(WJAC TV Johnstown)   3-year old killed by horse drawn farm wagon. This is not a repeat from 1799   (wjactv.com) divider line
10
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a nightmare. Hopefully the neigh-bors can collectively help out the family thru such a terrible time.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was this from the Amish? Article doesn't say as of this time.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Perennial nightmare. My kid is grown and I still put the car in Park before I let her hop out.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CLARKSOOOON!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate headline: Three Year Olds Are Dumb
 
Monocultured
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Terrible "accidents" seem to happen a lot with the Amish, Mennonites.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a very artistic horse
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Was this from the Amish? Article doesn't say as of this time.


Lancaster county? Yeah, 99% chance it was Amish, 25% chance it was a drunk kid at the reigns.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah geez. He was but a fole.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beats dying of dysentery.
 
