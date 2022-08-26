 Skip to content
(France 24)   Pope Francis is trying to arrange a 1v1 with Dennis Rodman, seeks out the one man who could make it happen   (france24.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, North Korea, Kim Il-sung, Korean language, South Korea, Korean War, Pope Francis, Kim Jong-il, Seoul's former president Moon Jae  
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That would be a disaster. The populace will only display adoration if ordered and then it would be off-the-wall levels. I can't imagine Kim is interested in sharing any spotlights with the Pope.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's he smoking?
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: What's he smoking?


The bud of christ.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: That would be a disaster. The populace will only display adoration if ordered and then it would be off-the-wall levels. I can't imagine Kim is interested in sharing any spotlights with the Pope.


What the actual fark are you talking about?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: What's he smoking?


I would SAY I want some, but quite frankly anything that would make me want to go to Best Korea is not something I'd want to try. I want to chill, not visit Kimmy-land.
 
philodough
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh that sounds like a brilliant idea, Francis.

Actually no, it doesn't.
Stay home or go visit Ukrainian refugees instead.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At this point isn't Catholicism outlawed in Best Korea?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

philodough: Oh that sounds like a brilliant idea, Francis.

Actually no, it doesn't.
Stay home or go visit Ukrainian refugees instead.


Why?
 
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: At this point isn't Catholicism outlawed in Best Korea?


North Korea is the only nation in the world with an official atheist policy. Theoretically, of course. I daren't verify that fact. Won't catch my ass there.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's about time the Catholic Church embraced Juche ideology.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The problem with meeting Best Korea leader, is it legitimizes them.

best to have some flunky like a bishop or Deacon meet with him to know how much he is worth
 
dryknife
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Pope must have a book deal.
 
scalpod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I didn't think it was possible, but I actually hate them both more now.

IT'S A MIRACLE!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Frank Stallone?

/ Walked right into that one, Subbz.
 
