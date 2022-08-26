 Skip to content
(PennLive)   In PA, covering a spec of paint on your license plate with a frame is now grounds for police to be all up in your grill   (pennlive.com) divider line
61
    Police, Philadelphia Inquirer, appellate court, license plate, pretextual stops, right of police officers, Philadelphia lawyer S. Philip Steinberg  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any thing to give probable cause.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas pulled this b******* for a while too, till the courts down here told them to knock it off. They used it as an excuse several years back to pull me over and shake me down down in the valley near Brownsville.

It's not like they need probable cause anyway, they'll just testilie and pull you over anyway
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, plates are literally peeling in this state, to the point that they're bare metal.  Oh sure, the state has only recently realized they did not think their genius plan to never introduce a new plate design every few years could possibly fail, so they're offering free replacements, and holding events to hand out free replacements.  But they're not advertising it that well.  At least in Georgia, I think it's every seven years that they introduce a new design, and send residents the new plate the year they do it.  They let you keep the old one, again unlike PA, which wants the plate back.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll never get mine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone needs to be disabused of the notion that "probable cause" means anything more than what a cop thinks *might* be illegal.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top Gear - Oh no! Anyway...
Youtube 6pc0u-iqIDw
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: They'll never get mine!

[Fark user image 425x424]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: Everyone needs to be disabused of the notion that "probable cause" means anything more than what a cop thinks will claim *might* be illegal.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Meanwhile, plates are literally peeling in this state, to the point that they're bare metal.  Oh sure, the state has only recently realized they did not think their genius plan to never introduce a new plate design every few years could possibly fail, so they're offering free replacements, and holding events to hand out free replacements.  But they're not advertising it that well.  At least in Georgia, I think it's every seven years that they introduce a new design, and send residents the new plate the year they do it.  They let you keep the old one, again unlike PA, which wants the plate back.


I miss the old yellow on blue plates.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.mtsu.edu/first-amendment/article/228/wooley-v-maynard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I know that pretext stops are the devil, but license plate covers are the devil's g-string.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Meanwhile, plates are literally peeling in this state, to the point that they're bare metal.  Oh sure, the state has only recently realized they did not think their genius plan to never introduce a new plate design every few years could possibly fail, so they're offering free replacements, and holding events to hand out free replacements.  But they're not advertising it that well.  At least in Georgia, I think it's every seven years that they introduce a new design, and send residents the new plate the year they do it.  They let you keep the old one, again unlike PA, which wants the plate back.


They want them back.  They never demand them back.  I've never sent one.  My grandfather had close to 70 plates in his shed from back when they issued a new plate each year as kind of a decoration.  I still have all 7 I've gotten in my adult lifetime in my shed just cause I'm lazy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey has a "no dirt on plate" thing.
an old cop friend kept white gloves for folks that mouthed off.
that was reserved for the real nasty ones.
he once busted another friend at home, kid went quietly and even came home to find his cocaine on the coffee table.
attitude matters.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abmoraz: bluorangefyre: Meanwhile, plates are literally peeling in this state, to the point that they're bare metal.  Oh sure, the state has only recently realized they did not think their genius plan to never introduce a new plate design every few years could possibly fail, so they're offering free replacements, and holding events to hand out free replacements.  But they're not advertising it that well.  At least in Georgia, I think it's every seven years that they introduce a new design, and send residents the new plate the year they do it.  They let you keep the old one, again unlike PA, which wants the plate back.

They want them back.  They never demand them back.  I've never sent one.  My grandfather had close to 70 plates in his shed from back when they issued a new plate each year as kind of a decoration.  I still have all 7 I've gotten in my adult lifetime in my shed just cause I'm lazy.


There is a shed in Fairfax Vermont roofed and sided in plates. Right off 104.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.


PA doesn't have stickers any more.  It's all kept online and the Police have optical scanners that check your registration and inspection (and emissions if you live in the few counties that require it) automatically when they drive behind you.  No need to have a sticker any more.

/bonus side effect of that is that we can now register for multiple years at once, instead of annually.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abmoraz: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

PA doesn't have stickers any more.  It's all kept online and the Police have optical scanners that check your registration and inspection (and emissions if you live in the few counties that require it) automatically when they drive behind you.  No need to have a sticker any more.

/bonus side effect of that is that we can now register for multiple years at once, instead of annually.


