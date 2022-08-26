 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Florida Man attempts to play "Buy a Child" card for the second time. Returns to jail, does not pass Go, does not collect $200   (wesh.com) divider line
25
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 300x168]


[Lightswitch.gif]
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If he really wanted to buy a kid, maybe he should have gone to a Christian charity first?  I hear you can get kids adopted cheap, with little to no paperwork if you have the cash on the barrelhead.

Sadly, in this case, maybe he shouldn't have tried to eliminate the middle man.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She could have just asked for more money. Has this woman never tried to haggle before?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He got 5 years probation...for trying to buy a child? One guess as to his skin color.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dude you need to wait. There will be plenty for sale now that those red states have made abortion illegal.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait... wait. The is the second time of the second time?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"His intent is to buy children. That's not OK," she said.

Police say when they questioned Kolb about offering to buy Benning's daughter, Kolb laughed and then said "we all like kids."

I need to take a walk.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You should always rent to own.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I dunno.  I have my eye on a 17 year old Korean girl.  Pays dividends now and when she finishes college, she can send money home to pop.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I dunno.  I have my eye on a 17 year old Korean girl.  Pays dividends now and when she finishes college, she can send money home to pop.


I've been doing some research into adopting a Nordic Model..............

/...............
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dumbass... he offered half the price of the first one. INFLATION DOES NOT WORK THAT WAY.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Harry Freakstorm: I dunno.  I have my eye on a 17 year old Korean girl.  Pays dividends now and when she finishes college, she can send money home to pop.

I've been doing some research into adopting a Nordic Model..............

/...............


Send me your debit card info, I'll hook you up with a Canadian
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If he really wanted to buy a kid, maybe he should have gone to a Christian charity first?  I hear you can get kids adopted cheap, with little to no paperwork if you have the cash on the barrelhead.

Sadly, in this case, maybe he shouldn't have tried to eliminate the middle man.


Or just become a priest, access to all the kids you want and an international ring of fellow pedos to cover for his crimes.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dont see the big deal. Why I myself went for ten thousand. And them were 1954 dollars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jim32rr: iheartscotch: Harry Freakstorm: I dunno.  I have my eye on a 17 year old Korean girl.  Pays dividends now and when she finishes college, she can send money home to pop.

I've been doing some research into adopting a Nordic Model..............

/...............

Send me your debit card info, I'll hook you up with a Canadian


You say that like you expect me not to know that Justin Bieber and Ted Cruz are Canadians. I'm on to you and your sneaky Canadian ways!
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Time for life in the slammer.

He should have gotten a much bigger penalty the first time, but taking a second swing at this particular crime means you're an irreparable hazard to functional society. Goodbye forever.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You have to be a Republican politician that wins elections first, buddy.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sort of appropriate:

Winnebago Warrior
Youtube YUagFeDFK90
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
shiat pretend i posted that in the car thread
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You should always rent to own.


I made my first million with 1-800-RENT-A-DOG
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess that raising the interest rate's working to alleviate inflation. The price of a child has fallen from $200,000 in 2018 to $100,000 now.

/Matt Gaetz was really lowballing at $900.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

