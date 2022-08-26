 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   The wheels on the bus go rolling by. Twice in a week. Same route, same driver. Different buses   (local10.com) divider line
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody needs to have their torque wrench recalibrated.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duval is the only school district in Florida that contracts its school buses out.

When you settle for the lowest contractor bid, this is what you get.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happened to my dad once... not a bus, a car, but the same thing.

The root cause was a car shop that tightened the bolts on the wheel way too far, sheering the axle bolts.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inch pounds, foot pounds, 220, 221 - whatever it takes.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gladys Wheelings said her freshman daughter was on the bus both times.

Oooh, a person of interest!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: That happened to my dad once... not a bus, a car, but the same thing.

The root cause was a car shop that tightened the bolts on the wheel way too far, sheering the axle bolts.


Had the same thing twice. Two-part rear live axles.
I just do axle seals myself now.
New cars seldom come with live axles anymore and the vast majority seem to be solid and not two-part.
Still like my classics though.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Somebody needs to have their torque wrench recalibrated.


My son had his tires/wheels rotated during a service call. On the way home (a few miles), he called me and said his Jeep was making a "funny" noise. I was on his way, so he stopped by. I hopped in and drove it a half block and knew something was wrong. In the driveway, I checked the lug nuts, and they were finger tight (loose). I called the shop and had them pull the impact driver they used on his vehicle. Then I got my torque wrench and tightened all 20 of his lug nuts. Lucky for him, no damage was done over the short distance from shop to my house.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Somebody needs to have their torque wrench recalibrated.


They just used their fingers.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Al Tsheimers: Somebody needs to have their torque wrench recalibrated.

My son had his tires/wheels rotated during a service call. On the way home (a few miles), he called me and said his Jeep was making a "funny" noise. I was on his way, so he stopped by. I hopped in and drove it a half block and knew something was wrong. In the driveway, I checked the lug nuts, and they were finger tight (loose). I called the shop and had them pull the impact driver they used on his vehicle. Then I got my torque wrench and tightened all 20 of his lug nuts. Lucky for him, no damage was done over the short distance from shop to my house.


Happened to my mother thirty years ago. She got a block away from the shop and a tire nearly fell off. She walked back to the shop and handed the manager a handful of lug nuts. She says he walked into the shop, closed the door, and all she could hear was yelling.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ron White - Sears Tire Guy (They Call Me "Tater Salad")
Youtube Ii8rC6CPCvM
 
mcmnky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: That happened to my dad once... not a bus, a car, but the same thing.

The root cause was a car shop that tightened the bolts on the wheel way too far, sheering the axle bolts.


Happened to us when I was a kid--mom, sister, me. Dad wasn't in the car at the time, but he was the one who had changed the tire.

Sister: that rattling sounds like nuts loose inside the hub cap
Mom: nah, can't be
Wheel: I'm free!

Probably 45 years ago at least, and the last time we let dad change a tire.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've noticed pointers on the school buses around here, plastic washers basically that all point the same way when the lugs are torqued. It appears to be a quick inspection step to allow loosening  lugs to be obvious.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some lug nut is going to get in trouble over this.

/I had a bus driver close the door on my leg once and start to drive away as I tried to hop along beside it.  Same busdriver got stuck in a ditch and wiped out a mailbox (separate instances).  They made him retire at the end of the year.

Obligatory video of a runaway tire...

Tire Hits House at 65 mph || ViralHog
Youtube ZcaDz7oJmfE



Hang on a second... someone is at the door...
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least it wasn't low-bid U-bolts:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/bonus, 404, axle not found
 
HoratioGates
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also, subby, I would have just gone with the whole lyric line and left it at that.
 
