(CBS 6 Albany)   Don't hit the bridge. We put up a sign, we put up warning lights, we put up a detection system, we built a turnaround. And you. Numbnuts. You still. Hit. The farking bridge   (cbs6albany.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Glenridge Road bridge, Semi-trailer truck, tractor trailer, Tractor unit, Bridge, Trailer, Semi-trailer, Truck  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's analogous to Laura Loomer insisting she won an election.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could a tole ya that none of that stuff would work on humans.
There are really only two ways that will work on humans.

Raise the bridge or lower the road.  It works with rivers, should do for a road.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just another bonehead trucker.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Planned laser system.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Just another bonehead trucker.


And he was probably wearing flip flops

/flip
//flop
///flip flop
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you were talking about my local truck nomming bridge.

scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size

The City of Syracuse
· Dear Tax Payers,We here in the City are so overwhelmed with joy that we have more ways to have things delivered to our residence in a timely fashion. Amazon is giving Upstate Hospital a run for its money on employment status. With that being said, we have decided to hire Amazon to plow one of their semi-trucks into the Onondaga Parkway Bridge. We hope you all enjoy this permanent installation. We are all in this together. We love you
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the truck-eating bridge I was expecting
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you. Still. Greenlight. Low-bridge-strike. Headlines.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't tell ME what to do!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Could a tole ya that none of that stuff would work on humans.
There are really only two ways that will work on humans.

Raise the bridge or lower the road.  It works with rivers, should do for a road.


Could install automated concrete barriers that raise themselves when an oversized load is detected....
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.


Idk, I'm partial to "height limit enforced by Milennium Falcon" as proposed by grokca above.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: A design for a laser warning sensor system is planned for 2023.

Unless it's designed to vaporize the relevant section off an offending vehicle, I don't see it doing much good.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.


That's creative, although I was really thinking of something more along the lines of a rocket launcher.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: iheartscotch: There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.

Idk, I'm partial to "height limit enforced by Milennium Falcon" as proposed by grokca above.


Or, since we know the height restrictions on every route in the United States, we could create a web app that you had to input your proposed route into and the computer would let you know that you are going to get stuck that way.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does nobody stop the drivers and ask them in all seriousness "what the fark were you doing?"

Because I really want to know at this point. Are they as genuinely stupid as I imagine they have to be?

"Why did you hit the bridge?"
"What bridge?"

I want it memorialized on camera for all to see.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another professional driver
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading signage infringes upon my freedom to do whatever the fark i please on the road!!!

/s
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why does nobody stop the drivers and ask them in all seriousness "what the fark were you doing?"

Because I really want to know at this point. Are they as genuinely stupid as I imagine they have to be?

"Why did you hit the bridge?"
"What bridge?"

I want it memorialized on camera for all to see.


Judging by the picture of the trailer....the driver didn't get very far after the impact.

As to your other question....anyone who hauls stuff in a 53' box trailer professionally has to get a special license. The drive very likely lost their job because of that impact, if it didn't also put the carrier's entire fleet out-of-service.

/ Out-of-service means that you Fd up...bad.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.


You mean this?

Softstop™ Barrier System by LASERVISION
Youtube ImU1mG7QC4I
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.


I mean, this idiot was hauling ass. Peeled his trailer completely open. I doubt he could have stopped in time.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: snocone: Could a tole ya that none of that stuff would work on humans.
There are really only two ways that will work on humans.

Raise the bridge or lower the road.  It works with rivers, should do for a road.

Could install automated concrete barriers that raise themselves when an oversized load is detected....


Must. Resist. Your. Mom. Joke.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why does nobody stop the drivers and ask them in all seriousness "what the fark were you doing?"

Because I really want to know at this point. Are they as genuinely stupid as I imagine they have to be?

"Why did you hit the bridge?"
"What bridge?"

I want it memorialized on camera for all to see.


the height of bridges is usually 3" or so taller than the amount posted. This accounts for needing to repave the road and such which would raise the level of the roadbed slightly, and a general margin of error. If you're a 10 foot truck and a 10 foot bridge, you should go through no problem. If you're a 10 foot truck and a 9 foot, 9 inch-claimed bridge. You could probably make it though, but it will be a bit of a squeeze. Truckers now have a software app that finds routes for them taking into account all the bridges along the route, which is especially useful for cranes, etc. that can snag overhead power lines.

The problem occurs when the app sees 10 foot bridge and says go for it, but the road has been repaved 8 times in 50 years and is no longer even 9 foot, 9 inches. The city can change the local signs but has no way of notifying every app maker on the planet that its maps are out of date. Hence this problem inevitably occurs.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Just another bonehead trucker.


