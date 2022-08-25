 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 185 of WW3: Russia blocked an agreement on the final document of a 4-week review of UN Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) treaty which criticised its military takeover of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war News  
237 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Aug 2022 at 9:00 AM



32 Comments
‘’ 3 hours ago  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm assuming that this phrasing means that they joined the Moskova at the bottom of the sea. It didn't make it into today's tally.

Our Air Force sent 1 more enemy helicopter and 3 drones to the Russian ship

It is also reported that our fighters, bombers and attack aircraft carried out rocket-bombing attacks on Russian armored combat vehicles, anti-aircraft defense systems, rocket salvo fire systems, crossings, PMM stocks, accumulation of manpower and equipment of the occupiers.

We would like to remind that today in Ukraine is celebrated Aviation Day . Thank you, defenders of our sky! Happy holiday!

Say thank you to our Heroes - press
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the Russians are torturing the ZNPP workers so that they do not tell too much to the IAEA inspectors, - Energoatom

ZNPP employees note that now there is an atmosphere of fear at the station.

" We are alarmed by the possible visit of representatives of the IAEA. Because the Russians will arrange provocations, and then blame Ukraine for it. It seems that this is exactly what they are planning to do ," said one of the Ukrainian nuclear scientists.

In particular, the occupiers plan to reduce the presence of Ukrainian personnel to a minimum and place several Russian representatives in each room of the control center, "who will shout loudly that they have been waiting for the "liberation" from the regime in Kyiv." criminals arrest Ukrainian personnel, send them "to the basement".

" conversations" in the basement and don't say a word at all. It will not be a surprise if during the mission's visit they suddenly start saying what they were told ," the interlocutor explained.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I get the impression that someone is having fun playing with the new satellite cam. Just wait until you're in HIMARS range. This whole thing is getting silly if it weren't so serious.

Russia is transferring a new batch of heavy weapons to the temporarily occupied Crimea

The echelon with equipment was spotted at the Taman railway station, located near the entrance to the Kerch bridge from the Russian side.

On the railway platforms there are engineering and sapper vehicles, in particular, the IMR-1 engineering vehicle based on the T-55 tank. Also howitzers - 152-mm divisional self-propelled howitzer 2C19 "Msta-S" (according to NATO classification - M1990 "Farm") and 122-mm regimental self-propelled howitzer 2C1 "Carnation".

In addition, T-72 and T-80 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, trucks - including those based on rocket tractors. The military echelon also included covered wagons and fuel tanks.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Kharkiv region
The Russians shelled the center of Kharkiv. As a result of the night "arrivals", a historic building was damaged - the house of merchant Adam Piotrovsky and a school.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
A night of intense shelling: the Russians hit Nikopolsky district 7 times and Kryvyi Rihsky 3 times.

7 heavy artillery shells landed in Nikopol. Dozens of private homes, a training center and power lines were damaged in the city. Almost 5 thousand families were left without electricity. In the Nikopol district, 3 communities came under fire, with no injuries. The enemy sent more than 20 Grad shells and heavy artillery to the Marganetskaya and Chervonogrigorovskaya communities. There is damage to housing.

The Kryvyi Rih region was hit by the Russians with "Hurricanes" and barrel artillery. They hit a dacha area and an energy company in the Zelenodolsk community. There is destruction. No injuries were reported.

, Zaporizhia
The invaders attacked infrastructure facilities in the Shevchenko district of Zaporozhye and near the regional center. A total of 16 arrivals were recorded.
Currently, there is no information about the victims, the data is being clarified.

Kommersant -Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 2 more civilians of Donbass in Bakhmut. Another 12 people were injured.

📍 Mykolaiv region
Approximately at 04: 30 Nikolaev was shelled. It is known about hits on the outskirts of the city. Previously, there were no casualties. More information is being updated. At about 04: 00 and 05: 00 the villages of Shirokoe and Polyana were shelled. There are hits to agricultural buildings, households, and vegetable gardens. There were no injuries.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from  Zelenskiy / OfficialThe grain export initiative has been operating for almost a month, and during this time, the first million tons of agricultural products have been exported from our three seaports of Chernomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny since February 24.

