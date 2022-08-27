 Skip to content
(Elite Daily)   A writer for Elite Daily asks why Millennials don't have hobbies. Well you see, it's called working every day to pay bills, and then not having enough money or energy left over to do anything besides collapse in exhaustion   (elitedaily.com) divider line
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's called Everybody and we meet at the bar.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What age group is this person actually talking about? I'm a millenial and I'm nearly 40.

Though, when this article came out 7 years ago, I had much less free time. Now I have a fully kitted out wood working shop and am finishing up my kitchen renovation. Next up is a cedar strip canoe.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking can be a hobby.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have hobbies. It's called modding, computer games, and sleeping. All recreational stuff. Can't work 24/7 although our employers would love that.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doomscrolling isn't a hobby?
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except complain. Energy for complaining is always there.

/Office work is not exhausting. If it is, go see a doctor.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hobbies involved collecting video games and sports memorabilia (mostly hockey jerseys). Unfortunately I've had to put a pause on it because price gougers have to raise prices on everything
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarification due to Enter key: If office work leaves you incapable of doing anything but sleep, GO SEE A DOCTOR. Some illnesses that may manifest as soon as the mid 20s, and if you catch them early they won't knock your body out by the time you're an old sack like me.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old article is old, and stupid. But then again, millennials are the masters of generalizing based on their own personal experience. For example, just because the author does not know anyone who collects stamps or paints they concluded that, "None of these things exist today."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Office work is not exhausting. If it is, go see a doctor.


It is if you work for and with assholes.

/works in the office of a car dealership
//exhausted
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These threads are always nice to identify prime Middle Manager material and to mark them appropriately.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's true.   in the old days we never had to work and had plenty of time for creative endeavors.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Millennials and Zoomers and everyone else had hobbies:

"Why are the younger people wasting time and money when they should be buying houses, having kids and propping up the megayacht maintenance industry?"
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Clarification due to Enter key: If office work leaves you incapable of doing anything but sleep, GO SEE A DOCTOR. Some illnesses that may manifest as soon as the mid 20s, and if you catch them early they won't knock your body out by the time you're an old sack like me.


Depending on the office job it can be exhausting mentally. Dealing with the entitled public who say "give me what I want  or else I will make a viral video about you" is exhausting. Working with fools and bosses who are bigger fools is exhausting.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: 8tReAsUrEz: Office work is not exhausting. If it is, go see a doctor.

It is if you work for and with assholes.

/works in the office of a car dealership
//exhausted


1. Feel ya, fellow Farker. My last job caused me to walk around with closed fists for the first time since I was 16
2. However, I do stand by my clarification; I broke my body by not heeding the alarms when I was 25-35
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Clarification due to Enter key: If office work leaves you incapable of doing anything but sleep, GO SEE A DOCTOR. Some illnesses that may manifest as soon as the mid 20s, and if you catch them early they won't knock your body out by the time you're an old sack like me.


Office work isn't exhausting but stress is. It's one thing to spend 7 hours/day typing reports and sending emails and having a one hour soup and salad lunch. It's another thing entirely to spend 60-70 hours/week fussing with Excel and PowerPoint for the big presentation to the C level people due next week. It's not the former people suffering exhaustion; it's the latter.

As to whether that's a medical condition that requires a doctor, it is in the same sense that any stress is. You can't get "anti-stress" pills and using stimulants to address the exhaustion isn't a fix; it's just postponing the crash.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working in front of computer sucks.
I'm 41 and leaving IT.
Sitting in front of a screen is not a life.
I'm becoming a middle school teacher.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lucked out and bought a house years ago that is 50m from a lake.  And I like fishing.

That hobby can be as cheap or as expensive as you want it to be.

I make my Own flies and lures which is fun for when the weather is crap. I also took up kayaking to support the fishing hobby which is nice.

It's one of those bobbies that you can slowly add to over the years while not costing a bomb.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article."
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobbies are expensive.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaShredda: Working in front of computer sucks.
I'm 41 and leaving IT.
Sitting in front of a screen is not a life.
I'm becoming a middle school teacher.


Weren't you a barista?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brilliant questions like this make me think, like: Why do so few people in Rwanda play video games?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, lessee. I wake at 0430, out the door for gig work from 0600 until 1200. Run home, grab a bite. Clock in to W2 job (based in a different time zone) from 1300 to 2300. Drink AN beer, while walking toward bed. Small respite on weekends, when I only work 12hrs at the gig.
/my hobbies include alcoholism, a constant weariness, crippling depression and anxiety, and with each gig figuring out how much more I have to make to pay this month's graft to the hospital
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do have hobbies. They just don't do much for your rampant commercialism. I don't need to go out to clubs or bars, I don't care about sports or concerts, I don't feel compelled to wear the latest fashions or watch anything being broadcast. I am free in every way you are not, and it feels bloody fantastic.

