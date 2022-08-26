 Skip to content
(MSN)   Avis car rental charges Canadian mom over $8,000 for a car, which they claim she drove 22,369 miles (36,000 kilometers) in three days: that's almost the entire distance of the Earth's circumference   (msn.com) divider line
28
    More: Fail, MSN  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 26 Aug 2022 at 7:55 PM (20 minutes ago)



28 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was driving continuously for 72 hours at 300 MPH, and that's without considering stops for gas.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was a single lesbian?  Meh, sucks to be you.

She was a MOM?  THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where was the JATO array mounted?  Oh wait.....

Fsck Avis.  I bet she didn't verify the mileage herself before returning the car.  Or, she pissed someone off and they decided to make her day/week crappy.

What amazes me about consumer complaints like this, is that the company will sit there and blame the consumer every which way up but down, but will immediately relent and immediately change things to resolve the situation that hadn't changed in forever once the media gets involved.  Governments have been known to be guilty of this as well.

Do they have a resident wizard on staff at every media Outlet? It would appear so considering how quickly they can get action for unjust situations

So once again, f*** Avis for not correcting at the beginning and hoping she would just go away
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Avis sucks, I had a heart attack at a young age,35, and my dad happened to be in the Pacific Northwest on vacation. He turned the rental car in at a different airport so he could rush home, well  Avis wanted like $5k for this and he told them it was a medical emergency and at first they didn't believe a 35-year-old could have a massive heart attack. He had to hire a lawyer and got it reduced but probably cost as much in the long run.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I had to wager a guess, I'd say the car shows 22,668 miles on the odometer, and someone not paying attention put zero miles as the start of the rental and odometer read at the end, and she was charged that.

Stupid mistake that should've been fixed immediately, but I don't think malice can be assigned to it.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: If I had to wager a guess, I'd say the car shows 22,668 miles on the odometer, and someone not paying attention put zero miles as the start of the rental and odometer read at the end, and she was charged that.

Stupid mistake that should've been fixed immediately, but I don't think malice can be assigned to it.


Only malice I have is for avis, who should have fixed this off the bat. They were hoping she would just pay it and go away.

The second the problem was discovered they should have corrected it immediately. From what the article stated she kept track of the mileage herself.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: scottydoesntknow: If I had to wager a guess, I'd say the car shows 22,668 miles on the odometer, and someone not paying attention put zero miles as the start of the rental and odometer read at the end, and she was charged that.

Stupid mistake that should've been fixed immediately, but I don't think malice can be assigned to it.

Only malice I have is for avis, who should have fixed this off the bat. They were hoping she would just pay it and go away.

The second the problem was discovered they should have corrected it immediately. From what the article stated she kept track of the mileage herself.


Ohh 100%. That's where my issue comes in. Mistakes can be made. Making this woman stress for days afterward is where they farked up.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people said they'd never use math after high school. And they meant it.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: If I had to wager a guess, I'd say the car shows 22,668 miles on the odometer, and someone not paying attention put zero miles as the start of the rental and odometer read at the end, and she was charged that.

Stupid mistake that should've been fixed immediately, but I don't think malice can be assigned to it.


She was charged for 36000 Canadian miles (kilometers), when she drove "around 300". I'd guess she drove 360 and somebody sucks at data entry.

Also, Avis sucks.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: She was driving continuously for 72 hours at 300 MPH, and that's without considering stops for gas.


Serves me right for doing the math before I come into the thread.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So one rental company will automatically issue warrants for grand theft auto while another one charges you to drive around the earth.

Are there any you can just rent a car at any more?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I occasionally rent cars for work travel. When I pick up the car, I take photos of the car (at least two - one each from diagonally opposite corners; more if there is obvious damage), the license plate (though most hotels don't ask for it any more), and the instrument panel showing the odometer and fuel readings. I use a camera app that imprints the date, time, and lat/long onto the borders of the photos.

I also do NOT link my phone to the car's Bluetooth. 

I worked briefly in the car rental business, coming up on 40 years ago. We never tried to pull intentional shenanigans, but when we were busy and pumping out cars on Monday or getting slammed with returns on Friday, stuff got missed. Especially because we had a corporate account that got rentals from us for trainees, and had a dedicated fleet.*

My photography habits have saved me one damage claim, and a couple of refueling charges.