Negative points: I keep forgetting to renew because I don't have a visual reminder that I am expiring.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: abmoraz: bluorangefyre: Meanwhile, plates are literally peeling in this state, to the point that they're bare metal.  Oh sure, the state has only recently realized they did not think their genius plan to never introduce a new plate design every few years could possibly fail, so they're offering free replacements, and holding events to hand out free replacements.  But they're not advertising it that well.  At least in Georgia, I think it's every seven years that they introduce a new design, and send residents the new plate the year they do it.  They let you keep the old one, again unlike PA, which wants the plate back.

They want them back.  They never demand them back.  I've never sent one.  My grandfather had close to 70 plates in his shed from back when they issued a new plate each year as kind of a decoration.  I still have all 7 I've gotten in my adult lifetime in my shed just cause I'm lazy.

There is a shed in Fairfax Vermont roofed and sided in plates. Right off 104.


I've never been to Vermont, but my grandfather was just north of Johnstown.  When he passed a little over a decade ago, I asked if I could have his license plate collection, but my uncle had first dibs and he got it instead.

/I did get his collection of Ball mason jars.  Almost 450 of them.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.


Worse. The edges of the bolt that holds it onto your car is technically obscuring part of the plate.

/superglue it is
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: Everyone needs to be disabused of the notion that "probable cause" means anything more than what a cop thinks *might* be illegal.


Given that any pretext can be used, the courts just lobbed them a softball. I haven't touched my plate since I bought my car years ago. Now the dealer-installed surround can get me yanked by a bored cop? Wonderful. Guess I need to break out the screwdriver to eliminate yet another petty reason the popo can fark with me.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: abmoraz: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

PA doesn't have stickers any more.  It's all kept online and the Police have optical scanners that check your registration and inspection (and emissions if you live in the few counties that require it) automatically when they drive behind you.  No need to have a sticker any more.

/bonus side effect of that is that we can now register for multiple years at once, instead of annually.

Negative points: I keep forgetting to renew because I don't have a visual reminder that I am expiring.


I have a google calendar reminder for every other year in July.  Along with one every 6 months (Jan and Jul) for my insurance.  I also have a reminder for my water bill set for every 3 months.

The only 3 bills I have that insist on only sending a bill in the mail.  USPS stopped delivering to my address nearly 7 years ago.  I never signed the paperwork to get my P.O. box in town.  So I haven't gotten any mail in that time.  Nothing of value has been lost.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.


Pennsylvania did away with the annual registration sticker a few years ago. Truthfully, it's to the point that there's no need to show registration and proof of insurance because they already know the status of both, it's just another way to write somebody if they feel like being dicks that day.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All cops in all states do this
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

Worse. The edges of the bolt that holds it onto your car is technically obscuring part of the plate.

/superglue it is


I had an old Jeep Wrangler a few years back; the last model where the gas cap was located under the license plate.  The screws that hold on the license plate to the metal holder that covers the gas-cap had been stripped beyond hope so I just used zip ties to hold it on.  I got stopped for an unrelated reason (my tires extended beyond the fender flares) and the cop told me that zip ties were against code to hold the license plate on because "anyone could cut them and steal the plate".  I responded with "As opposed the factory method of securing it: two phillips-head screws.  No one could have a tool to undo that."

He was not amused.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

Worse. The edges of the bolt that holds it onto your car is technically obscuring part of the plate.

/superglue it is


Dont give the state of Illinois any ideas.  They are desperate to get any money they can into the system.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was pulled over for not having a front license plate and when I pointed out that none of the cars passing the officer and me had front license plates, he told me to stay out of his village (I think it was Villa Park, IL). I didn't even live in IL anymore so I didn't pay the ticket.

10 years and one REAL ID act later and I had a $1000 court fine on a $50 ticket.

F the P
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

Pennsylvania did away with the annual registration sticker a few years ago. Truthfully, it's to the point that there's no need to show registration and proof of insurance because they already know the status of both, it's just another way to write somebody if they feel like being dicks that day.


I found out that you do not have to show your registration or insurance during a stop.  You only need to provide your license.  They can demand proof of both, but you have 2-7 days (depending on county and circumstances) to submit the documentation.  They already know your status from the license plate, but the laws still say they can demand proof from you.