Ukrainian grain and the very fact that our route of supply to the world food market has started working make it possible to avoid chaos in the market, relieve the severity of the food crisis, and prevent a catastrophic shortage.

Ukraine has been, is and will continue to be among the guarantors of global food security.

This export not only supports Ukraine's international subjectivity, but also provides jobs for our citizens-hundreds of thousands of jobs, provides income for Ukrainian companies and the state budget, and, most importantly, provides funds for sowing next year.

This is a really important result for Ukraine, the Black Sea region and the whole world. And I am grateful to everyone who joined this work. And I emphasize that it is the full responsibility of our partners to prevent any Russian provocations and disruption of exports.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the Odessa OVA warned about the possible breaking of mines from the anchor

Due to the storm, mines drift to the shore, or detonate in the water and are very dangerous.
Don't put yourself and your family in danger! Be careful!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The second power unit was connected to the grid at Zaporizhia NPP

At 21: 15, the second of the ZNPP power units that were shut down yesterday is connected to the grid, and the power set continues. There are no comments on the operation of the equipment and security systems. Recall that today at 14: 04, the first of the power units that were stopped yesterday was connected to the network. Zaporizhia NPP, despite numerous provocations of the occupiers, continues to operate in the power system of Ukraine and meet the country's electricity needs.

Nuclear scientists of Zaporizhia NPP are real heroes! They tirelessly and firmly hold the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the whole of Europe on their shoulders and selflessly work to ensure that their native country has life-giving electricity.

Source : Energoatom
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ukroboronprom jointly with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine developed a program for the development of UAVs

The specialists involved in this project have systematized their knowledge on the combat use of drones. During the work, foreign developments were taken into account, as well as the combat experience of Ukrainian pilots.
The program provides for a fruitful partnership with private UAV developers for the rapid and safe production of UAVs at their facilities.
The program has already been presented to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We hope that it will be implemented as soon as possible to accelerate Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian general Andrey Mordvichev allegedly killed in Ukraine UKRAİNE RUSSİA WAR NEWS
Youtube JCjbaZsGqHw
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian DIY bridge was Damaged | There is no Escape
Youtube bCfyFp7p0xE
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Ukrainian ATGM "Stugna-P/Skif" eliminates the Russian invaders in the Kherson region
The video shows how our defenders waited for the enemy to load BC on a truck and sent them a gift - a rocket

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The moment of two Russian tanks hitting mines

boom and...
boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
An 85-year-old pensioner from #Sumy sold his apartment and donated 35 thousand dollars to the needs of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morning all. Does anyone else remember a news story this week about Ian McKellen being tricked by ruscists into thinking he was talking to Zelenskyy?

Minor in the scheme of things but still pretty farking low at any time.

/morning
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The moment of two Russian tanks hitting mines

boom and...
boom


Good morning. The coffee is ready. Do you have your diet coke and Snickers?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Whoa.

Now be fair, Russia has replenshed their forces since then, & most of the casualties are probably from forces more poorly trained than the original 190,000. Also minusrus uses a straight KIA×4 for total fatalities, while WIA has been estimated to be KIAx2 for Russians in this war (so it might be closer to 3xKIA for KIA +WIA)

But still, whoa.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: Morning all. Does anyone else remember a news story this week about Ian McKellen being tricked by ruscists into thinking he was talking to Zelenskyy?

Minor in the scheme of things but still pretty farking low at any time.

/morning


Yeah I saw that.  Assholes.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The moment of two Russian tanks hitting mines

boom and...
boom

Good morning. The coffee is ready. Do you have your diet coke and Snickers?


Morning to you!  I have my zero but no snickers - will pick one one up on way home from doc :)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our artillery strikes at russian positions.

