford
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Russ1642: Just get older, then you'll wake up at 6am every day all on your own.

Having to pee.


Again.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Valter: As a gamer I prefer a computer to my phone 99% of the time. The most useful thing my phone does for me is when I'm driving or when I'm pooping. At all other times I am not using my phone.


I dunno about you, but I prefer toilet paper.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: who is this advice for? i have never needed an alarm clock in my life, and i dont use my phone for this either. i just wake up when i need to. it's easy.


Ever since I hit my head in a car accident I never had to use an alarm. I just kinda wake up between 3:30am and 5am. Wish I could sleep better and use an alarm again some days.
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I use my phone as my alarm clock (though I very rarely fail to wake up before the alarm). But I still have a regular alarm clock in the bedroom, as it's useful to be able to see what time it is without having to reach for the phone.

Also, my phone is perpetually on silent/vibrate, since I wear a smartwatch that will buzz me for anything I need to be aware of during the day.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: some_beer_drinker: who is this advice for? i have never needed an alarm clock in my life, and i dont use my phone for this either. i just wake up when i need to. it's easy.

I'm an unemployed alcoholic too!


Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Russ1642: Just get older, then you'll wake up at 6am every day all on your own.

Having to pee.


Funny and Smart posts back to back. Good jerb farkers.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My daughter's mother brought me one with a CD player 25 years ago, and the farker still works even after being dropped about 30 times.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I live in a log cabin in the woods.
Every bedroom has one.
Baby Bens.
Each room also has an oil lamp.
And wash basin/ pitcher.

Just in case.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, how old school are we talking, here?

cdn.knowyourchickens.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: some_beer_drinker: who is this advice for? i have never needed an alarm clock in my life, and i dont use my phone for this either. i just wake up when i need to. it's easy.

I'm an unemployed alcoholic too!


um, well, ok....i can not dispute that.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: who is this advice for? i have never needed an alarm clock in my life, and i dont use my phone for this either. i just wake up when i need to. it's easy.


Name checks
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Specifically, get this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: some_beer_drinker: who is this advice for? i have never needed an alarm clock in my life, and i dont use my phone for this either. i just wake up when i need to. it's easy.

Same.
I wake up about 5am every morning whether I need to or not.


my alcoholism has nothing to do with that. same since i was born.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My body can't sleep if the sun's (despite blackout curtains) out or for more than five hours. I've timed my Lexapro and adjusted my melatonin dosage to get the best REM sleep. Phone usage is irrelevant.
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've got an old school alarm clock. It looks like something an antique but is only a few years old. Had to pay crazy money for it; there's apparently not much of a market for them as Amazon had few options.
 
aurorous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My mom bought this for me when I was in middle school. 35 years later still works just fine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No more pre-sleep doomscrolling means better sleep
No more looking at social media the second you wake up
Even on silent, your phone disrupts your sleep

So, if you're one of those people who can't go two minutes without looking at your phone you might benefit from leaving it in another room when you sleep.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sleep Is Wrong
Youtube XsNRxgzk4sQ
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Our phones don't come to the bedroom, especially after Ontario ruled that those mandatory public alerts at ear-piercing volumes can't be opted out from and they were setting them off at 2am for some kid that went missing 9 hours away from you.  And then it would go off again when the french version of the alert arrived.


You...  you DO realize you can simply turn a phone 'OFF', right?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sorry, the phone's staying. Alarm clocks can't log onto internet porn.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alarm glitch caused me to miss flight fro... - Apple Community [apple.com]
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aurorous: My mom bought this for me when I was in middle school. 35 years later still works just fine.
[Fark user image image 580x580]


Heh. I had the exact same one except in gray. I think it's still in my childhood bedroom. I still remember its discordant alarm and having to set it for 4:51am because it had a nine minute snooze.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Growing up I had two alarm clocks. One by my bed and the other across the room. I developed the ability to turn the one off while still asleep. I had to physically get up to deal with the other.
 
