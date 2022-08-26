 Skip to content
(The Hill)   1 in 4 Gen Z-ers plan to become a Far Side comic about Nintendo   (thehill.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's pretty farking cringe fam. Dab yeet yeet dab

/af
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah yeah, I too remember being a kid and thinking how awesome it would be to become a DJ for the rock station.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For reference:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: For reference:

[Fark user image image 400x507]


I think you're more likely to be a pro sports player than a pro game player.

But god damn there's a lot of money in some of those games.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OK Suboomer.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sturgeon's law applies, it always applies.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

2wolves: Sturgeon's law applies, it always applies.


Cuttin for the very first time!
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Earlier generations wanted to be actors, rock stars, and athletes. Let them have their hopes and dreams. God knows it's hard finding any kind of hope for the future these days.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gen z looking up to us millennials
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm so old, when I was in middle school, we all wanted to be rockstars and get all the chicks.
 
Riph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In third grade, the teacher asked us each to sketch ourselves doing our future job, and we put the drawings up on the wall.
I was the only male non football/basketball player.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While it's very unlikely for someone to become an professional influencer or gamer, it's easy for anybody to do it as a side hustle. Like maybe you're a college student and stream to cover food and rent. Traditionally you would be working in retail or food services instead.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I'll say anything as long as I get rich doing it"

WTF is new about that?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: While it's very unlikely for someone to become an professional influencer or gamer, it's easy for anybody to do it as a side hustle. Like maybe you're a college student and stream to cover food and rent. Traditionally you would be working in retail or food services instead.


On the semesters when my classes were easy enough to allow time for jobs, I did work-studies at the university museum and the campus event staffing.  I just can't imagine people spending their free time whoring themselves out for companies and products.
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Earlier generations wanted to be actors, rock stars, and athletes. Let them have their hopes and dreams. God knows it's hard finding any kind of hope for the future these days.


When I was but a child I had just one dream, just one wish .... let me become a government employee like my parents before me!

God granted my wish.

fark that god.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's similar to how many people from previous generations wanted to be writers. Good writing is easy to read, so it must be easy to write. It's not. You have to put the work in, and then find your audience. It's harder than you thought.
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's similar to how many people from previous generations wanted to be writers. Good writing is easy to read, so it must be easy to write. It's not. You have to put the work in, and then find your audience. It's harder than you thought.


I think I read recently that fewer than a half percent of one percent of writers ever get published and they are lucky if they ever get any money from it. And by lucky I mean like maybe $5000 lifetime earnings.

Discouraging. But hey pursue your dreams, kiddo. Don't let our cynicism bring you down. At least one in a million of you will hit that ring, right?
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like the blind leading the blind.  That only works between blind people.  I hope it's still okay to use that word.  If not, one thousand apologies to those that can't see.
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, social influenzing doesn need to be about selling beauty products or acting wild while you play video games. There are a ton of channels that make money from being educational and a ton more like whats-his-name with the compressor that smooshes things that's both educational and serves our bloodlust for smooshing things. Unfortunately I assume that the majority will follow the easiest path with beauty products to getting kicked in the nuts.
 
pacified
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Faker has made a lot of money playing league.

Like most things, if you can be the the top .001% you can get paid
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Gen z looking up to us millennials


That's  not "up" honey.

wildcardjack: It's similar to how many people from previous generations wanted to be writers. Good writing is easy to read, so it must be easy to write. It's not. You have to put the work in, and then find your audience. It's harder than you thought.


It is completely not like good writing, which is an artistic and creative process.  Selling shiat is a con job.  They can overlap, but don't even try to pretend that they're equal in value.
That's another con job perpetuated by advertising.  It's like vomit all over any real creative process.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ooohh, that's scary! Kids having dreams!
Back in the early 80s, I wanted to be a fighter pilot for the German Navy (Marineflieger). Ok, that didn't work out, so I became a structural engineer, building boats for the German and US Navies. Close enough. Did my part. Contributed. Why are people so worried about kids these days having some sort of different job from carpenters or bell hop? They'll find a way and everything will work itself out.
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well z'ers, what are you waiting for, start pointing those butts towards cameras.
Plan out your victim cycles years in advance.
And practice, practice, practice your virtue signaling.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trik: Well z'ers, what are you waiting for, start pointing those butts towards cameras.
Plan out your victim cycles years in advance.
And practice, practice, practice your virtue signaling.


Please don't do this until you're at least eighteen years of age.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Valter: ModernLuddite: Earlier generations wanted to be actors, rock stars, and athletes. Let them have their hopes and dreams. God knows it's hard finding any kind of hope for the future these days.

When I was but a child I had just one dream, just one wish .... let me become a government employee like my parents before me!

God granted my wish.

fark that god.


I followed the public-sector IT career like my dad did.  Pay on-paper might not be as much as my friends and peers in private-sector, but in IT in particular through market swings, my friends probably made less money than I did over time given how often they were unemployed.

My wife is an engineer in the private sector, but doing the kind of work that features a lot of government contracts, so she's really never been unemployed.  She's got an order of magnitude more education than I do though, so it makes sense that she makes even more than I do.  And with the companies she's worked for basically having all the government-purchased work she can do, she benefits from the public sector stability without the lower pay of direct government employees.
 
