(WGNO)   Wait, this isn't satire?   (wgno.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

Armchair_Invective
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Our teachers are stupid as well as being abusive bigots, sure, but they are willing to teach whatever BS the KKK pays them to teach.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who said those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The map shows the route a man took in 1964 when he used a flame thrower and spear to kill 8 students and 2 teachers at a school in Germany.

That's the problem with school shooters today: No creativity.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A spear and a...flamethrower?

I have so many questions.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did the teacher not read the map's legend? They're the one that needs a remedial lesson.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The map shows the route a man took in 1964 when he used a flame-thrower and a spear to kill 8 students and 2 teachers at a school in Germany."

The ki9lling sprees continue on, but you don't see creative expression like that anymore.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See? If we regulate firearms people will just use spears and flamethrowers, so why bother?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: A spear and a...flamethrower?

I have so many questions.


This is why banning guns won't work.   There's always someone with a spear and a flamethrower waiting for their turn to shine in the sun.

/s
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The person who set up this PowerPoint is the dickhead.

While I'm tempted to call out the teachers who showed it without previewing it lazy, they are mostly overworked and did not have the time.

I'm told that there is no solution...
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: See? If we regulate firearms people will just use spears and flamethrowers, so why bother?


Dang beat me by mere moments.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: See? If we regulate firearms people will just use spears and flamethrowers, so why bother?


This is about regulation of dangerous maps, get it right peoples.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And now that this has been in the news, we can expect flamethrower-and-spear copycats in 3... 2...
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: The person who set up this PowerPoint is the dickhead.

While I'm tempted to call out the teachers who showed it without previewing it lazy, they are mostly overworked and did not have the time.

I'm told that there is no solution...


To quote my lazy teacher friends: if it's not in the union contract I'm not doing it.

To quote my overworked teacher friends: OMGINEEDMORECOFFEEANDMYLESSONPLANSARELATEANDOMGWHATWILLTJEKIDSTHINKOFMYASSIGNMENTDWHATDSYISITWHEREDIDILEAVEMYPURSEDHFKSUDHDJSKSSZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzz......
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The end of Planet of the Apes - Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle: Series 3 Episode 3 Preview - BBC Two
Youtube lQAJFVV_h-U

Chris Morris & Stewart Lee - What Is Satire? - video Dailymotion
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cologne_school_massacre

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: Who said those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it


Probably several people.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The map shows the route a man took in 1964 when he used a flame thrower and spear to kill 8 students and 2 teachers at a school in Germany.

That's the problem with school shooters today: No creativity.


Back in the day we didn't have any fancy-pants semi-auto rifles to bring to class. We made do with whatever we could find in our garages and attics. And we carried them 5 miles to school, up hill, both ways, in a blinding snow storm.

/Get off my flamethrower-scorched lawn.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The map shows the route a man took in 1964 when he used a flame thrower and spear to kill 8 students and 2 teachers at a school in Germany.

That's the problem with school shooters today: No creativity.


Back in Konrad Adenauer's day, "Flame Wars" meant something.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Did the teacher not read the map's legend? They're the one that needs a remedial lesson.


The teacher in question absolutely did, which is why they went oh shiat and didn't show that map - they picked it off before the students saw it.  This was a map provided to all the 2nd grade teachers en masse to teach their students about maps.  Absolutely not their fault, yell at whoever is compiling these lessons and passing them out as grade level resources.  Which means the odds approach unity that it's actually some district-level planner's fault, and not the teachers at all.  I mean I know this is Fark but for once even I'm gonna say RTFA here - this is most likely your usual "Teacher screwed by district admin" rather than "Teacher dumb."
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Flammenwerfer Ooga Booga is the name of my Scorpions/Ladysmith Black Mambaso mashup band.
 