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainska Pravda in English
@pravda_eng
Absolute majority of Mariupol residents has left the city. Those who stayed, now has to live outside after the demolition of their houses by the invaders
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headed to urgent care for my back/tailbone - will be back in a bit.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Russian stood right behind another one shooting an rpg..
Looks painful


A good Russian soldier directed a jet stream from an RPG at his little brother

The General Staff will probably award him a medal for his assistance in liquidating a comrade pic.twitter.com/UTCjVKX2Nt
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) August 27, 2022
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Given that Russia has no real military capability left to fear save whatever portion of their nuclear arsenal they've managed not to destroy through neglect or abuse and that MAD still applies regardless... remind me why they're still ranking members of any international organization?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
A kit to make a pinhole camera: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
The Bestest
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Finland/Sweden NATO scorecard:
Ratification submitted to NATO (22): Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Belgium, Albania, France, Italy, US, Romania, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia
Ratified and signed, but not yet formally submitted (1): Montenegro
Ratified by legislature, but not yet signed by Head of State (1): Czechia
Passed at least one legislative body, but must pass another (0): (none)
Not yet voted upon by full legislative body (6): Greece (Sept.), Hungary (NET Sept.), Portugal (Sept.), Slovakia (Sept. 13), Spain (Sept.), Turkey (NET Oct.)

Croatia made their deposit Thursday. Czechia's Chamber of Deputies ratified 135-1-16, so now that just awaits Zeman's signature.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fasahd: I get the impression that someone is having fun playing with the new satellite cam. Just wait until you're in HIMARS range. This whole thing is getting silly if it weren't so serious.

Russia is transferring a new batch of heavy weapons to the temporarily occupied Crimea

The echelon with equipment was spotted at the Taman railway station, located near the entrance to the Kerch bridge from the Russian side.

On the railway platforms there are engineering and sapper vehicles, in particular, the IMR-1 engineering vehicle based on the T-55 tank. Also howitzers - 152-mm divisional self-propelled howitzer 2C19 "Msta-S" (according to NATO classification - M1990 "Farm") and 122-mm regimental self-propelled howitzer 2C1 "Carnation".

In addition, T-72 and T-80 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, trucks - including those based on rocket tractors. The military echelon also included covered wagons and fuel tanks.


This seems stupid. They're pulling combat aircraft out of Crimea, and have already pulled naval assets out of Crimea, but now the orcs are sending heavy equipment, guns, and armor IN?

I retract my earlier statement. This does not SEEM stupid. It IS stupid.

Somebody who is not a military professional, and who is not listening to military professionals, apparently thinks the orcs will have to withstand a massive ground assault to liberate Crimea ... without air support ... after UAF have demonstrated the ability to conduct precision strikes deep into Crimea.

UAF is unlikely to perform a massive ground assault anywhere, let alone into Crimea. They have plenty of manpower, but not enough armor and artillery to support anything of the sort. The far more likely scenario is simply putting a modest holding force across the land corridor near Armiansk, systematically cut the bridges into Crimea, then use artillery and air strikes to wear the trapped orcs out and expend their ammunition.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: a modest holding force across the land corridor near Armiansk, systematically cut the bridges into Crimea, then use artillery and air strikes to wear the trapped orcs out and expend their ammunition.


So... pretty much the way Russia tried to take Ukraine after their initial push failed, only done with working equipment, competence, and international support.

I say they should set up a processing center on the land corridor and have 'civilian' and 'war criminal' lanes set up.  Let the Russians flee.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For other helpful links, check out Oneiros for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. And remember, we don't talk about Bruno.

Ukraine War Thread update for the week of August 20 through August 26 (Days 178 to 184):

Happy Independence Day, Ukraine! Other countries formerly under Russia's boot heel celebrated the holiday as well. You can fark off, though, Lukashenko.

Is this more Gilligan's Island or Groundhog Day? Either way, Russia's demographic problems are bigger than just war dead, and even hopelessly corrupt organizations want nothing to do with them. Probably explains their desperate desire for immigrants. And recruits.

Speaking of Groundhog Day...

Speaking of Groundhog Day...

Speaking of Groundhog Day...

Speaking of Groundhog Day...

Germany's having a real gas now that they've hit their storage target.

We debated whether retreating to Crimea was a smart move. Wenchmaster thinks it's a mistake. A really big one. Either way, Taiwan is taking notes on Ukraine's strategy.

It's hard to say just how much money the US has given Ukraine, but dildo tontine and sdkOyOte see it as money well spent. Who would have thought it would be so cheap to help protect a burgeoning democracy? Certainly not the old cold warriors. At least all this equipment we designed to defeat the USSR is getting to do its job. And the US saw that it was good and gave even more money and arms and all kinds of goodies. With massive public support. (Can we please give them ATACMS?)

