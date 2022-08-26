 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Must have slipped off of his leash   (wtae.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Snake, Gene Simmons, white snake, snake's owner, State Street, Squamata, pet python, city of Duquesne  
•       •       •

720 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 11:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate it when that happens

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giving snakes there legs back.
Youtube 1SgGfMlbCoM


You Maniacs! You gave them legs! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nice picture of a microwave.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat that was a hell of a lot of fuss over nothing.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Call 911 if you see the snake"

Oh, this will turn out well.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later on, the owner collapsed with the snake in his arms and it slithered away

I like how they just casually mentioned that part.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I found it.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "I'm terrified, I'm being truthful with you. I am terrified just to even hear that he's loose," said Dianne Freeman-Rhodes who owns a daycare and learning center off of State Street. "With me having this daycare, my children haven't been able to come outside today because, my staff is afraid to bring them out so it's a lot of safety concerns."

It's a farking tame, non-venomous snake. Not wild cougar that has developed a thirst for human blood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who takes a snake for a wal ... slither?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Neighbors said they saw a man with a white snake ...

The snake, after getting loose:

Whitesnake - Here I Go Again '87 (Official Music Video)
Youtube WyF8RHM1OCg
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Bluff had a vibe back in my day, looks like things haven't changed all that much.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snooza: Later on, the owner collapsed with the snake in his arms and it slithered away

I like how they just casually mentioned that part.


What happened to collapsed guy?  Priorities people!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.