I don't even get paper copies of either any more.  My insurance is on the AllState app on my phone and my registration is a PDF that the state sent me via email.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No plate frame for me. Don't need a reason to give the cops to pull me over and not giving free ad space to the dealership.
 
Diminished First
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abmoraz: bluorangefyre: Meanwhile, plates are literally peeling in this state, to the point that they're bare metal.  Oh sure, the state has only recently realized they did not think their genius plan to never introduce a new plate design every few years could possibly fail, so they're offering free replacements, and holding events to hand out free replacements.  But they're not advertising it that well.  At least in Georgia, I think it's every seven years that they introduce a new design, and send residents the new plate the year they do it.  They let you keep the old one, again unlike PA, which wants the plate back.

They want them back.  They never demand them back.  I've never sent one.  My grandfather had close to 70 plates in his shed from back when they issued a new plate each year as kind of a decoration.  I still have all 7 I've gotten in my adult lifetime in my shed just cause I'm lazy.


In NY they want them back but charge a $1 surrender fee. I've never once returned plates. I guess they don't really want them back.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the flying Fark did Krasner appeal?  He's supposed to be a progressive DA and this case was a pile of bullshiat!  And those judges are the worst kind of idiots. Most cars are sold with dealer plate frames. You know what else obscures the plate in "any manner"?  The registration stickers - which are legally required. And the heads of the screws, which are physically required. Insanity of the 12th degree.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: Thosw: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

Worse. The edges of the bolt that holds it onto your car is technically obscuring part of the plate.

/superglue it is

Dont give the state of Illinois any ideas.  They are desperate to get any money they can into the system.

[Fark user image 316x316]


Is Illinois run by the ghost of William Donald Schaefer?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cefm: Why the flying Fark did Krasner appeal?  He's supposed to be a progressive DA and this case was a pile of bullshiat!  And those judges are the worst kind of idiots. Most cars are sold with dealer plate frames. You know what else obscures the plate in "any manner"?  The registration stickers - which are legally required. And the heads of the screws, which are physically required. Insanity of the 12th degree.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diminished First
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Adolf Oliver Nipples: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

Pennsylvania did away with the annual registration sticker a few years ago. Truthfully, it's to the point that there's no need to show registration and proof of insurance because they already know the status of both, it's just another way to write somebody if they feel like being dicks that day.

I found out that you do not have to show your registration or insurance during a stop.  You only need to provide your license.  They can demand proof of both, but you have 2-7 days (depending on county and circumstances) to submit the documentation.  They already know your status from the license plate, but the laws still say they can demand proof from you.

I don't even get paper copies of either any more.  My insurance is on the AllState app on my phone and my registration is a PDF that the state sent me via email.


Pretty sure that proof of insurance is required in NY at the time. Maybe a phone app can cover that, but there is definitely not any grace period to produce the proof.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Snarky Acronym: No plate frame for me. Don't need a reason to give the cops to pull me over and not giving free ad space to the dealership.


You don't spend $20 on whatever police charity is conveniently available to you? That gets you professional courtesy. Spend a few bucks on some charity for families of dead officers.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Adolf Oliver Nipples: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

Pennsylvania did away with the annual registration sticker a few years ago. Truthfully, it's to the point that there's no need to show registration and proof of insurance because they already know the status of both, it's just another way to write somebody if they feel like being dicks that day.

I found out that you do not have to show your registration or insurance during a stop.  You only need to provide your license.  They can demand proof of both, but you have 2-7 days (depending on county and circumstances) to submit the documentation.  They already know your status from the license plate, but the laws still say they can demand proof from you.

I don't even get paper copies of either any more.  My insurance is on the AllState app on my phone and my registration is a PDF that the state sent me via email.


When you renew online PENNDOT explicitly says that you need to have a printer available to print the registration. Bureaucracies will never change. I remember when I enlisted in the Air Force in 2001 and they were transitioning to "a paperless Air Force". 12 years later I needed to print out 15 individual sheets of paper while generating a single flight in Base Ops and the folders were novella-thick when I was functioning as the Unit Deployment Manager. Inertia will always dictate the use of hard copies for pretty much everything, no matter how technology advances.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
License plate frames are stupid cheap-looking crap anyway, take that ugly marketing garbage off your car, dumbass.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: License plate frames are stupid cheap-looking crap anyway, take that ugly marketing garbage off your car, dumbass.