I could work nine days a month and not lose a wink of sleep over whether or not my bills are paid... and I don't make anywhere near 20 an hour.

So fk you, America. I won.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
turtle saving is a hobby!
Youtube CjotWE4qpnA
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Duck_of_Doom: 8tReAsUrEz: Clarification due to Enter key: If office work leaves you incapable of doing anything but sleep, GO SEE A DOCTOR. Some illnesses that may manifest as soon as the mid 20s, and if you catch them early they won't knock your body out by the time you're an old sack like me.

Depending on the office job it can be exhausting mentally. Dealing with the entitled public who say "give me what I want  or else I will make a viral video about you" is exhausting. Working with fools and bosses who are bigger fools is exhausting.


See also: any service industry job where your pay is tied to direct billing and your clients are always questioning the bills.


/exhausting.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because they are social media addicts that care too much about what other people think of them and post about every little thing they do and eat.

The work excuse is bullshiat. I worked 3 jobs and was a single parent and had hobbies. The same people who say they are too busy for hobbies are the same people who binge watch the latest bullshiat TV series. Stop that.

Learn how to entertain yourself and be comfortable by yourself. Learn to love yourself and who you are.

I have so many hobbies I'm damn near anti-social. I will sit down cross legged and try to flip a quarter in each hand in each hand simultaneously 10 times in a row. I taught myself how to play the guitar. I go on walks and identify the different trees and birds. I bought a yo-yo and learned some tricks. I shoot arrows. I draw pictures, make paper airplanes. I bought an origami book and made a few things. When was the last time YOU made a paper airplane? Or a "popper", like I'm school? Or a Chinese star? Or folded a dollar into a ring?

There is no technology in any of that. There is no seeking approval in any of that. It is for my own self enjoyment.

Beyond love, learn to like yourself. Get a skill. You are more talented than you think.

/maybe I'm this way because I only sleep 2 hours at a time
//I learned to do quiet things to stay occupied.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I'm anti-social.



You're on Fark. I feel compelled to fix this for you.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aimtastic:

You need a hobby/sport that is barely concealed ritual violence.

Like chopping wood.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My answers back then still hold water today.  My hobbies tend toward the solitary, the pandemic just made them more so.  And technology means I can still pursue them as I age.  Maybe I can't do all the physical aspects, but I can sign up for a VR immersive experience.  Like when Wii Sports came along and everyone thought it was lame, especially for indoor sports.  I haven't been bowling in years, but found my technique improved when I did get back to an in-person experience.

My sister, OTOH, lived for retail therapy.  Technology made that simpler, but also less active.  She gained weight and complains that all the retailers have altered sizes, because nothing she orders fits like it used to.  Duh, you're not hiking all over malls anymore.  The delivery people and warehouse workers are getting all your steps, sis.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My son is a PC Gamer. So constantly building PCs and adjusting drivers is a hobby.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
goodncold:

That sounds awesome. I'd get a discovery 165 and the rowing kit. I was going to get that this year, but gas prices and car parts.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: it's true.   in the old days we never had to work and had plenty of time for creative endeavors.


I wish I had it as easy as my grandparents did, raising two kids through a depression and a world war, surviving mainly on potato soup.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Plenty of milennials have hobbies - they just don't talk about them with people like the author of TFA because said people always jump in to fashplain how that hobby should be monetized and turned into a revenue stream.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DaShredda: Working in front of computer sucks.
I'm 41 and leaving IT.
Sitting in front of a screen is not a life.
I'm becoming a middle school teacher.


Getting out from under an IT career on exactly four months.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm learning to quilt.  Slowly.  I can do strips, but batting and binding are still escaping me.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They have plenty of hobbies. They just don't have the hobbies you're expecting them to have, to boost the price of your own collections of detritus.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The sort of crap Boomers are only capable of spewing out
 
Creoena
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fapping to pron isn't a hobby?  Damnit.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are we doing 2015 nostalgia already?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have to wonder how many clubs and arts are still allowed in general schools (ie not the fancy rich neighborhood ones), compared to my time (Gen X) or my parents' (Boomer).

The focus during my kids' schools is ELA and more ELA...in a state that ties funding and teacher salaries to ELA test scores. Sure there are sports, (well, Football, Basketball, Wrestling, and Track generally) but there is always funding for sports when some school or kid can get grants and scholarships.

Even pre-pandemic kids have less clubs and groups and after school programs. Does any school really have a Glee club these days? Debate Club? Chess Team? Theater is hit or miss. Even band or orchestra these days.

There seems to be less funding and less time. Probably with all the staff shortages too, less adults to oversee clubs in schools.