I mean, I could say "probably wasn't all that thoughtful or skilled given that his available career option was "drive truck"'.

So I will.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver was from Canada. They're a little bit slow, eh?

/all joking aside, maybe the driver couldn't convert from metric to superior measurements?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: iheartscotch: There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.

You mean this?

[YouTube video: Softstop™ Barrier System by LASERVISION]


That looks right. I wonder if it actually works
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Why does nobody stop the drivers and ask them in all seriousness "what the fark were you doing?"

Because I really want to know at this point. Are they as genuinely stupid as I imagine they have to be?

"Why did you hit the bridge?"
"What bridge?"

I want it memorialized on camera for all to see.

Judging by the picture of the trailer....the driver didn't get very far after the impact.

As to your other question....anyone who hauls stuff in a 53' box trailer professionally has to get a special license. The drive very likely lost their job because of that impact, if it didn't also put the carrier's entire fleet out-of-service.

/ Out-of-service means that you Fd up...bad.


Yeah, this, and I would imagine lost his CDL too.

My buddy works at a rent to own furniture/appliance/etc place and has to have a CDL, and his trucks are only probably 18' at best, almost lost his job for getting a 5-over speeding ticket in the work truck, because it jacked the insurance up something crazy.
 
Slide10000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Could a tole ya that none of that stuff would work on humans.
There are really only two ways that will work on humans.

Raise the bridge or lower the road.  It works with rivers, should do for a road.


Yup.  We have one like that. Has the warning lights that come if the vehicle is too high, and a bunch of signs. I passed under that bridge once, and happened to look in the mirror to see a big box truck heading straight for it.

I started waving out the window, stopped, and as I got out to wave even more vigorously, watched him strip the refrigeration unit off the top.

I tried <shrug>
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: Gyrfalcon: Why does nobody stop the drivers and ask them in all seriousness "what the fark were you doing?"

Because I really want to know at this point. Are they as genuinely stupid as I imagine they have to be?

"Why did you hit the bridge?"
"What bridge?"

I want it memorialized on camera for all to see.

the height of bridges is usually 3" or so taller than the amount posted. This accounts for needing to repave the road and such which would raise the level of the roadbed slightly, and a general margin of error. If you're a 10 foot truck and a 10 foot bridge, you should go through no problem. If you're a 10 foot truck and a 9 foot, 9 inch-claimed bridge. You could probably make it though, but it will be a bit of a squeeze. Truckers now have a software app that finds routes for them taking into account all the bridges along the route, which is especially useful for cranes, etc. that can snag overhead power lines.

The problem occurs when the app sees 10 foot bridge and says go for it, but the road has been repaved 8 times in 50 years and is no longer even 9 foot, 9 inches. The city can change the local signs but has no way of notifying every app maker on the planet that its maps are out of date. Hence this problem inevitably occurs.


So... Read the farking signs?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
driver was from ontario? how embarrassing for us.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Why does nobody stop the drivers and ask them in all seriousness "what the fark were you doing?"

Because I really want to know at this point. Are they as genuinely stupid as I imagine they have to be?

"Why did you hit the bridge?"
"What bridge?"

I want it memorialized on camera for all to see.

Judging by the picture of the trailer....the driver didn't get very far after the impact.

As to your other question....anyone who hauls stuff in a 53' box trailer professionally has to get a special license. The drive very likely lost their job because of that impact, if it didn't also put the carrier's entire fleet out-of-service.

/ Out-of-service means that you Fd up...bad.

Yeah, this, and I would imagine lost his CDL too.

My buddy works at a rent to own furniture/appliance/etc place and has to have a CDL, and his trucks are only probably 18' at best, almost lost his job for getting a 5-over speeding ticket in the work truck, because it jacked the insurance up something crazy.


Yeah...the insurance providers do not F around. Certain people cannot drive our trucks, even though our biggest truck is only 18' long, because of past shenanigans.
 
Slide10000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: iheartscotch: There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.

You mean this?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ImU1mG7QC4I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That's farking genius.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's so loooong...

Fark user imageView Full Size


'Tis a thing of beauty...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scanman61: iheartscotch: There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.

You mean this?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ImU1mG7QC4I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That's cool and all, but now let's see you do it with fire.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...and how many people hit the 11'8" "can opener" bridge despite all the warning signs/posts/turnoff to the point where the bridge had to be raised?

/the detection system can't fix stupid
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Put up a hanging "If you hit this sign you will hit that bridge" a block ahead of it. The clanging sound of hitting that should wake up the driver. If not, there's no hope for the person.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stupid Canadian can't read worth shiat.