*"Hey, did you check in the Caprice?"
"Which one?"
"The burgundy one."
"That doesn't narrow it down, Ted."
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're Canadian, what do they know about numbers?

Kilometers? Liters? SPEAK ENGLISH!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If I had to wager a guess, I'd say the car shows 22,668 miles on the odometer, and someone not paying attention put zero miles as the start of the rental and odometer read at the end, and she was charged that.

Stupid mistake that should've been fixed immediately, but I don't think malice can be assigned to it.


They almost certainly have a record of the ending mileage of the last rental. This should have been noticed and fixed immediately.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
it was an honest mistake and they refunded her money.  why is this a story
 
entropy--
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I went back to a tire store (Les Schwab) and was told my tires were out of warranty because I put too many miles on them.  I knew that was crap so went out to look, and they had flipped my odometer from miles to kilometers and then taken the difference to get the large miles difference.  Once I flipped it back they were forced to honor the tire warranty, but never getting tires from them again.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If I had to wager a guess, I'd say the car shows 22,668 miles on the odometer, and someone not paying attention put zero miles as the start of the rental and odometer read at the end, and she was charged that.

Stupid mistake that should've been fixed immediately, but I don't think malice can be assigned to it.


Yeah right.  Failer to avoid stupidity is actually malice. compliancy causes things like the Challenger explosion.  Since we all know that. It is in fact evil to not actively avoid compliancy.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: She was a single lesbian?  Meh, sucks to be you.

She was a MOM?  THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!!


She could be a SPLUGRO - "Single pregnant lesbian until gas runs out" - you don't know.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Where was the JATO array mounted?  Oh wait.....

Fsck Avis.  I bet she didn't verify the mileage herself before returning the car.  Or, she pissed someone off and they decided to make her day/week crappy.

What amazes me about consumer complaints like this, is that the company will sit there and blame the consumer every which way up but down, but will immediately relent and immediately change things to resolve the situation that hadn't changed in forever once the media gets involved.  Governments have been known to be guilty of this as well.

Do they have a resident wizard on staff at every media Outlet? It would appear so considering how quickly they can get action for unjust situations

So once again, f*** Avis for not correcting at the beginning and hoping she would just go away


Their software should have detected the error. They know how many days the car was used, and the alleged mileage. It's not rocket surgery to determine an average speed. Anything above 75 MPH should be flagged and the numbers sent to a person to figure out.

If no one can find out how many miles she actually drove, then free rental and train your staff.

Or pat $20/hr and you'll get people who won't fark it up (as often).
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: She was driving continuously for 72 hours at 300 MPH, and that's without considering stops for gas.


Meth is a hell of a drug.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Company rep:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

koder: So one rental company will automatically issue warrants for grand theft auto while another one charges you to drive around the earth.

Are there any you can just rent a car at any more?


U-Haul. $20/day for a pickup. Gas mileage might suck, but they *probably* won't fark up as badly as the car rental places.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here's where Cameron goes berserk.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Driving it backwards doesn't work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Spectrum: scottydoesntknow: If I had to wager a guess, I'd say the car shows 22,668 miles on the odometer, and someone not paying attention put zero miles as the start of the rental and odometer read at the end, and she was charged that.

Stupid mistake that should've been fixed immediately, but I don't think malice can be assigned to it.

She was charged for 36000 Canadian miles (kilometers), when she drove "around 300". I'd guess she drove 360 and somebody sucks at data entry.

Also, Avis sucks.


what's 36,000 metric miles in real miles?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of course they see nothing wrong with that sort of distance - the Krill have been a spacefaring species for a while already.

mixedtees.comView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: She was a single lesbian?  Meh, sucks to be you.

She was a MOM?  THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!!


Lesbians can be moms but I get the sentiment. Adding mom just to up the outrage factor. Moms can be horrible too.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ltdanman44: it was an honest mistake and they refunded her money.  why is this a story


Because it shouldn't require the intervention of international media to get the error fixed.

"Maam, when did you rent the car?"
"Monday."
"When did you return it? "
"Thursday."
"If you had to guess, how many miles/kilometers did you drive?"
"About 300 km."
"Any damage to the car?"
"No."

Run the numbers and charge her for 3 days and 300 km. If she drove 350 km, big deal.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

