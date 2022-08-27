 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Lifehack: If you're going to hurl racial slurs, threaten and attack an African-American man out driving with his family make sure he's not a trained mixed martial artist first   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Race, Black people, Jordan Patrick Leahy, Police, Law enforcement agency, United States Department of Justice, Hate crime laws in the United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...and this is why skins prefer to beat on folks that they outnumber five to one, and are likely to call off the whole thing if they can't figure out how to hit them from behind. And one of the many reasons that the rest of us just don't go picking fights with strangers in general.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what, stop giving racists advice on how to be better at racism.

If you're going to hurl racist slurs at an african american, do it while you're unarmed, alone, and make sure they are a trained MMA fighter.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, Subby, I disagree.  More ass-kicking of nazis and other degenerates would be nice.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: You know what, stop giving racists advice on how to be better at racism.

If you're going to hurl racist slurs at an african american, do it while you're unarmed, alone, and make sure they are a trained MMA fighter.


See if they're dumb enough to ask you just tell them no and then kick their ass anyways. They won't be expecting it and you get to laugh at them even harder when you're done.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Gritty. Gritty, please.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy prison.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a mouthy racist to someone is bad enough. Being a mouthy racist to someone in front of their family, especially their kids? Doesn't matter if they're a mixed martial artist. You'd better not like your teeth attached to your head.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thought that he'd encounter some defenseless Negro that would acquiesce to his "supremacy". Well, he got a supreme beatdown at least.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No, make sure he is. Because you deserve to have the shiat beaten out of you.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But that would be treating him as an individual so it sort of defeats the point.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived

I'm just relieved this story didn't end with the Black guy getting shot by the deputies as soon as they arrived.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would link the appropriate Kentucky Fried Movie clip, but it would get me banned.

Racist or not, Honor Fighting is time-honored. Dumbass got what he deserved.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More of all of this, please.

I mean, less of the racism and hate crimes, but more of the chokeholds and ten years in prison.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, was found guilty by federal jurors in Tampa on Wednesday of one count of unlawful interference with a federally protected activity, namely, driving on the street.


"So, what are you in for?"
"This [n-word] cut me off in traffic, so I waved my gun at him, hit his car, and drove away."
"So, brandishing a weapon?  Hit and run?"
"Naw.  He caught up with me at a traffic light and took a picture of my license plate.  So I got out of his car to beat the sh*t out of 'em."
"So, assault and battery?"
"Naw.  He was a mixed martial artist.  Put me in a choke hold until the cops got there."
"So, what are you in for?"
"I got 10 years for one count of unlawful interference with a federally protected activity, namely, driving on the street."
"Yeah, so we're not *actively* recruiting new members of our gang here in the cell block, but we have a few guys coming up for parole.  Check back with us in six months.  We might have some slots open up by then."
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
J.T. then got out of his car, intending to draw any fire away from J.T.'s girlfriend and daughter. The two met beside Leahy's car. When they did, Leahy was the aggressor: saying something to the effect of, "fark you, [n-word]," Leahy tried to strike J.T. with a closed fist. J.T., a martial artist, slipped Leahy's blow and punched Leahy twice. J.T. then caught Leahy in a chokehold until Leahy briefly passed out, and restrained Leahy until Pinellas County deputies arrived.

Farked Around?  Check
Found Out?  Check
 
Artist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, was found guilty by federal jurors in Tampa on Wednesday of one count of unlawful interference with a federally protected activity, namely, driving on the street.


"So, what are you in for?"
"This [n-word] cut me off in traffic, so I waved my gun at him, hit his car, and drove away."
"So, brandishing a weapon?  Hit and run?"
"Naw.  He caught up with me at a traffic light and took a picture of my license plate.  So I got out of his car to beat the sh*t out of 'em."
"So, assault and battery?"
"Naw.  He was a mixed martial artist.  Put me in a choke hold until the cops got there."
"So, what are you in for?"
"I got 10 years for one count of unlawful interference with a federally protected activity, namely, driving on the street."
"Yeah, so we're not *actively* recruiting new members of our gang here in the cell block, but we have a few guys coming up for parole.  Check back with us in six months.  We might have some slots open up by then."


Weeellll....looking at this racist's photo, he's gonna fit right in. He'll start at the bottom and work his way up into a primo slot, especially given the racist aspect of this. I would not be surprised if he's been arrested and jailed in the past.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Awww hell, that's nubian done cheated is what he did. I was gonna kick his ass fair and square, and he done used some of that fancy learning to block my fist and then render me helpless as my sister with her head caught in the chicken coop again for the 3rd time this month. (I like when Betty-May gets stuck on all fours in that there chicken coop!)
This is why them nebongs shouldn't be allowed to read, so they don't use no dirty tricks when I'm trying to jump them for disrespecting me by having a better car than I do! "
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
am22.mediaite.comView Full Size


Ah, I see a bro who listened to much Joe Rogan and spent a substantial amount of time angry-streaming from his bro-truck.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like he got the FAFO speedy edition
Carl Douglas Kung Fu Fighting (Original Music Video)
Youtube bmfudW7rbG0
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bslim: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Ah, I see a bro who listened to much Joe Rogan and spent a substantial amount of time angry-streaming from his bro-truck.


