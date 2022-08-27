 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Yosemite oak trees can kill you   (advnture.com) divider line
    Yosemite National Park, summer branch drop  
posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2022 at 12:38 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yosemite Same is even more deadly....

First recorded example of Hold My Beer meme (1959)
Youtube 6-Xtobk09VQ
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We called those 'widowmakers', but it usually meant a broken branch precariously balanced high up in the tree.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sort of like Automatic Death Disease.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
comingsoon.netView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My cousin used to suffer from sudden branch drop but now he takes a pill for that.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had a big willow oak in my front yard once that survived ice storms and hurricanes and would only drop a few twigs.

I was out in the yard tending the flower bed on a calm sunny day and I hear WHUMP! behind me. The tree  dropped a huge widow-maker branch-- several hundred pounds from twenty feet up.

I saw it drop several more branches like that in the ten years I lived there, or, more accurately, I'd go out into the yard and there would be a huge branch but no recent storm.

The scary thing is that I see these trees everywhere as parking lot trees. I wonder how much damage they do.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: We called those 'widowmakers', but it usually meant a broken branch precariously balanced high up in the tree.


Yep. They're worse come autumn when the foliage that keeps them suspended die and fall
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Be aware of your surroundings and do not leave immobile people, such as infants or the elderly, directly under large oak trees," says the NPS.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At my old house, I had several white oaks that would do that. I'd walk into the backyard only to see a huge branch laying there. When I sold the place, those were the first things to go.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damned green things wit brown centers! I never did trust em.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: We called those 'widowmakers', but it usually meant a broken branch precariously balanced high up in the tree.


Sounds much more likely to kill you.  Something similar (to what's in TFA, not a previously dead branch) happened in my backyard in my youth.  My family was eating outside on the patio when an overhanging tree started to creak ominously.  We skedaddled.

Then nothing (but creaking).  So we grabbed our dinner.  And still more nothing but creaking.  So we grabbed the whole table.  Still more creaking.  At least 5 minutes after the first warning it came crashing down (right where the table was).  Granted this was black locust, not at all like black oak.  But still an odd "summer shedding" (can't be sure it was August).

/parents moved out of that house 30 years ago
//even the whole row of trees (between the rows of houses, for at least two blocks) are gone
///must have been the power company sick of them interfering with the power (phone/cable/data).
 