It truthfully never occurred to me to care one way or the other. It affects the function of my vehicle not one iota.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn. 38 ads and not one pic of the number plate in question.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I was pulled over for not having a front license plate and when I pointed out that none of the cars passing the officer and me had front license plates, he told me to stay out of his village (I think it was Villa Park, IL). I didn't even live in IL anymore so I didn't pay the ticket.

10 years and one REAL ID act later and I had a $1000 court fine on a $50 ticket.

F the P


Holy crap, that really sux a big fat donkey d**k.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abmoraz: bluorangefyre: Meanwhile, plates are literally peeling in this state, to the point that they're bare metal.  Oh sure, the state has only recently realized they did not think their genius plan to never introduce a new plate design every few years could possibly fail, so they're offering free replacements, and holding events to hand out free replacements.  But they're not advertising it that well.  At least in Georgia, I think it's every seven years that they introduce a new design, and send residents the new plate the year they do it.  They let you keep the old one, again unlike PA, which wants the plate back.

They want them back.  They never demand them back.  I've never sent one.  My grandfather had close to 70 plates in his shed from back when they issued a new plate each year as kind of a decoration.  I still have all 7 I've gotten in my adult lifetime in my shed just cause I'm lazy.


Required by law to return them here. Measure to prevent crims using them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I take them off unless the dealership is sending me a paycheck every month to advertise for them.
I've never gotten a paycheck from one.

But truthfully, if it's a good solid frame I flip it around behind the plate to protect the edges and keep the rattling down.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Oh I know that pretext stops are the devil, but license plate covers are the devil's g-string.


Not covers.  Frames.  Like the one every dealer slaps on there for cheap advertising.  Try to skim the article.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: abmoraz: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

PA doesn't have stickers any more.  It's all kept online and the Police have optical scanners that check your registration and inspection (and emissions if you live in the few counties that require it) automatically when they drive behind you.  No need to have a sticker any more.

/bonus side effect of that is that we can now register for multiple years at once, instead of annually.

Negative points: I keep forgetting to renew because I don't have a visual reminder that I am expiring.


When stickers were fazed out here I got busted for unregistered vehicle. They only send one renewal notice by mail which I never received...
... Cost me a court appearance, a guilty plea, criminal conviction ($150 fine), and a ten year criminal record...
Next year I can apply for a spent conviction at a cost of ~$2k. Yay.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.


When they first got rid of the sticker on plates and put them on the windshield, pigs still pulled ppl over for the expired sticker on the plate.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: danvon: Everyone needs to be disabused of the notion that "probable cause" means anything more than what a cop thinks *might* be illegal.

Given that any pretext can be used, the courts just lobbed them a softball. I haven't touched my plate since I bought my car years ago. Now the dealer-installed surround can get me yanked by a bored cop? Wonderful. Guess I need to break out the screwdriver to eliminate yet another petty reason the popo can fark with me.


Remove it anyway. They getting free advertising by you driving around.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Oh I know that pretext stops are the devil, but license plate covers are the devil's g-string.


Seems like this is a business opportunity to make a powerful base that keeps plates attacked with magnets 🧲
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Good faith" lets cops do anything they want.
"Qualified immunity"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So I guess the screws holding the plate on are also covering paint... so, what are they supposed to do about that?

It's Rainy Season here, there are very few paved roads, and my plate has been completely covered by mud for weeks. Nobody GsAF.  Hell, we don't even wear seat belts around here.  Lots of people driving uninsured with expired plates and no license.  The cops have other things to do.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: fuzzybacchus: abmoraz: mrmopar5287: Wait until police use the fact that your annual sticker covers part of the plate as an excuse to stop you.

PA doesn't have stickers any more.  It's all kept online and the Police have optical scanners that check your registration and inspection (and emissions if you live in the few counties that require it) automatically when they drive behind you.  No need to have a sticker any more.

/bonus side effect of that is that we can now register for multiple years at once, instead of annually.

Negative points: I keep forgetting to renew because I don't have a visual reminder that I am expiring.

When stickers were fazed out here I got busted for unregistered vehicle. They only send one renewal notice by mail which I never received...
... Cost me a court appearance, a guilty plea, criminal conviction ($150 fine), and a ten year criminal record...
Next year I can apply for a spent conviction at a cost of ~$2k. Yay.


What? It's a summary offense, not a misdemeanor or felony. You're making it sound like it's on par with a DUI.
 