Turkey continues its complicated relationship with Russia. Very complicated. Putin would love to get his hands on Bayraktars, but Mr. Baykar basically told him to take a walk off a pier. Meanwhile Erdogan continues to take advantage of his position to do pretty much whatever he wants. He's promised to help rebuild Ukraine but also refused to sanction Russia like the rest of NATO. He does at least recognize that Crimea is Ukraine.

Ukraine definitely didn't strike the Black Sea Fleet HQ, and if they did it wasn't successful and was shot down by Russian AA. Please ignore the fleet leaving Sevastopol. And ignore how jumpy the Russians still are.

Maybe the calls to ban visas for Russians have a point. Then again, there's this and this.

Daria Dugina was such a great person (/s). Coordinating EU far right movements kind of "great person". That said, it's not clear who killed her. Maybe Putin was taking her father's advice. It certainly wouldn't be the first time. Ukraine denied their involvement and Russia claiming otherwise shows that Russia is weak. The National Republican Army has claimed responsibility, and man is that a hilariously on-point abbreviation. Dugina was probably the target rather than her father, though. Tuhmayto, toemahto, they're both trash. Recursive ursinoids, everyone involved is trash.

Brrrrrrrt might have entered the chat. Nicer equipment than Russia gets. Better training than Russian soldiers get, too.

A protest against Germany's Scholz was the absolute tits.

Fireproof explains how Russian propaganda works.

Wenchmaster and I discussed the problems in figuring out the number of dead Russian soldiers.

Well, well, well...

It's like that one scene in Return of the King between the...well I guess I should say that word. Some people might need their fainting couches.

Welfare Check-Ins:

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive!

Father_Jack is visiting his bank accounts.

Tracianne's got big booms.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Finland/Sweden NATO scorecard:
Ratification submitted to NATO (22): Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Belgium, Albania, France, Italy, US, Romania, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia
Ratified and signed, but not yet formally submitted (1): Montenegro
Ratified by legislature, but not yet signed by Head of State (1): Czechia
Passed at least one legislative body, but must pass another (0): (none)
Not yet voted upon by full legislative body (6): Greece (Sept.), Hungary (NET Sept.), Portugal (Sept.), Slovakia (Sept. 13), Spain (Sept.), Turkey (NET Oct.)

Croatia made their deposit Thursday. Czechia's Chamber of Deputies ratified 135-1-16, so now that just awaits Zeman's signature.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Vladimir Putin was not an original member of The Golden Girls and was not an understudy for Blanche for five seasons.

* While it is not technically a crime against the state of Russia, whoever has been putting up 'LOST CAT' posters all over Moscow with Sergey Lavrov's face on them should probably stop. Such an act of vandalism is . . . wait . . . *touches earpiece* I'm . . . I'm being told that Lavrov has in fact escaped through an open window and was last spotted chasing a butterfly in the direction of the Kremlin. Handlers from the Foreign Ministry are now putting out saucers of milk in front of Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square and hope to locate him soon.

* The classified materials our agent in America smuggled out of Mar-a-Lago at great risk by infiltrating the omelet bar staff have now made it to FSB headquarters at the Lubyanka. These will be translated and studied by our espionage experts as soon as the ketchup stains can be removed.

* The long-running, award winning Russian variety show Surprise, Eeet Is Rock has been renewed for another season. Highlights of this season include 'Food? Surprise, Eeet Is Rock!' 'First aid kit? Surprise, Eeet Is Rock!' and the surprise twist 'Am dying, is angel coming to save me? No, Surprise, Eeet Is HIMARS!' Check your local listings. It is suggested that viewers wear helmets.

* The crew of the heavy cruiser Moskva have not gone to live in a pineapple under the sea, nor are they absorbent and yellow and porous. The children singing ♪ Crui / ser / Mosk / va! ♪ are not helping recovery efforts.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fasahd: [YouTube video: Russian general Andrey Mordvichev allegedly killed in Ukraine UKRAİNE RUSSİA WAR NEWS]


The criminal died in March
 