/plus everything is expensive
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: It's because they are social media addicts that care too much about what other people think of them and post about every little thing they do and eat.

The work excuse is bullshiat. I worked 3 jobs and was a single parent and had hobbies. The same people who say they are too busy for hobbies are the same people who binge watch the latest bullshiat TV series. Stop that.

Learn how to entertain yourself and be comfortable by yourself. Learn to love yourself and who you are.

I have so many hobbies I'm damn near anti-social. I will sit down cross legged and try to flip a quarter in each hand in each hand simultaneously 10 times in a row. I taught myself how to play the guitar. I go on walks and identify the different trees and birds. I bought a yo-yo and learned some tricks. I shoot arrows. I draw pictures, make paper airplanes. I bought an origami book and made a few things. When was the last time YOU made a paper airplane? Or a "popper", like I'm school? Or a Chinese star? Or folded a dollar into a ring?

There is no technology in any of that. There is no seeking approval in any of that. It is for my own self enjoyment.

Beyond love, learn to like yourself. Get a skill. You are more talented than you think.

/maybe I'm this way because I only sleep 2 hours at a time
//I learned to do quiet things to stay occupied.


I get about 4 hours of non work awake time each day. 1 hour before work and 3 after.  Those 4 hours are 100% consumed by my 2 kids.  You better believe those extra 5 hours a night you get are extraordinary.

I also play the guitar and yoyo and origami and sorts of other things. The difference is I developed those skills while I was a student/child.  I touch my guitar once a month if I am lucky.  My crossbow once a year.
While awesome for you, your free time is not really a good barometer for the rest of us.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why Don't Millennials Have Hobbies Anymore?

Because Dan Scotti needed to make deadline on November 17, 2015?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: My son is a PC Gamer. So constantly building PCs and adjusting drivers is a hobby.


Calibrating my daughter's 3d printer has been my "hobby" since Santa got her one for christmas.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Except complain. Energy for complaining is always there.

/Office work is not exhausting. If it is, go see a doctor.


Hey remember that year long project we laid out, planned, and coded for testing? Yeah here's the whole new specification from the ground up. Change it by Friday oh and don't forget tomorrow is the big report due that usually takes a week or so to run, get corrections in because other departments don't want to correct things the right way but manually change things in the report directly while drawing it out an extra three weeks or so. Have that done by Thursday. Oh and remember Today is Wednesday and you need to run that two day process. See you later I'm going out with the wife and kids! Oh and your on call too!
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: The sort of crap Boomers are only capable of spewing out


I don't think the author of TFA is a Boomer, or anywhere close.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My hobbies include saving money. Because we are all a pink slip away from being homeless, and one car accident from being jobless.

Does this make me boring? Does this mean I am wasting my life? Probably. But you gotta play the cards you are dealt with in life. And when the people born on thirdbase want to critique my life, I tell them to [5 minutes of redacted material] and the horse you rode in on.

Just because capitalism demands we spend every last cent on consumerism doesn't mean I have to. I worked 10 years as a pay-check-to-paycheck, beater with a heater, ramen and water dinner employee.

Now that I can afford things, I'm not just going to blow it on tattoos, bikes, and boats.

We shall see how thrifty I can be in a few years. It would be nice to have one wild vacation before hitting 40, just to say I did something fun before my body starts to break down completely.
 
gyorg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
6:00 wake up and walk
6:30 cook breakfast
7 eat breakfast
7:20 wife takes son to school
7:20 shower
8 start work
8:30 wife takes daughter to school, drops other daughter off at grandmas, guess to work
11 spend hour on side hustle
12 with while eating
2 wife finished work, gets daughter from grandma
2:30 wife gets son from school
3:30 wife gets daughter from school
5 start cooking
6:30 eat
7 put kids in baths
8 put kids to bed
8:30 clean shit up a bit
9 sit down to watch shitty TV to wind down so I can fall asleep
10 fall asleep
Repeat every. Fucking. Day.

Ps. Weekends aren't much better since kids not in school and half an hour a day is not enough time for chores.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Names are an interest of mine. Not a hobby; hobbies cost money. Interests are quite free."  ~  George Carlin
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PlaidJaguar: Plenty of milennials have hobbies - they just don't talk about them with people like the author of TFA because said people always jump in to fashplain how that hobby should be monetized and turned into a revenue stream.


Kind of this?

There are things I do for money, and things I do to relax. I don't WANT to make money with the things I do to relax. 
"Oh wow, you do great knitting/beadwork/make model trains/grow plants/whatever, you should try selling those things and make some money on the side!"

No, asshat, I do relaxing things to relax. If I wanted to be a professional rug weaver, I'd be doing that, duh. Go away.
 
