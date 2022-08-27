 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Suddenly free beer but no guacamole   (mexiconewsdaily.com)
22
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no dip for the crudité!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What has your local cartel done for you today?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did the CHiPs arrive?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: So no dip for the crudité!


At least you have beer to ease you into the tequila drinking.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's the gringo centre-left walking through it all? How embarrassing! Stealers is spelt incorrectler

REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Beer" or actual beer?

If the trucks were hauling Bud Light, better to dump it out and contribute to the local water table.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*incorrectly goddammit!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groverpm: *incorrectly goddammit!


It worked though.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were no casualties reported.

No, it was much worse!

/RIP Beer!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beer truck was a magnet. The avocado truck was smuggling the fentanyl.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: groverpm: *incorrectly goddammit!

It worked though.


I was referring to the mistake in me previous post about "incorrect spelling. What are you talking about?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groverpm: *incorrectly goddammit!


fewer
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groverpm: Stealers is spelt incorrectler



Beer coulda been Iron City.

/but then why would you steal it?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

groverpm: IRestoreFurniture: groverpm: *incorrectly goddammit!

It worked though.

I was referring to the mistake in me previous post about "incorrect spelling. What are you talking about?


I dunno, since you used "spelt" instead of "spelled" incorrectler seemed funny.

Dunno why.
 
Floki
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If a school bus full of children tipped over on the road, Florida Man wouldn't need to buy children, he could just walk up and take a child home with him.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Simpsons April Fools Beer Explosion Prank (Goes Wrong)
Youtube OSvaBnsweEQ
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, do Hispanics "loot" or "scrounge for supplies?"

A trailer split open on I-57 near Arcola one winter around 1983.  Budweiser dumped out in to the snow.  By the time I made my deliveries and headed south, it was all picked up.  Wasn't a bud drinker anyways.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MBooda: groverpm: Stealers is spelt incorrectler


Beer coulda been Iron City.

/but then why would you steal it?


Because the salad you stole earlier has french fries on it.
 
tellmeagain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groverpm: Who's the gringo centre-left walking through it all? How embarrassing! Stealers is spelt incorrectler

[semfgnqp2z.exactdn.com image 850x566]


The country doesn't matter. These NPCs with baseball caps, jeans, and sports tees will materialize any time there is free beer.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, do Hispanics "loot" or "scrounge for supplies?"

A trailer split open on I-57 near Arcola one winter around 1983.  Budweiser dumped out in to the snow.  By the time I made my deliveries and headed south, it was all picked up.  Wasn't a bud drinker anyways.


They're picking up trash. Entire load is gonna get insurance'd anyway, and then either thrown away or otherwise destroyed. May as well grab a sixer or two if they're just gonna turn into wet broken glass if you leave them there.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those avocados weren't ripe yet anyway and oh there they go, now they're spoiled.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, do Hispanics "loot" or "scrounge for supplies?"

A trailer split open on I-57 near Arcola one winter around 1983.  Budweiser dumped out in to the snow.  By the time I made my deliveries and headed south, it was all picked up.  Wasn't a bud drinker anyways.


I'm surprised you don't like water.
 
