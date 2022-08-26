 Skip to content
(CNN)   No wonder Fido can't remember where he buried his bone   (cnn.com) divider line
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My cats just become jerks before they go. It makes it easier to part ways. They're good for doing that.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Older dogs with dementia can lose their vest for play and suffer sleep issues, experts say."

Oh my God, none of my dogs ever had a vest!
Where do I get them one?
Is it to late?
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I knew my dog was developing dementia when he ran for President. "We're going to build a wall and make the chihuahuas pay for it" was never going to work.  And he was too chummy with the cats - what's up with that?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I swear my last dog had that before we had to put her down at 14 years of age. It's a vicious cycle.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Three 14 year old pets here.  One dog definitely shows dementia (stares at nothing and paces the house, has to wear a diaper or he'd pee on everything regardless of being let out) and only eats like a quarter of what he should, and only if he gets to growl and bark at the other two when he is near his food.  The weird thing is that he is the most friendly and still pretty active of the three so I have no idea when the time comes for him to cross the bridge how I'm going to know.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Got a twenty something Doxie Beagle.  When the Basstiff is around her, she's okay.  But when she's in bed, she starts barking at him.  Most of the time he's cool with it but every once in a while he snaps.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Both of our senior dogs are in cognitive decline. They'll do weird, out of character things, lick things until we stop them (e.g., lick their feet, which turns into living the floor or couch for 5+ minutes), bark for no reason. I think one of them may only have about another year, he's getting weak in his legs. It's heartbreaking.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have a 15 and a half year old dog who is definitely showing signs of dementia. It can be cute but I get concerned. When I let her out to do her business she sometimes forgets how to come back and wanders around the back yard. When she sees me she looks at me like, "You look familiar. What are you doing there"?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Three 14 year old pets here.  One dog definitely shows dementia (stares at nothing and paces the house, has to wear a diaper or he'd pee on everything regardless of being let out) and only eats like a quarter of what he should, and only if he gets to growl and bark at the other two when he is near his food.  The weird thing is that he is the most friendly and still pretty active of the three so I have no idea when the time comes for him to cross the bridge how I'm going to know.


You'll know. And I am so sorry that day is near.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am really a dog with dementia considering the purchase of a boat,
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A little bit of a surprise from the Dog Aging Project (we are participants): how prevalent the dementia is.

A BIG surprise, given that I'm living with someone with dementia, is that dogs also suffer from Sundowning --
which I'd describe as additional agitation after the fatigue of the day.  More generally, it's described as "he term "sundowning" refers to a state of confusion occurring in the late afternoon and lasting into the night. Sundowning can cause different behaviors, such as confusion, anxiety, aggression or ignoring directions. Sundowning can also lead to pacing or wandering. "
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I swear my last dog had that before we had to put her down at 14 years of age. It's a vicious cycle.


We had a black lab/border collie that was 13 when we had to put her down (four years ago to the day, even).  There was something noticeably off even in the months leading up but she seemed alright and behaved normally.  We don't think it was dementia, but she always got anxious during thunderstorms, to the point where she'd head into the basement and hide behind the coffee table, shaking.

The night before we had to put her down, we had thunderstorms in the area and I think that was the last straw and she possibly had had a stroke at some point.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: "Older dogs with dementia can lose their vest for play and suffer sleep issues, experts say."

Oh my God, none of my dogs ever had a vest!
Where do I get them one?
Is it to late?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
