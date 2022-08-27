 Skip to content
Classic TV, climate change, Oscar winners, and European geography are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, August 18-24 Mildly Amusing Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1408

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Since every bit of news this week has been about politics and the world trying to kill us with drought and disease, I don't have much to talk about. So I'm going to amuse myself by posting silly gifs. Feel free to post your own.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just a heads up Ox.
I got fourteen questions instead of the usual eleven.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fourteen questions? That's as many as 1.4 tens!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: Fourteen questions? That's as many as 1.4 tens!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Just a heads up Ox.
I got fourteen questions instead of the usual eleven.


Dang it. Fixed.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
