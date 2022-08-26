 Skip to content
(SFGate)   It's Fogust in San Francisco   (sfgate.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, San Francisco, Fog, Rain, San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco Bay, Richmond, California, California, Precipitation  
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's very important for the frape farvest.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Los Angeles has June Gloom. Similar thing but nearly as thick.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If tin whistles are made of tin, what do they make foghorns out of?

/Does your chewing gum lose it's flavor on the bedpost overnight?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bring it

/It makes it cooler here
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The fog comeson little cat feet.It sits lookingover harbor and cityon silent haunchesand then moves on.-- Carl Sandburg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If the word had gone through the Great Vowel Shift in the 1400s it would be "Foag" now.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The fog comeson little cat feet.It sits lookingover harbor and cityon silent haunchesand then moves on.-- Carl Sandburg


Formatting lost. :-(
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Los Angeles has June Gloom. Similar thing but nearly as thick.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 680x480]


Done both, gotta admit that SF has June gloom beat on sheer consistency though.  We might get a year here and there when it's really bad or whatnot, or some patches where it's bad - SF it's damn near every time when the season rolls around.  The only worse thing I've seen is Tule fog.  That shiat wins hands down
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It looks like it would be interesting to experience, but then you can't see the turds on the pavement you want to step around.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jaytkay: Los Angeles has June Gloom. Similar thing but nearly as thick.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 680x480]

Done both, gotta admit that SF has June gloom beat on sheer consistency though.  We might get a year here and there when it's really bad or whatnot, or some patches where it's bad - SF it's damn near every time when the season rolls around.  The only worse thing I've seen is Tule fog.  That shiat wins hands down


My mom grew up in The Avenues. This time every year that summer was over until mid September. Then it got nice again.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'I have to sympathize with meteorologists coming up with new words. After a few years of saying 'rainy', 'sunny', 'foggy' etc. you'd go crazy too and start taking hallucinogenics to come up with different words. They even came up with 'meteorologist' just to keep the audience awake.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Foghat is playing at the Cow Palace?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let's see what Karl has to say about it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image 315x160]


One of the best radio stations in the world destroyed by mega radio conglomerates.
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: My mom grew up in The Avenues. This time every year that summer was over until mid September. Then it got nice again.


I lived in the avenues all through college. The worst was the summer I rented out at 48th ave, nearly to the beach. With apologies to Sandburg, the fog roared in on huge farking lions' paws in June and stayed till Labor Day. Skies cleared for 20 minutes in July and people panicked, hunched over, muttering "What did we do? What did we do? Take way demon ball of fire, bring back Holy fog..." A line formed to sacrifice goats off the cliff into the gnarled remains of the Sutro Baths, before the strange glow disappeared.... It was a strange summer...
 