BONUS: he's tried DMT
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next time you see his mugshot it will have all sorts of prison tats on it
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So many stupid Karens are videoed being assholes, but this didn't get filmed and I would love to see this racist eejit getting his ass kicked by a martial artist. I bet it was beautiful.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know, I am in a good mood this morning and this article really does make it better. Not only did a racist get his just desserts twice, but there are some strong indicators here that the world may be changing.

My cynical self could see just 10-15 years ago the black man going to prison for life for attempted nursed (choking) after the cops arrived and beat him senseless with pr-24s.

This is really what white conservatives are afraid of... justice
 
peachpicker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know, as a straight white American male, I don't hate myself, but I sure as hell hate that such a dishearteningly high number of other straight white American males actively choose to be such completely worthless assholes. Racist, misogynist, hostile, ignorant, and insecure pieces of rat shiat, so eager every farking day to make this country and the world worse in every farking way that they're able, and seemingly incapable of self reflection, shame, or empathy. I am beyond exhausted with their garbage.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, I suppose you can always beat the spirit of racism out of him.

That's completely okay with me.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn, I really hate racists and I wish that the J.T.  and his family did not have to go through this ordeal. But, I gotta give the racist piece of schitt some credit for sticking his proverbial foot in his mouth:

"When deputies did arrive on the scene, Leahy made several statements to indicate he was motivated by anti-Black bigotry, telling law enforcement Black people need to be kept "in their areas," the U.S. Department of Justice noted in their press release on the conviction."

It was mighty white of him to make it easier for himself to be convicted.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived

I'm just relieved this story didn't end with the Black guy getting shot by the deputies as soon as they arrived.


Get out of my head
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived

I'm just relieved this story didn't end with the Black guy getting shot by the deputies as soon as they arrived.


I was going to say he should patronizinglg offer to train cops on how to subdue people without killing them.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: Damn, I really hate racists and I wish that the J.T.  and his family did not have to go through this ordeal. But, I gotta give the racist piece of schitt some credit for sticking his proverbial foot in his mouth:

"When deputies did arrive on the scene, Leahy made several statements to indicate he was motivated by anti-Black bigotry, telling law enforcement Black people need to be kept "in their areas," the U.S. Department of Justice noted in their press release on the conviction."

It was mighty white of him to make it easier for himself to be convicted.


You gotta love when trash identifies itself as trash. All that's missing is a Trump tramp-stamp and a "thin blue line" Punisher bumper sticker.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: You know what, stop giving racists advice on how to be better at racism.

If you're going to hurl racist slurs at an african american, do it while you're unarmed, alone, and make sure they are a trained MMA fighter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: You know, I am in a good mood this morning and this article really does make it better. Not only did a racist get his just desserts twice, but there are some strong indicators here that the world may be changing.

My cynical self could see just 10-15 years ago the black man going to prison for life for attempted nursed (choking) after the cops arrived and beat him senseless with pr-24s.

This is really what white conservatives are afraid of... justice


Well, if you want to feel worse, you can go back and read the comments.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...and this is why skins prefer to beat on folks that they outnumber five to one, and are likely to call off the whole thing if they can't figure out how to hit them from behind. And one of the many reasons that the rest of us just don't go picking fights with strangers in general.


As a former martial artist, let me assure you that there are lots of black belts out there male, female, young, old, skinny, fat, who you would never suspect can kick your ass, who can definitely kick your ass.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, was found guilty by federal jurors in Tampa on Wednesday of one count of unlawful interference with a federally protected activity, namely, driving on the street.


"So, what are you in for?"
"This [n-word] cut me off in traffic, so I waved my gun at him, hit his car, and drove away."
"So, brandishing a weapon?  Hit and run?"
"Naw.  He caught up with me at a traffic light and took a picture of my license plate.  So I got out of his car to beat the sh*t out of 'em."
"So, assault and battery?"
"Naw.  He was a mixed martial artist.  Put me in a choke hold until the cops got there."
"So, what are you in for?"
"I got 10 years for one count of unlawful interference with a federally protected activity, namely, driving on the street."
"Yeah, so we're not *actively* recruiting new members of our gang here in the cell block, but we have a few guys coming up for parole.  Check back with us in six months.  We might have some slots open up by then."

Then I said, "and creatin' a nuisance" and they all came back, shook my hand and we had a great time talkin' bout mother rapin', father stabbin' and all kinds of things...
 
CocoNutz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
His Facebook reads like a loner dude who hasn't figured out life. One comment is that he's finally not homeless or in jail for once....you can guess what has happened since that post. Facebookers commenting that he needs to "hold that thought for 10 years".
 