/oh, wait
 
drewogatory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

151: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Why does nobody stop the drivers and ask them in all seriousness "what the fark were you doing?"

Because I really want to know at this point. Are they as genuinely stupid as I imagine they have to be?

"Why did you hit the bridge?"
"What bridge?"

I want it memorialized on camera for all to see.

Judging by the picture of the trailer....the driver didn't get very far after the impact.

As to your other question....anyone who hauls stuff in a 53' box trailer professionally has to get a special license. The drive very likely lost their job because of that impact, if it didn't also put the carrier's entire fleet out-of-service.

/ Out-of-service means that you Fd up...bad.

Yeah, this, and I would imagine lost his CDL too.

My buddy works at a rent to own furniture/appliance/etc place and has to have a CDL, and his trucks are only probably 18' at best, almost lost his job for getting a 5-over speeding ticket in the work truck, because it jacked the insurance up something crazy.


I lost a job because of a traffic ticket even though I worked in the shop and didn't drive the company vehicles and rode a bike to work. My boss was super apologetic, but he couldn't afford the hike.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 568x440]


I used to know a pretty smart guy who drives a truck.

You have to deal with fewer people than in most jobs. That's a huge benefit.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know some smart truck drivers, but they generally are not that smart.  I used to live right outside of Yellowstone, and the number of semis that wanted to drive through Yellowstone Park was amazing.  I mean they had to turn into this little town, drive past all the signs, then right up to the gate of the park--where they'd then have to back up for about half a mile to get out.  I saw it time and time again.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"30 year old driver from Canada"

*Approaches bridge and attempts to do the metric to US conversion*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: You can't tell ME what to do!


One of the cool things about physics is it doesn't care what people think.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whelp, time to post this again. Our pet bridge from our street. Note the gouges in the concrete.

malcontentment.comView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Gyrfalcon: Why does nobody stop the drivers and ask them in all seriousness "what the fark were you doing?"

Because I really want to know at this point. Are they as genuinely stupid as I imagine they have to be?

"Why did you hit the bridge?"
"What bridge?"

I want it memorialized on camera for all to see.

the height of bridges is usually 3" or so taller than the amount posted. This accounts for needing to repave the road and such which would raise the level of the roadbed slightly, and a general margin of error. If you're a 10 foot truck and a 10 foot bridge, you should go through no problem. If you're a 10 foot truck and a 9 foot, 9 inch-claimed bridge. You could probably make it though, but it will be a bit of a squeeze. Truckers now have a software app that finds routes for them taking into account all the bridges along the route, which is especially useful for cranes, etc. that can snag overhead power lines.

The problem occurs when the app sees 10 foot bridge and says go for it, but the road has been repaved 8 times in 50 years and is no longer even 9 foot, 9 inches. The city can change the local signs but has no way of notifying every app maker on the planet that its maps are out of date. Hence this problem inevitably occurs.


Or they cheap out and use consumer GPS apps on their phone and not a truck specific app/device. Up here in VT we get idiots stuck on a narrow mountain pass despite 20 illuminated signs and regular signage stating no tractor trailers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems unfair to dump on truck drivers
not being professional. But I'm just back from a 6 Week road trip, and I saw more dumb shiat stuff every day from truckers than I thought possible. It might be a minority but they're sure making everybody look bad.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only thing missing was the SWIFT logo:

"SWIFT: See What I Fucked-up Today!"
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Not the truck-eating bridge I was expecting


...but the truck-eating bridge we deserve.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: There's a system that was invented by a South Korean that cascades water in front of someone about to hit a bridge. It, allegedly, has a much higher chance of getting people to stop than literally anything else on the market.


I like the system where you simply install a super-reinforced beam just in front of the bridge.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Honestly, fark truckers and the logistics industry. These entitled pricks cause most of the damage to our infrastructure, and pay next to nothing extra to compensate for it while being the most offensively stupid, misanthropic population that votes against their and everyone else's own interest. They act as unemployment hostages for their broken industry and failed policy, presuming their own essentiality while lamenting the pointless, self-induced "suffering" they endure being separated from families and loved ones.

More rail, smaller trucks that travel less distance, do less damage. If we have to subsidize trucking, let's do it by subsidizing pay with a tiny portion of the shadow grift that is infra spending. 1 truck trip does the same amount of road damage as 15,000 car trips, not including negligent nonsense like this.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourth_power_law#:~:text=The%20fourth%20power%20law%20(also,vehicle%20traveling%20on%20the%20road.
 
